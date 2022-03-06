Arnaud De Lie wins Grote Prijs Jean-Pierre Monseré

Dries De Bondt second, Hugo Hofstetter third in Roeselare

Image 1 of 3

Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal at Grote Prijs Jean-Pierre Monseré (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 3

Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal at Grote Prijs Jean-Pierre Monseré (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 3

Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal at Grote Prijs Jean-Pierre Monseré (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:45:03
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
3Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
4Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
5Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
6Pierre Barbier (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
7Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
8Laurence Pithie (NZl) Groupama - Fdj
9Jensen Plowright (Aus) Groupama - Fdj
10Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
11Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
12Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Oliver Wood (GBr) Wiv Sungod
14Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
15Vito Braet (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Gil D´Heygere (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
17Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
18Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
19Samuel Watson (GBr) Groupama - Fdj
20Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM
22Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
24Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
25Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
26Barnabás Peák (Hun) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:08
27Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
29Jacob Scott (GBr) Wiv Sungod
30Luke Lamperti (USA) Trinity Racing
31Stan Van Tricht (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
32Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
33Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 0:00:18
34Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:22
36Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis 0:00:31
37Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
39Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:40
40Thimo Willems (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
41Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
42Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
43Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies 0:01:43
44Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix Development Team 0:01:59
45Michiel Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
46Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:01
47Andreas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
48Mike Bronswijk (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
49Rory Townsend (Irl) Wiv Sungod
50Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM
51Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis
52Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
53Davide Bomboi (Bel) Elevate P/B Home Solution-Soenens
54Felix Groß (Ger) Uae Team Emirates
55Casper Van Uden (Ned) Development Team Dsm
56Pavel Bittner (Cze) Development Team Dsm
57Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
58Benjamin Perry (Can) Wiv Sungod
59Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
60Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
61Markus Pajur (Est) Arkea-Samsic
62Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
63Blake Quick (Aus) Trinity Racing
64Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
65Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
66Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
67Christopher Lawless (GBr) TotalEnergies
68Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
70Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
71Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:02:06
72Stijn Steels (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
73Joel Suter (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:11
74Jon Knolle (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 0:02:34
75Robert Scott (GBr) Wiv Sungod 0:03:58
76Lars Hohmann (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel 0:04:06
77Matthew Teggart (Irl) Wiv Sungod
78Jaap Roelen (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
79Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:04:23
80Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:17
81Siebe Deweirdt (Bel) Elevate P/B Home Solution-Soenens
82Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:06:23
83Thomas Joseph (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
84Niels Van Ekeren (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
85Gilles Borra (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
86Joseph Pidcock (GBr) Groupama - Fdj
87Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
88Tobias Andresen (Den) Development Team Dsm
89Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
90Thibau Verhofstadt (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
91Kobe Vanoverschelde (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:07:40
92Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM
93Maxime De Poorter (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
94Robin Orins (Bel) Elevate P/B Home Solution-Soenens
95Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) Trinity Racing
96Julien Vermote (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
97Matthis Dethy (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
98Matthew Van Schoor (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
99Brent Van De Kerkhove (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
100Adrien Lagree (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
101Sander Armée (Bel) Cofidis
102Conn Mc Dunphy (Irl) Evopro Racing
103Raphael Parisella (Can) B&B Hotels-KTM
104Arne Peters (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
105Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Evopro Racing
106Bram Welten (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
107Rait Ärm (Est) Groupama - Fdj
108Arno Claeys (Bel) Elevate P/B Home Solution-Soenens
109Stijn Siemons (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
110Sam Gademan (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam 0:07:46
111Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
112Thijs De Lange (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
113Simon Daniels (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com 0:07:48
114Warre Vangheluwe (Bel) Elevate P/B Home Solution-Soenens
115Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:08:01
116Siebe Roesems (Bel) Trinity Racing 0:08:12
DNFTim Bierkens (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
DNFXandres Vervloesem (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFRoy Eefting (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
DNFJasper Schouten (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
DNFRhys Britton (GBr) Evopro Racing
DNFEamon Franck (USA) Evopro Racing
DNFMaarten Verheyen (Bel) Evopro Racing
DNFDylan Guinet (Fra) Evopro Racing
DNFSyver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNFRoan Konings (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
DNFJeroen Eyskens (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFRens Tulner (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
DNFPer Christian Münstermann (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
DNFTim Neffgen (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
DNFAlexander Hajek (Aut) Trinity Racing
DNFAidan Lawrence (GBr) Trinity Racing
DNFMax Walker (GBr) Trinity Racing
DNFGruffudd Lewis (GBr) Wiv Sungod
DNFDaire Feeley (Irl) Evopro Racing
DNFKenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
DNFRui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
DNFOliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFMiguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels-KTM
DNFMarius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
DNFLorrenzo Manzin (Fra) TotalEnergies
DNFStefano Museeuw (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
DNFDennis Van Der Horst (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
DNFSenne Hulsmans (Bel) Elevate P/B Home Solution-Soenens
DNFAndré Carvalho (Por) Cofidis
DNFThomas Day (GBr) Elevate P/B Home Solution-Soenens
DNFAngelo Van Den Bossche (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
DNFJohan Vincent (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
DNFAlexandre Kess (Lux) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
DNFTheo Goebeert (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
DNFIvo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
DNFKenneth Caethoven (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
DNSGianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNSDorian De Maeght (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
DNSTimothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB

