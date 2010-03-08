Haimy wins men's race over international field
German Kraft defeats Swede Erlandsson in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr)
|1:54:44
|2
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)
|0:00:04
|3
|Rotem Ishai (Isr)
|0:00:10
|4
|Hannes Metzler (Aut)
|0:00:14
|5
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)
|0:02:38
|6
|Idan Shapira (Isr)
|0:04:47
|7
|Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)
|0:05:03
|8
|Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus)
|0:05:11
|9
|Daniel Eliad (Isr)
|0:09:45
|10
|Bart Van Keimpema (Ned)
|0:11:47
|11
|Oded Danon (Isr)
|0:14:02
|12
|Benjamin Buchi (Swi)
|0:15:06
|13
|Amotz Nehoray (Isr)
|0:21:16
|14
|Itai Birinboim (Isr)
|0:22:56
|15
|Alexey Belokrylov (Rus)
|16
|Nizan Margalit (Isr)
|17
|Benjamin Shemidt (Isr)
|DNF
|Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)
|DNS
|Yoav Maor (Isr)
|DNS
|Matthias Leisling (Ger)
|DNS
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger)
|1:53:46
|2
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:01:40
|3
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|0:03:37
|4
|Noga Korem (Isr)
|0:04:03
|5
|Idit Shub (Isr)
|0:10:51
|6
|Karin Groen (Ned)
|0:15:57
|7
|Paz Bash (Isr)
|0:24:16
