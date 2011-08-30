Grote Prijs Jef Scherens past winners
Champions from 1963-2010
|#
|2010
|Lars Boom (Ned)
|2009
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned)
|2008
|Wouter Mol (Ned)
|2007
|Bram Tankink (Ned)
|2006
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger)
|2005
|Joost Posthuma (Ned)
|2004
|Allan Johansen (Den)
|2003
|Thor Hushovd (Nor)
|2002
|Andreas Klier (Ger)
|2001
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel)
|2000
|Dave Bruylandts (Bel)
|1999
|Marc Streel (Bel)
|1998
|Jo Planckaert (Bel)
|1997
|Stéphane Hennebert (Bel)
|1996
|Jans Koerts (Ned)
|1995
|Erik Dekker (Ned)
|1994
|Mauro Bettin (Ita)
|1993
|Frans Maassen (Ned)
|1992
|Hendrik Redant (Bel)
|1991
|Wilco Zuyderwijk (Ned)
|1990
|Wilfried Peeters (Bel)
|1987
|Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
|1986
|Jozef Lieckens (Bel)
|1985
|Jozef Lieckens (Bel)
|1984
|Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
|1983
|Adri Van Der Poel (Ned)
|1982
|Rudy Mathys (Bel)
|1981
|Jan Raas (Ned)
|1980
|Ludo Delcroix (Bel)
|1979
|Marcel Laurens (Bel)
|1978
|Frans Van Looy (Bel)
|1977
|Walter Planckaert (Bel)
|1976
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1975
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1974
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1973
|Jan Van Katwijk (Ned)
|1971
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1970
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1969
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1967
|Robert Lelangue (Bel)
|1966
|Herman Van Springel (Bel)
|1965
|Fernand Deferm (Bel)
|1964
|Norbert Kerckhove (Bel)
|1963
|Marcel Vanden Bogaert (Bel)
