Image 1 of 5 Launch Bike Park in Pennsylvania hosted the latest GES race. (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 2 of 5 Vance Nonno in action (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 3 of 5 Anne Galyean (Gravity East Pros/Trek) wins the women's race (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 4 of 5 Logan Mulally (Specialized/GROM) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 5 of 5 Lars Tribus (GT Bicycles) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

Gravity East Series #7 was held at Launch Bike Park in Spring Mount, Pennsylvania. Anne Galyean (Gravity East Pros/Trek) and Leland O'Connor (KGB/SLO/E13) won the elite women's and men's contest.

There were just two women in the elite category (although Lauren Daney was on-site, she opted to wait for the nationals next weekend), so it was a battle between Galyean and Hilary Elgert (Racer's Edge). Although Galyean struggled with an injury and fought through the pain from an incident during Saturday's practice session, she pulled it together for the win and is the GE Series leader going into the finals at Blue Mountain. Others in the elite women's category do still have a shot at the pro purse including Elgert, Rae Gandolf (Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.) and Lauren Daney (Specialized Grom Team).

In the elite men's category, 11 men raced on a track that was short so even the slightest mistake would change the outcome.

It was an ongoing battle with O'Connor, Harrison Reynolds (Horns Hill/Spin Bike Shop), Jason Beckley (Kenda/Fox Racing Shox) in first, second and third going into the finals.

The finals will be held on a track designed by Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing Team) on October 1-2.

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anne Gaylen (East Coast Gravity/Trek Gaithersburg) 0:01:58.00 2 Hillary Elgert (Racer's Edge) 0:00:21.71

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leland O'Connor (KGB/SLO/E13) 0:01:25.00 2 Jason Scheiding (Fast Line Racing/Ind) 0:00:02.09 3 Harrison Reynolds (Horns Hill) 0:00:02.42 4 Logan Mulally (Specialized/GROM) 0:00:03.19 5 Brian Yannuzzi (Generation Gap Racing) 0:00:04.29 6 Jason Beckley (Kenda USA) 0:00:04.57 7 Lars Tribus (GT Bicycle) 0:00:05.14 8 David Flynn (Paul Mitchell/FTW/At) 0:00:07.02 9 B.J. Treglia (Gung Ho Bike/ODI/Spy) 0:00:09.54 10 Chris Higgerson (xprezo/TLD) 0:00:10.75 11 Alex Moschitti (Dr Evan Chiropratic) 0:00:15.35 DNF Justin Gregory (7Springs/Trek)

Cat. 1 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Sowels (KSL/IXS Sports Divis) 0:02:05.57 2 Elinor Zeller 0:00:09.67 3 Christy Allebach (Generation Gap Racing) 0:00:09.70

Cat. 1 men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikolas Dudukovich (One Ghost Industries/ HT/Port Matilda) 0:01:27.73 2 Ray Syron (Sinister - United Fr) 0:00:00.75 3 Sam Skidmore (Shenandoah Bicycle C) 0:00:03.57 4 Michael Barron (Generation Gap Racing) 0:00:05.37 5 Noah Fairburn (High Gear Racing) 0:00:05.67 6 Jimmy Leslie (Specialized/GROM) 0:00:16.66 7 Robert Lewis (7Springs/Trek) 0:00:45.23

Cat. 1 men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nick D'emidio 0:01:33.29 2 Vance Nonno (xFusion/Oakley/Kenda) 0:00:00.17 3 Erik Rutherford 0:00:01.57 4 Chad Mccurdy (Guys Racing) 0:00:02.24 5 Burke Sanders 0:00:04.70 6 Andrew Slowey (Oliver Racing/Banshee BikMartinsville) 0:00:08.36 7 Richard Patty (Oliver Racing/Banshee BikEast Lyme) 0:00:08.89 8 Stephen Solt (South Mountain Cycles/CycBanner Elk) 0:00:10.60 9 Eric Allocco (MRP/Spy/O'Neal/Azoni) 0:00:10.81 10 Kevin Cockerham (Sinical Racing) 0:00:11.01 11 Scott Bureau (Oliver Racing/Banshee BikOld Lyme) 0:00:30.00

Cat. 1 men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Liebig (Fox shox racing/ Racers EHavre de Grace) 0:01:33.60 2 (413 Thomas SCHUELER Factory Trashbag Racing Baldwin) 0:00:00.27 3 Lane Boertmann (Gravity East) 0:00:06.66 4 Mike Hummel (Racer's Edge) 0:00:08.64 5 Jeremy Fahey (Brooklyn Machine Wor) 0:00:10.99 6 Fred Heinly (Reading Racing) 0:00:14.93

Cat. 1 men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Dallegro (Sinical Racing) 0:01:38.64 2 Dane Clay (Reading Racing) 0:00:02.10 3 Ted Briggs (Generation Gap Racing/LupLebanon) 0:00:06.25 4 Tony Pajakinas (Reading Racing) 0:00:09.44 5 Frank Enderson (Fast Line Racing/HBG) 0:00:15.43 6 George Bodycoat 0:00:26.66 DNS Stefan Cihylik

Cat. 2 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Duffy (Goon Monster Racing) 0:01:44.04 2 Adam Delonais 0:00:00.57 3 Steve Clayton 0:00:02.41 4 Connor Gorman 0:00:05.79 5 Sam Stokoe (Dave Flynn) 0:00:06.15 6 Sawyer Alix (Cutting Edge Cycles) 0:00:07.45 7 Mitch Kachele 0:00:12.51 8 Tom Earlie (Dave Flynn) 0:00:14.61 9 Kohl Aumer (Pro-Bikes) 0:00:14.99 10 Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles) 0:00:18.64 11 Nick Gray (Factory Trashbag Racing Aberdeen) 0:00:27.07 12 Lucas H Herbert 0:00:50.73

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Ertel (East Bound & Down Racing Bethel) 0:01:37.69 2 Corey Zell (Racer's Edge) 0:00:00.19 3 Dan Becker (Guys Bicycles) 0:00:01.46 4 Matt Rush 0:00:02.18 5 Brandon Sbordone (Oliver Racing/Banshee BikCheshire) 0:00:02.79 6 Ryan Wolstenholme 0:00:06.70 7 Michael Oliver (Oliver Racing/Banshee BikClinton) 0:00:09.76 8 Sam Slivinski 0:00:12.02 9 Joseph Burkell (XFusion/GOPRO/FOX) 0:00:14.17 10 Jason Hartman (Mulally Brother's) 0:00:18.00 DNS Daniel Waskiewicz (Tractionmag)

Cat. 2 men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colby Barth (Lavnch) 0:01:42.67 2 Lou Harris 0:00:04.96 3 Ben Weaver (Bunny Hop Bikes) 0:00:06.60 4 Tom Nieri (Knolly Bikes) 0:00:06.94 5 Jamie Jones 0:00:08.85 6 Chad Hawicak 0:00:12.80 7 Michael Cheney 0:02:16.87

Cat. 2/3 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Jones (Monster Energy) 0:02:39.39 2 Heather Cowell (Team Moggie) 0:00:06.45 3 Elixandria Porru (Mobilebici) 0:00:11.78 4 Jennel Santos (Team Marty's Racing) 0:00:16.93

Cat. 2/3 men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Carafa (Antdog DH Cycle Expr) 0:02:15.24 2 David Gray 0:00:04.92 3 Stephen Coleman (Flying Dog/Gravity S) 0:00:07.00 4 Alan Daum (NittanyMBA.org) 0:00:07.07 5 Joe Olivas (Morpheus Cycles) 0:00:09.17 6 Todo Boucher (Trek/Alpinestars) 0:00:47.21

Cat. 3 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Ruch (Team Demo) 0:01:46.00 2 Jack Savin (DBD Riding) 0:00:00.25 3 Lucas Bayus 0:00:05.76 4 Brian Anthony 0:00:08.15 5 Brian Merritt (Centry Road Club) 0:00:08.36 6 Max Heckler (Launch) 0:00:20.90 7 Michael Ruch (Team Demo) 0:00:32.13 8 Jake Taney 0:00:50.42 9 Sam Houston 0:01:08.81 10 Jake Miller 0:01:18.52 11 Josh Fieseher 0:01:53.20

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Zinzer (Generation Gap Racing) 0:01:45.80 2 Rj Harris (Red House Racing) 0:00:01.85 3 Matthew Schaar 0:00:12.20 4 Tim Weaver (Gung Ho Bike/ODI/Spy) 0:00:29.69 5 Andrew Schmidt (Guys Racing Club) 0:00:43.71