Olav Kooij wins Heistse Pijl as sprinters dominate in Flanders

By Stephen Farrand
published

Jumbo-Visma sprinter takes fourth win of 2023 after superb lead-out

Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) won the 2023 Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl race
Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) won the 2023 Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl race

Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) won the Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl race in northern Flanders after a perfectly executed lead out from his Jumbo-Visma teammates. 

The 21-year-old Dutch sprinter beat Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Robbe Ghys (Alpecin-Deceuninck) after a late crash split the peloton and took out a number of sprinters.

More to follow.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

