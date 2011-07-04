Kessiakoff solos to victory
Astana Swede assumes leader's jersey
Fredrik Kessiakoff is the new "Horn König", or King of the Kitzbüheler Horn. The Astana rider won the second stage of the Tour of Austria, taking the mountaintop finish 1:14 ahead of Mauro Santambrogio (BMC), with Leopold König (NetApp) third at 1:19.
The new GC reflected the stage rankings, with Kessiakoff the new leader, followed by Santambrogio and König.
It was Kessiakoff's first win on the road. The 31-year-old Swede had a successful mountain biking career before turning to the road only three years ago. "It´s a dream,” he said. “At the beginning I didn´t feel so well but with the high speed to the Kitzbüheler Horn it got better. I attacked and didn't turn around until the finish."
The race started out as flat to rolling and stayed that way for the first 150km. A number of riders tried to get away, and groups formed and re-formed, until finally a group of nine was established. Yann Huguet (Skil-Shimano), Julien Fouchard and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Daryl Impey (NetApp), Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Reto Hollenstein (Vorarlberg), Simon Clarke (Astana), Jan Ghyselinck (HTC-Highroad), and Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank-SunGard) built up a lead of up to nearly four minutes.
But the kick of the day came at the end - the 1670m Kitzbüheler Horn - and the lead group fell apart as it started up. Behind them, the peloton splintered as well. Kessiakoff was the first to attack, and built up a good lead. Thomas Rohregger (Leopard Trek), König and GEOX's Denis Menchov and Carlos Sastre attacked out of the lead chase group.
But Kessiakoff's lead was enough, and he easily claimed the victory. Sastre was a strong fourth, and Rohregger took fifth place. Menchov finished over three minutes down.
|1
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|3:50:11
|2
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:14
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:01:19
|4
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:22
|5
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:01:38
|6
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:53
|7
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:01
|8
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:27
|9
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:39
|10
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:02:40
|11
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:02:59
|12
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|0:03:17
|13
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:29
|14
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:36
|15
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:41
|16
|Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:03:46
|17
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|18
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:04:14
|19
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|20
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|21
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:04:22
|22
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:35
|23
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:44
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|25
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:42
|26
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:05:52
|27
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike
|0:05:54
|28
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:06:05
|29
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:06:09
|30
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:16
|31
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:06:39
|32
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:06:46
|33
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:06:47
|34
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:06:49
|35
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:53
|36
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:15
|37
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:07:29
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:07:36
|39
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:50
|40
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:07:59
|41
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:05
|42
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:08:09
|43
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:08:20
|44
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:08:27
|45
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp
|46
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:42
|47
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|48
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|49
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|50
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:49
|51
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:10
|52
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:09:12
|53
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:09:21
|55
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:24
|56
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:32
|57
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|58
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:46
|59
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:55
|60
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:09:57
|61
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:00
|62
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:03
|63
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|64
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:10:11
|65
|Adam Homolka (Cze) WSA - Viperbike
|0:10:18
|66
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:29
|67
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:10:33
|68
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|69
|Markus Götz (Aut) WSA - Viperbike
|70
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:10:52
|71
|Stefan Stadler (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:11:02
|72
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:05
|74
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:06
|75
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:11:15
|76
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:26
|77
|Matthias Höfler (Aut) WSA - Viperbike
|0:11:30
|78
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|79
|Kajetan Fricke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|80
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|81
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|82
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|83
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|84
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:33
|85
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:11:41
|86
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:44
|87
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:47
|88
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:50
|89
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|90
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|0:12:18
|91
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:12:32
|92
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:12:33
|93
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:44
|94
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|95
|René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:13:14
|96
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:34
|97
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|98
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|99
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|100
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|101
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp
|102
|Rupert Probst (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|103
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|104
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|105
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:58
|106
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|107
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:59
|108
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:01
|109
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:14:04
|110
|Stefan Rucker (Aut) WSA - Viperbike
|0:14:13
|111
|Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:14:16
|112
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:14:18
|113
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:23
|114
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:14:31
|115
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:14:55
|116
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:15:05
|117
|Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:15:32
|118
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:15:37
|119
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:16
|120
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:16:17
|121
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:19
|122
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA - Viperbike
|0:16:38
|123
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:16:39
|124
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:44
|125
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:16:51
|126
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:17:17
|127
|Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:17:31
|128
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:50
|129
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:18:39
|130
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:18:42
|131
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:18:44
|132
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:18:45
|133
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:07
|134
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:19:26
|135
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike
|136
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:19:58
|137
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|138
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:20:00
|139
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:20:03
|140
|Michael Schwaiger (Aut) WSA - Viperbike
|0:21:52
|141
|Daniel Reiter (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:23:18
|DNF
|Jonathan Bellis (GBr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp
|4
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp
|4
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|1
|1
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp
|2
|3
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|1
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|15
|pts
|2
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|10
|4
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|8
|5
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|7
|6
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|7
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|5
|8
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|9
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|10
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|2
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|3
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp
|1
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp
|1
|1
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|15
|pts
|2
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|8
|4
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|5
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|4
|1
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|7:06:39
|2
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:01:25
|4
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:32
|5
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:01:44
|6
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:11
|7
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:13
|8
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:37
|9
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:49
|10
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:02:50
|11
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:03:09
|12
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|0:03:27
|13
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:39
|14
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:46
|15
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:51
|16
|Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:03:53
|17
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:56
|18
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:04:24
|19
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|20
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|21
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:04:32
|22
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:45
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:54
|24
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|25
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike
|0:06:00
|26
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:06:02
|27
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:06:15
|28
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:06:19
|29
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:26
|30
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:46
|31
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:06:49
|32
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:06:56
|33
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:06:57
|34
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:06:58
|35
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:03
|36
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:21
|37
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:07:39
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:07:46
|39
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:00
|40
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:08:09
|41
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:15
|42
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:08:19
|43
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp
|0:08:29
|44
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:08:30
|45
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:08:37
|46
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:52
|47
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|48
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|49
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|50
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:57
|51
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:20
|52
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:22
|53
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
|54
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:29
|55
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:09:31
|56
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:09:38
|57
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:42
|58
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:56
|59
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:10:05
|60
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:10:07
|61
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:10
|63
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:10:13
|64
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:10:21
|65
|Adam Homolka (Cze) WSA - Viperbike
|0:10:24
|66
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:39
|67
|Markus Götz (Aut) WSA - Viperbike
|0:10:43
|68
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|69
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|70
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:11:02
|71
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:08
|72
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:12
|73
|Stefan Stadler (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|74
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:15
|75
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:11:25
|76
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:11:26
|77
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:36
|78
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|79
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|80
|Kajetan Fricke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:11:40
|81
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|82
|Matthias Höfler (Aut) WSA - Viperbike
|83
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|84
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:43
|85
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:11:47
|86
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:54
|87
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:57
|88
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:00
|89
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:20
|90
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|0:12:23
|91
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:12:42
|92
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:12:43
|93
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:50
|94
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:12:54
|95
|René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:13:20
|96
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:13:40
|97
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|98
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:13:42
|99
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:44
|100
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp
|101
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|102
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|103
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|104
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:14:04
|105
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:08
|106
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|107
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:09
|108
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:11
|109
|Rupert Probst (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|110
|Stefan Rucker (Aut) WSA - Viperbike
|0:14:23
|111
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:26
|112
|Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|113
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:14:28
|114
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:14:41
|115
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:15:05
|116
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:15:15
|117
|Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:15:42
|118
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:15:47
|119
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:26
|120
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:29
|121
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:16:37
|122
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA - Viperbike
|0:16:48
|123
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:16:49
|124
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:54
|125
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:17:01
|126
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:17:26
|127
|Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:17:41
|128
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:56
|129
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:18:48
|130
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:18:50
|131
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:19:12
|132
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:13
|133
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:19:18
|134
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:19:36
|135
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike
|0:19:56
|136
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:20:05
|137
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:20:08
|138
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|139
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:20:53
|140
|Michael Schwaiger (Aut) WSA - Viperbike
|0:22:02
|141
|Daniel Reiter (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:24:22
|1
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|15
|pts
|2
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|15
|3
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|4
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|12
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp
|10
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|10
|7
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|9
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|10
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|11
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|8
|12
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|7
|13
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|14
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|15
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|5
|16
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|5
|17
|Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|4
|18
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|19
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike
|4
|20
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4
|21
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|22
|René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|3
|23
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|2
|24
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|25
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|2
|26
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|27
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|28
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|1
|29
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|30
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|31
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|-5
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|3
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|15
|4
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike
|13
|5
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|6
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|9
|7
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|8
|8
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|6
|10
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|4
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp
|2
|1
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|7:08:04
|2
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|3
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:12
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:26
|5
|Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:02:28
|6
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:29
|7
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike
|0:04:35
|8
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:04:54
|9
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:21
|10
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:05:24
|11
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:05:31
|12
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:05:32
|13
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:38
|14
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:56
|15
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:06:14
|16
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:35
|17
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:06:54
|18
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:27
|19
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|20
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:32
|22
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:55
|23
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:07:57
|24
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:08:06
|25
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:08:13
|26
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:40
|27
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:45
|28
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:14
|29
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:09:37
|30
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:43
|31
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:47
|32
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:10:00
|33
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:11
|34
|Kajetan Fricke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:10:15
|35
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:10:22
|36
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:32
|37
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|0:10:58
|38
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:18
|39
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:11:29
|40
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:12:15
|41
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp
|0:12:19
|42
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|43
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:44
|44
|Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:13:01
|45
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:13:03
|46
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:14:22
|47
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:01
|48
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:04
|49
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:15:12
|50
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:15:24
|51
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:17:48
|52
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:18:11
|53
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike
|0:18:31
|54
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:19:28
|55
|Daniel Reiter (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:22:57
|1
|Pro Team Astana
|21:27:38
|2
|Geox-TMC
|0:01:24
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:03:04
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:04
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:05:27
|6
|Team NetApp
|0:06:45
|7
|Tyrol Team
|0:07:39
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:10:17
|9
|Skil - Shimano
|0:10:47
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:36
|11
|Team RadioShack
|0:14:03
|12
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:15:14
|13
|Team Vorarlberg
|0:16:28
|14
|HTC-Highroad
|0:18:47
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:19:11
|16
|WSA - Viperbike
|0:19:30
|17
|ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:21:30
|18
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:23
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy