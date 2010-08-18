Trending

GP Ouest France - Plouay race history

1931-2009

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2009Simon Gerrans (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
2008Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
2007Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
2006Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas
2005George Hincapie (USA) Discovery Channel
2004Didier Rous (Fra) Brioches La Boulangere
2003Andy Flickinger (Fra) Ag2r
2002Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Big Mat-Auber 93
2001Nico Mattan
2000Michele Bartoli
1999Christophe Mengin
1998P. Hervé
1997A. Ferrigato
1996F. Vandenbroucke
1995R. Jaerman
1994A. Tchmil
1993T. Claveyrolat
1992R. Pensec
1991A. De Las Cuevas
1990B. Cornillet
1989J.C. Colotti
1988L. Leblanc
1987G. Duclos-Lassalle
1986M. Gayant
1985E. Guyot
1984S. Kelly
1983P. Bazzio
1982F. Castaing
1981G. Duclos-Lassalle
1980P. Friou
1979F. Pirard
1978P. R. Villemaine
1977J. Bossis
1976J. Bossis
1975C. Guimard
1974R. Martin
1973J.C. Largeau
1972R. Bouloux
1971J.P Danguillaume
1970J. Marcarini
1969J. Jouaden
1968J. Jouaden
1967F. Hamon
1966C. Mazéaud
1965F. Gouasduff
1964J. Bourles
1963F. Picot
1962J. Gainche
1961F. Picot
1960H. Ferrer
1959E. Crene
1958J. Gainche
1957I. Vitre
1956V. Huot
1955J. Petitjean
1954U. Anzile
1953S. Blusson
1952E. Guérinel
1951E. Guérinel
1950A. Audaire
1949A. Audaire
1948E. Tassin
1947R. Louviot
1946A. Le Strat
1945E. Tassin
1938P. Cloarec
1937J.M. Goasmat
1936P. Cogan
1935J. Le Dily
1934L. Tulot
1933P. Bono
1932P. Bono
1931F. Fave

Latest on Cyclingnews