Image 1 of 8 Best young rider is now Leopold König of Team NetApp (Image credit: www.derfotograf.at) Image 2 of 8 King of the Mountains Greg Van Avermaet has an interesting prize (Image credit: www.derfotograf.at) Image 3 of 8 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) beams with yellow and kisses (Image credit: www.derfotograf.at) Image 4 of 8 Carlos Sastre (GEOX) nears the finish line (Image credit: www.derfotograf.at) Image 5 of 8 It was second place for Mauro Santambrogio of BMC Racing Team (Image credit: www.derfotograf.at) Image 6 of 8 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) celebrates his first pro win (Image credit: www.derfotograf.at) Image 7 of 8 The peloton is never far from the mountains (Image credit: www.derfotograf.at) Image 8 of 8 The Alps loom at the Tourof Austria (Image credit: www.derfotograf.at)

Fredrik Kessiakoff is the new "Horn König", or King of the Kitzbüheler Horn. The Astana rider won the second stage of the Tour of Austria, taking the mountaintop finish 1:14 ahead of Mauro Santambrogio (BMC), with Leopold König (NetApp) third at 1:19.

The new GC reflected the stage rankings, with Kessiakoff the new leader, followed by Santambrogio and König.

It was Kessiakoff's first win on the road. The 31-year-old Swede had a successful mountain biking career before turning to the road only three years ago. "It´s a dream,” he said. “At the beginning I didn´t feel so well but with the high speed to the Kitzbüheler Horn it got better. I attacked and didn't turn around until the finish."

The race started out as flat to rolling and stayed that way for the first 150km. A number of riders tried to get away, and groups formed and re-formed, until finally a group of nine was established. Yann Huguet (Skil-Shimano), Julien Fouchard and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Daryl Impey (NetApp), Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Reto Hollenstein (Vorarlberg), Simon Clarke (Astana), Jan Ghyselinck (HTC-Highroad), and Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank-SunGard) built up a lead of up to nearly four minutes.

But the kick of the day came at the end - the 1670m Kitzbüheler Horn - and the lead group fell apart as it started up. Behind them, the peloton splintered as well. Kessiakoff was the first to attack, and built up a good lead. Thomas Rohregger (Leopard Trek), König and GEOX's Denis Menchov and Carlos Sastre attacked out of the lead chase group.

But Kessiakoff's lead was enough, and he easily claimed the victory. Sastre was a strong fourth, and Rohregger took fifth place. Menchov finished over three minutes down.

Full Results 1 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 3:50:11 2 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:14 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:01:19 4 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:22 5 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:01:38 6 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:53 7 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:01 8 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:27 9 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:39 10 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:02:40 11 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:02:59 12 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 0:03:17 13 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:29 14 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:36 15 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:03:41 16 Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:03:46 17 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 18 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:04:14 19 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 20 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 21 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:04:22 22 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:04:35 23 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:04:44 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 25 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:42 26 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:05:52 27 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 0:05:54 28 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:06:05 29 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:06:09 30 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:16 31 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:06:39 32 Georg Preidler (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:06:46 33 Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:06:47 34 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:06:49 35 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:53 36 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:07:15 37 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:07:29 38 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:07:36 39 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:07:50 40 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:07:59 41 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:05 42 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:08:09 43 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:08:20 44 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:08:27 45 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp 46 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:42 47 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 48 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 49 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 50 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:49 51 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:10 52 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:09:12 53 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:09:21 55 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:09:24 56 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:32 57 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 58 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:09:46 59 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:09:55 60 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:09:57 61 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:10:00 62 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:03 63 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 64 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:10:11 65 Adam Homolka (Cze) WSA - Viperbike 0:10:18 66 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:29 67 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:10:33 68 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg 69 Markus Götz (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 70 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:10:52 71 Stefan Stadler (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:11:02 72 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 73 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:11:05 74 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:06 75 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:11:15 76 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:26 77 Matthias Höfler (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 0:11:30 78 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 79 Kajetan Fricke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 80 Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 81 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 82 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 83 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 84 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:11:33 85 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:11:41 86 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:11:44 87 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:47 88 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:50 89 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 90 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 0:12:18 91 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:12:32 92 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:12:33 93 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:12:44 94 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 95 René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:13:14 96 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:13:34 97 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 98 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 99 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 100 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 101 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp 102 Rupert Probst (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 103 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 104 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 105 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:58 106 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 107 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:59 108 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:14:01 109 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:14:04 110 Stefan Rucker (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 0:14:13 111 Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:14:16 112 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:14:18 113 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:23 114 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:14:31 115 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:14:55 116 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:15:05 117 Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:15:32 118 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:15:37 119 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:16:16 120 Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:16:17 121 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:16:19 122 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 0:16:38 123 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:16:39 124 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:44 125 Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:16:51 126 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:17:17 127 Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:17:31 128 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:50 129 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:18:39 130 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:18:42 131 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:18:44 132 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:18:45 133 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:07 134 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:19:26 135 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 136 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:19:58 137 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 138 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:20:00 139 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:20:03 140 Michael Schwaiger (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 0:21:52 141 Daniel Reiter (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:23:18 DNF Jonathan Bellis (GBr) Saxo Bank Sungard

Sprint 1 - 33.6km 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp 4 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 1

Sprint 2 - 53.1km 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp 4 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 1

Sprint 3 - 105.4km 1 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp 2 3 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Points 1 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 15 pts 2 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 10 4 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 8 5 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 7 6 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 7 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 5 8 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 4 9 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 10 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 2

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3) 59.3km 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 3 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp 1

Mountain 2 - (Cat. 4) 65.5km 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 3 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp 1

Mountain 3 - (HC) 158.3km 1 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 15 pts 2 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 8 4 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 5 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 4

General classification after stage 2 1 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 7:06:39 2 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:01:25 4 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:32 5 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:01:44 6 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:11 7 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:13 8 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:37 9 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:49 10 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:02:50 11 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:03:09 12 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 0:03:27 13 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:39 14 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:46 15 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:03:51 16 Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:03:53 17 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:03:56 18 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:04:24 19 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 20 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 21 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:04:32 22 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:04:45 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:04:54 24 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 25 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 0:06:00 26 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:06:02 27 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:06:15 28 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:06:19 29 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:26 30 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:46 31 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:06:49 32 Georg Preidler (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:06:56 33 Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:06:57 34 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:06:58 35 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:03 36 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:07:21 37 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:07:39 38 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:07:46 39 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:08:00 40 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:08:09 41 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:15 42 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:08:19 43 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp 0:08:29 44 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:08:30 45 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:08:37 46 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:52 47 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 48 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 49 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 50 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:57 51 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:20 52 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:22 53 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team 54 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:09:29 55 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:09:31 56 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:09:38 57 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:42 58 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:09:56 59 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:10:05 60 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:10:07 61 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 62 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:10:10 63 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:10:13 64 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:10:21 65 Adam Homolka (Cze) WSA - Viperbike 0:10:24 66 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:39 67 Markus Götz (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 0:10:43 68 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 69 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg 70 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:11:02 71 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:08 72 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:12 73 Stefan Stadler (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 74 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:11:15 75 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:11:25 76 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:11:26 77 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:11:36 78 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 79 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 80 Kajetan Fricke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:11:40 81 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 82 Matthias Höfler (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 83 Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 84 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:11:43 85 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:11:47 86 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:11:54 87 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:57 88 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:00 89 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:20 90 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 0:12:23 91 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:12:42 92 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:12:43 93 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:12:50 94 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:12:54 95 René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:13:20 96 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:13:40 97 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 98 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:13:42 99 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:13:44 100 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp 101 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 102 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 103 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 104 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:14:04 105 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:14:08 106 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 107 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:14:09 108 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:14:11 109 Rupert Probst (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 110 Stefan Rucker (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 0:14:23 111 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:26 112 Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 113 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:14:28 114 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:14:41 115 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:15:05 116 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:15:15 117 Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:15:42 118 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:15:47 119 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:16:26 120 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:16:29 121 Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:16:37 122 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 0:16:48 123 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:16:49 124 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:54 125 Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:17:01 126 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:17:26 127 Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:17:41 128 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:56 129 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:18:48 130 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:18:50 131 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:19:12 132 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:13 133 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:19:18 134 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:19:36 135 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 0:19:56 136 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:20:05 137 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:20:08 138 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 139 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:20:53 140 Michael Schwaiger (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 0:22:02 141 Daniel Reiter (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:24:22

Points classification 1 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 15 pts 2 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 15 3 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 4 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 12 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp 10 6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 10 7 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 8 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 9 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 10 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 11 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 8 12 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 7 13 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 14 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 15 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 5 16 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 5 17 Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team 4 18 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 4 19 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 4 20 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 4 21 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 22 René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 3 23 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 2 24 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 25 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2 26 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 27 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 28 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 1 29 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 1 30 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1 31 Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tyrol Team -5

Mountains classification 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 3 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 15 4 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 13 5 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 6 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 9 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 8 8 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 6 10 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 4 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp 2

Young rider classification 1 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 7:08:04 2 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:48 3 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:12 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:02:26 5 Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:02:28 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:03:29 7 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 0:04:35 8 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:04:54 9 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:21 10 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:05:24 11 Georg Preidler (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:05:31 12 Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:05:32 13 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:38 14 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:05:56 15 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:06:14 16 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:06:35 17 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:06:54 18 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:27 19 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 20 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:32 22 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:55 23 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:07:57 24 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:08:06 25 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:08:13 26 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:08:40 27 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:08:45 28 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:14 29 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:09:37 30 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:43 31 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:47 32 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:10:00 33 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:10:11 34 Kajetan Fricke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:10:15 35 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:10:22 36 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:32 37 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 0:10:58 38 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:11:18 39 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:11:29 40 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:12:15 41 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp 0:12:19 42 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 43 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:12:44 44 Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:13:01 45 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:13:03 46 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:14:22 47 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:15:01 48 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:15:04 49 Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:15:12 50 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:15:24 51 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:17:48 52 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:18:11 53 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 0:18:31 54 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:19:28 55 Daniel Reiter (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:22:57