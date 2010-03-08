Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shlomi Haimy (Isr)1:54:44
2Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)0:00:04
3Rotem Ishai (Isr)0:00:10
4Hannes Metzler (Aut)0:00:14
5Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)0:02:38
6Idan Shapira (Isr)0:04:47
7Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)0:05:03
8Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus)0:05:11
9Daniel Eliad (Isr)0:09:45
10Bart Van Keimpema (Ned)0:11:47
11Oded Danon (Isr)0:14:02
12Benjamin Buchi (Swi)0:15:06
13Amotz Nehoray (Isr)0:21:16
14Itai Birinboim (Isr)0:22:56
15Alexey Belokrylov (Rus)
16Nizan Margalit (Isr)
17Benjamin Shemidt (Isr)
DNFWolfgang Krenn (Aut)
DNSYoav Maor (Isr)
DNSMatthias Leisling (Ger)
DNSDaniel Federspiel (Aut)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivonne Kraft (Ger)1:53:46
2Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:01:40
3Inbar Ronen (Isr)0:03:37
4Noga Korem (Isr)0:04:03
5Idit Shub (Isr)0:10:51
6Karin Groen (Ned)0:15:57
7Paz Bash (Isr)0:24:16

