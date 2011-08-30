Trending

Grote Prijs Jef Scherens past winners

Champions from 1963-2010

Past winners
2010Lars Boom (Ned)
2009Sebastian Langeveld (Ned)
2008Wouter Mol (Ned)
2007Bram Tankink (Ned)
2006Marcel Sieberg (Ger)
2005Joost Posthuma (Ned)
2004Allan Johansen (Den)
2003Thor Hushovd (Nor)
2002Andreas Klier (Ger)
2001Niko Eeckhout (Bel)
2000Dave Bruylandts (Bel)
1999Marc Streel (Bel)
1998Jo Planckaert (Bel)
1997Stéphane Hennebert (Bel)
1996Jans Koerts (Ned)
1995Erik Dekker (Ned)
1994Mauro Bettin (Ita)
1993Frans Maassen (Ned)
1992Hendrik Redant (Bel)
1991Wilco Zuyderwijk (Ned)
1990Wilfried Peeters (Bel)
1987Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
1986Jozef Lieckens (Bel)
1985Jozef Lieckens (Bel)
1984Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
1983Adri Van Der Poel (Ned)
1982Rudy Mathys (Bel)
1981Jan Raas (Ned)
1980Ludo Delcroix (Bel)
1979Marcel Laurens (Bel)
1978Frans Van Looy (Bel)
1977Walter Planckaert (Bel)
1976Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
1975Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1974Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1973Jan Van Katwijk (Ned)
1971Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
1970Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
1969Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
1967Robert Lelangue (Bel)
1966Herman Van Springel (Bel)
1965Fernand Deferm (Bel)
1964Norbert Kerckhove (Bel)
1963Marcel Vanden Bogaert (Bel)

