Kessiakoff solos to victory

Astana Swede assumes leader's jersey

Image 1 of 8

Best young rider is now Leopold König of Team NetApp

Best young rider is now Leopold König of Team NetApp
(Image credit: www.derfotograf.at)
Image 2 of 8

King of the Mountains Greg Van Avermaet has an interesting prize

King of the Mountains Greg Van Avermaet has an interesting prize
(Image credit: www.derfotograf.at)
Image 3 of 8

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) beams with yellow and kisses

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) beams with yellow and kisses
(Image credit: www.derfotograf.at)
Image 4 of 8

Carlos Sastre (GEOX) nears the finish line

Carlos Sastre (GEOX) nears the finish line
(Image credit: www.derfotograf.at)
Image 5 of 8

It was second place for Mauro Santambrogio of BMC Racing Team

It was second place for Mauro Santambrogio of BMC Racing Team
(Image credit: www.derfotograf.at)
Image 6 of 8

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) celebrates his first pro win

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) celebrates his first pro win
(Image credit: www.derfotograf.at)
Image 7 of 8

The peloton is never far from the mountains

The peloton is never far from the mountains
(Image credit: www.derfotograf.at)
Image 8 of 8

The Alps loom at the Tourof Austria

The Alps loom at the Tourof Austria
(Image credit: www.derfotograf.at)

Fredrik Kessiakoff is the new "Horn König", or King of the Kitzbüheler Horn. The Astana rider won the second stage of the Tour of Austria, taking the mountaintop finish 1:14 ahead of Mauro Santambrogio (BMC), with Leopold König (NetApp) third at 1:19.

The new GC reflected the stage rankings, with Kessiakoff the new leader, followed by Santambrogio and König.

It was Kessiakoff's first win on the road.  The  31-year-old Swede had a successful mountain biking career before turning to the road only three years ago.  "It´s a dream,” he said. “At the beginning I didn´t feel so well but with the high speed to the Kitzbüheler Horn it got better. I attacked and didn't turn around until the finish."

The race started out as flat to rolling and stayed that way for the first 150km. A number of riders tried to get away, and groups formed and re-formed, until finally a group of nine was established. Yann Huguet (Skil-Shimano), Julien Fouchard and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Daryl Impey (NetApp), Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Reto Hollenstein (Vorarlberg), Simon Clarke (Astana), Jan Ghyselinck (HTC-Highroad), and Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank-SunGard) built up a lead of up to nearly four minutes.

But the kick of the day came at the end - the 1670m Kitzbüheler Horn - and the lead group fell apart as it started up. Behind them, the peloton splintered as well. Kessiakoff was the first to attack, and built up a good lead. Thomas Rohregger (Leopard Trek), König and GEOX's Denis Menchov and Carlos Sastre attacked out of the lead chase group.

But Kessiakoff's lead was enough, and he easily claimed the victory. Sastre was a strong fourth, and Rohregger took fifth place. Menchov finished over three minutes down.

Full Results
1Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana3:50:11
2Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:14
3Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp0:01:19
4Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:22
5Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:01:38
6Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:53
7Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:01
8Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:27
9Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:39
10Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:02:40
11Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:02:59
12Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:03:17
13Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:29
14Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:36
15Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:03:41
16Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team0:03:46
17Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
18Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:04:14
19Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
20Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
21Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team0:04:22
22Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:04:35
23Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:04:44
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
25Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:42
26Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:05:52
27Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike0:05:54
28Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:06:05
29Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:06:09
30Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:16
31Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:06:39
32Georg Preidler (Aut) Tyrol Team0:06:46
33Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:06:47
34Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:06:49
35Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:53
36Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:07:15
37Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:07:29
38Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:07:36
39Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:07:50
40Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:07:59
41Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:05
42David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:08:09
43Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:08:20
44Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:08:27
45Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp
46Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:08:42
47Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
48Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
49Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
50Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:49
51Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:10
52Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team0:09:12
53Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:09:21
55Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:09:24
56Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:32
57Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
58Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:09:46
59Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:09:55
60Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:09:57
61Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:10:00
62Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:03
63Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
64Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:10:11
65Adam Homolka (Cze) WSA - Viperbike0:10:18
66Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:29
67Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:10:33
68Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
69Markus Götz (Aut) WSA - Viperbike
70Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:10:52
71Stefan Stadler (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:11:02
72Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
73Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:11:05
74Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:06
75Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team0:11:15
76Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:26
77Matthias Höfler (Aut) WSA - Viperbike0:11:30
78Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
79Kajetan Fricke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
80Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
81Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
82Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
83Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
84Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:11:33
85Andreas Hofer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:11:41
86Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:11:44
87Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:47
88Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:50
89Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
90Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:12:18
91Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:12:32
92Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:12:33
93Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:44
94Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
95René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:13:14
96Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:13:34
97Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
98Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
99Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
100Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
101Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp
102Rupert Probst (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
103Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
104Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
105Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:58
106Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
107André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:59
108David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:01
109Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:14:04
110Stefan Rucker (Aut) WSA - Viperbike0:14:13
111Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:14:16
112Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:14:18
113Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:23
114Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:14:31
115Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:14:55
116Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:15:05
117Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:15:32
118Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:15:37
119Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:16:16
120Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tyrol Team0:16:17
121Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:16:19
122Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA - Viperbike0:16:38
123Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:16:39
124Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:16:44
125Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:16:51
126Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:17:17
127Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:17:31
128Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:50
129Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:18:39
130Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:18:42
131Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:18:44
132Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:18:45
133Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:19:07
134Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:19:26
135Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike
136Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:19:58
137Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
138Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:20:00
139Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:20:03
140Michael Schwaiger (Aut) WSA - Viperbike0:21:52
141Daniel Reiter (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:23:18
DNFJonathan Bellis (GBr) Saxo Bank Sungard

Sprint 1 - 33.6km
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp4pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg1

Sprint 2 - 53.1km
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp4pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana1

Sprint 3 - 105.4km
1Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp2
3Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Points
1Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana15pts
2Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
3Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp10
4Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC8
5Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek7
6Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team6
7Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling5
8Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team4
9Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
10Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek2

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3) 59.3km
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana3
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp1

Mountain 2 - (Cat. 4) 65.5km
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana3pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp1

Mountain 3 - (HC) 158.3km
1Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana15pts
2Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team11
3Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp8
4Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC6
5Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek4

General classification after stage 2
1Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana7:06:39
2Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
3Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp0:01:25
4Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:32
5Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:01:44
6Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:11
7Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:13
8Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:37
9Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:49
10Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:02:50
11Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:03:09
12Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:03:27
13Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:39
14Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:46
15Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:03:51
16Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team0:03:53
17Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:03:56
18Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:04:24
19Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
20Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
21Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team0:04:32
22Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:04:45
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:04:54
24Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
25Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike0:06:00
26Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:06:02
27Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:06:15
28Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:06:19
29Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:26
30Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:46
31Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:06:49
32Georg Preidler (Aut) Tyrol Team0:06:56
33Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:06:57
34Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:06:58
35Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:03
36Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:07:21
37Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:07:39
38Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:07:46
39Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:08:00
40Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:08:09
41Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:15
42David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:08:19
43Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp0:08:29
44Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:08:30
45Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:08:37
46Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:08:52
47Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
48Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
49Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
50Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:57
51Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:20
52Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:22
53Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
54Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:09:29
55Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:09:31
56Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:09:38
57Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:42
58Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:09:56
59Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:10:05
60Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:10:07
61Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
62Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:10:10
63Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:10:13
64Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:10:21
65Adam Homolka (Cze) WSA - Viperbike0:10:24
66Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:39
67Markus Götz (Aut) WSA - Viperbike0:10:43
68Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
69Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
70Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:11:02
71Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:08
72Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:12
73Stefan Stadler (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
74Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:11:15
75Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team0:11:25
76Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:11:26
77Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:11:36
78Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
79Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
80Kajetan Fricke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:11:40
81Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
82Matthias Höfler (Aut) WSA - Viperbike
83Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
84Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:11:43
85Andreas Hofer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:11:47
86Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:11:54
87Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:57
88Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:12:00
89Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:12:20
90Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:12:23
91Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:12:42
92Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:12:43
93Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:50
94Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:12:54
95René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:13:20
96Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:13:40
97Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
98Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:13:42
99Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:13:44
100Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp
101Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
102Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
103Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
104Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:14:04
105Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:08
106Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
107André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:09
108David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:11
109Rupert Probst (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
110Stefan Rucker (Aut) WSA - Viperbike0:14:23
111Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:26
112Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
113Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:14:28
114Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:14:41
115Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:15:05
116Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:15:15
117Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:15:42
118Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:15:47
119Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:16:26
120Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:16:29
121Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tyrol Team0:16:37
122Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA - Viperbike0:16:48
123Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:16:49
124Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:16:54
125Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:17:01
126Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:17:26
127Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:17:41
128Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:56
129Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:18:48
130Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:18:50
131Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:19:12
132Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:19:13
133Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:19:18
134Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:19:36
135Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike0:19:56
136Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:20:05
137Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:20:08
138Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
139Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:20:53
140Michael Schwaiger (Aut) WSA - Viperbike0:22:02
141Daniel Reiter (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:24:22

Points classification
1Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana15pts
2Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack15
3Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
4Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling12
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp10
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp10
7Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
8Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana9
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
10Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
11Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC8
12Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek7
13Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
14Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard6
15Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling5
16Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek5
17Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team4
18Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team4
19Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike4
20Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano4
21Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
22René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg3
23Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek2
24Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
25Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2
26Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
27Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team1
28Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling1
29Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg1
30Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1
31Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tyrol Team-5

Mountains classification
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team17pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
3Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana15
4Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike13
5Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team11
6Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC9
7Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp8
8Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC6
9Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana6
10Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek4
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp2

Young rider classification
1Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp7:08:04
2Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
3Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:12
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:02:26
5Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team0:02:28
6Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:03:29
7Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike0:04:35
8Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:04:54
9Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:21
10Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:05:24
11Georg Preidler (Aut) Tyrol Team0:05:31
12Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:05:32
13Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:38
14Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:05:56
15Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:06:14
16Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:06:35
17David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:06:54
18Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:27
19Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
20Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
21Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:32
22Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:55
23Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team0:07:57
24Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:08:06
25Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:08:13
26Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:08:40
27Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:08:45
28Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:14
29Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:09:37
30Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:43
31Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:47
32Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team0:10:00
33Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:10:11
34Kajetan Fricke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:10:15
35Andreas Hofer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:10:22
36Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:32
37Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:10:58
38Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:11:18
39Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:11:29
40Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:12:15
41Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp0:12:19
42Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
43André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:44
44Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:13:01
45Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:13:03
46Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:14:22
47Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:15:01
48Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:15:04
49Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tyrol Team0:15:12
50Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:15:24
51Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:17:48
52Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:18:11
53Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike0:18:31
54Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:19:28
55Daniel Reiter (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:22:57

Teams classification
1Pro Team Astana21:27:38
2Geox-TMC0:01:24
3Leopard Trek0:03:04
4BMC Racing Team0:05:04
5Katusha Team0:05:27
6Team NetApp0:06:45
7Tyrol Team0:07:39
8Sky Procycling0:10:17
9Skil - Shimano0:10:47
10Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:36
11Team RadioShack0:14:03
12Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:15:14
13Team Vorarlberg0:16:28
14HTC-Highroad0:18:47
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:19:11
16WSA - Viperbike0:19:30
17ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:21:30
18Androni Giocattoli0:22:23

