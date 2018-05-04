Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the Giro d'Italia. The opening Grand Tour of the season is less than an hour away, with the first rider, Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors, rolling down the start ramp in 55 minutes from now. We'll have complete live text coverage from the entire day, as we wait to see who will pull on the first maglia rosa of this year's race.

To kick start the Giro d'Italia this year riders are competing over a 9.7km course through Jerusalem. It's a highly technical course with some 18 corners and a constant change in both rhythm and gradient. It's perhaps not one for the 'pure' time trialists but the likes of Rohan Dennis, Tom Dumoulin and Tony Martin will be looking to impress.

This morning though, there's no other place to start than with news that Chris Froome crashed during a recon of the stage this morning. According to Team Sky it's nothing serious and the rider is walking around, although he has lost some skin. That's certainly not the ideal preparation for the four-time Tour de France winner. For the latest on the crash, as the story develops, click here. Froome, at least has some time to recover and dress those cuts. He's one of the later starters this afternoon. 167 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 16:36:00

As Alasdair Fotheringham found when he looked over the course earlier this week, there are sections of the course that are not well surfaced. The terrain is certainly rolling, with a number of technical aspects. "The real sting in the tail comes 300 metres from the finish when, after a sharp turn left and small veer right: the route begins to climb again. This is the one serious gradient of the course, averaging nine per cent on a straight wide road. Riders will have to calculate their effort very carefully, reaching the summit of Shomo na Melekh street almost, but not completely, empty because they still have to sprint to the finish line."

For a full analysis of the stage route, click here.

First rider off in around 30 minutes, which is almost enough time to listen to our pre-race podcast. It features Froome, Dumoulin and the CN team as they preview the race. It's free to download/play, just here.

In the latest podcast, the CN team picked their top three for the podium in Rome. Yours truly went for Froome, Aru, and Lopez. What podium are you predicting? Let's us know via Twitter.

We've just heard that another rider has crashed while riding recon over the course. It's 2009 stage winner Kanstantsin Siutsou. That's huge blow for the Bahrain Merida team, to lose a rider without a KM even raced. We hope the rider is okay, and back racing soon.

Here's all the info that we know at this stage. We are hearing that three riders have crashed while riding the course this morning. Not a great start to the Giro if that's accurate. We already know that Froome crashed earlier in the morning. "Unfortunately @siutsou is forced to withdraw from @giroditalia before the opening time trial, due to a crash on the course recon ride." via Bahrain Merida Twitter.

Crashes and injuries do happen, even this close to a Grand Tour. Matt White crashed on the eve of the Tour de France one year, and Jan Ullrich crashed ahead of the 2005 Tour de France. White was ruled out of the Tour when he fell. Ullrich remained in but was caught by Armstrong in the opening time trial. Race over in a different way, I guess.

Just twenty minutes until the start of the 2018 Giro d'Italia.

Before crashing in the recon this morning, this is what Froome had to say about stage 1. "Very important. I mean it’s a short time trial, 10 kilometres I think we could see gaps of up to 20 or 30 seconds between the main contenders, especially on such a technical, tough circuit, up and down. We’re going to see big differences tomorrow, especially with the heat also."

Chris Froome is currently on Eurosport, saying he's good at blocking out adversity. Presumably that includes the adversity of an adverse analytical finding after going positive for salbutamol at the Vuelta last September.

Lopez. Lopez has also crashed, we're hearing. The Astana rider has suffered abrasions but is back on his bike and okay. That's the second GC rider to come down already this morning.

And first rider down the start ramp is none other than Italy’s Fabio Sabatini. Like the first man into the ring at a Royal Rumble, no one is entirely bothered but at least the race has begun. To be fair to Sabatini, no relation to 1990 US Open winner Gabriela Sabatini, he has become one of the most respected leadout men in the peloton. This is his 18th Grand Tour, and although he’s never won a pro road race, he’s been on board some of the biggest pro teams in the world – Quick Step, Cannondale and Liquigas. He also rode for Milram.

Sabatini is out of the saddle from the off, and then back into a TT position. This section is mostly flat and the QuickStep rider is in full-TT mode.

Next up is Novak, who is competing in just his second Grand Tour, having finished 105th in the Vuelta last year. The 22-year-old was tenth in the recent Tour of Croatia but this is a big step up for the youngster.

Sabatini, is now climbing out of the saddle on a sector of the course that climbs, and has corners. The Italian looks pretty good but there's still around 8km to go. Already though you can see how technical this course is. Luckily the roads are dry.

A downhill sector for Sabatini now but he has to tap on the brakes as he takes a twisting right hand corner, before another turn to the left. It's a really tricky course and Sabatini isn't even taking any risks.

Seven minutes into his effort and Sabatini is climbing again. Having seen the course properly now, it really does suit a rider like Dennis.

Sam Bewley will be off soon. The dependable 30-year-old has been with Mitchelton since 2011 but was previously as RadioShack, having come through the ranks at Trek-Livestrong. Remember that team? Jesse Sergent, Taylor Phinney, Ben King (the American one), and Julian Kyer were all on that 2009 squad. Anyway, Bewley has become a solid piece in the Mitchelton jigsaw and this marks his seventh Grand Tour.

Sabatini is close to the finish and clocks home in a time of 13'26.

Tanel Kangert, now 31, rolls down the ramp. The Estonian rider has been with Astana since 2011, and become an integral rider in their stage racing armoury. He’s not won a race in a couple of years but he’s worked for the likes of Nibali, Aru, and the late Scarponi. He’s here this year for Miguel Angel Lopez and will need to be on his game later in the race when we hit the mountains. Astana, this year, have been flying though, with 15 victories to their name. They have one of the strongest squads at this race as well, packed with experience and climbers.

Christian Knees is the first Team Sky rider down the start ramp. He actually rode with Sabatini back in those Milram days, but moved to Sky in 2011 and hasn’t looked back since. There were a few quieter years but he’s made it back into Froome’s inner circle of domestiques in recent times, and despite being 37, still has a key role to play for Sky. This is Grand Tour number 19 for the German.

Here comes Remi Cavagna. The young French rider has already won this year, and despite being just 22 is making his Grand Tour debut. He won Dwars door West-Vlaanderen earlier in the year and even had a taste at Liege-Bastogne-Liege earlier in the season. He was a DNF that day, but this is all useful experience for a rider many have tipped for the top of the sport. Just like his teammate Fabio Sabatini, Remi Cavagna isn’t related to former tennis pro and 1991 Wimbledon finalist, Gabriela Sabatini.

Antonio Nibali pings down the ramp like a locked and loaded pinball. The other Nibali is making his Giro debut, and flying the flag for the Nibali. With a Grand Tour under his belt he’s already lightyears ahead of Simone Rebellin, who never cut the mustard at MG or Polti. That 1996 Polti team was a sight to behold – Outchakov (now at Katusha), Lombardi (rider agent), Guesdon (now a DS at FDJ), Luc Leblanc, the Rebellins, Quaranta, Gualdi, Gianetti (UAE), were all there, along with Celestino and Fabio Sacchi, who almost won a stage at the Tour back in 2003.

And we have a new fastest time and Laurent Didier of Trek Segafredo moves into the hotseat.

But that doesn't last long with Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team setting the quickest time.

Here comes Ladagnous. He’s been a Madiot rider since turning pro in 2006. The rider from Pau is one of the most underrated riders France has produced over the last couple of decades. Loyal, a decent kick at times, and a fairly strong all-rounder, he’s picked up almost a dozen wins in his career. He brings real experience here and will be useful for Pinot on the flatter/hilly stages in this year race.

Hugh Carthy is up next. Now this is a big race for the EF rider. Still just 23, but he’s not kicked on in the way some expected when he moved to WorldTour. He had some decent flashes at Romandie last week, and the lad from Preston is here for stage wins, and to support Michael Woods’ GC bid. It’s all about getting through today for Carthy though, who will really fancy the final week of mountain stages.

And Kangert smashes the best time by nine seconds. He wasn't holding back, accelerating as he approached the line. Astana are a formidable force in this year's race.

Cavagna is charging through the field and has already caught his one-minute man. He's out of the saddle and looks on course for a decent finish time today.

Kangert is still leading by two seconds from Roelandts. Dennis is off in about 15 minutes but Cavagna is looking rapid.

Cavagna comes over the line with a time of 12'37 and the Frenchman is fastest so far.

27-year-old Jan Hirt is a dark horse for the top-ten this year. He was 12th in last year’s race when riding for CCC but comes back to the race with Astana. The team are here for Lopez but Hirt – no relation to the late American trumpeter Al Hirt, isn’t a bad plan B. He was 10th in the Tour of the Alps in April and has settled in well with his new surroundings.

Sam Bennett is up next. Still looking for his first Grand Tour stage win, the 27-year-old comes into this race with improving form. He’s not won yet in 2018 but was 7th in Frankfurt last week, and had two top-threes at Catalunya in March. There are so few sprint opportunities here in the race, but Bennett is perhaps Viviani’s biggest challenger for the sprint stages. He had a really tough start to the year, getting sick on the way out to TDU but still finished the race. A Giro stage would be a huge result for the Irishman.

Rohan Dennis, the first really big hitter for today, is off in around three minutes.

And here come Dennis. Number 42 out of the start house and a real favourite for the win today. He started early in the TT at the Tour de Romandie in late April and although he missed out on the win, this course really is more favourable to his characteristics. He’s won the opening stages in both other Grand Tours, so could make history today and join Brad McGee as an Australian who has worn the leader’s jersey in all three Grand Tours. I don’t think Cadel Evans ever wore gold/red in the Vuelta, but I remember him coming close in 2009 – the year Valverde won. Back to Dennis and this race is a real test of his GC credentials. Surely, he’ll take stock at the end of the first week, but a top-10 or 20 should really be his aim for this race. The big question is how he handles back-to-back mountain stages as Philippa York mentioned in her latest piece for CN.

Dennis takes the first couple of corner well enough and settles into his TT position. He can't afford to take too many risks but a pink jersey is on the line.

Two mins after Dennis it’s the turn of Lennard Hofstede. The Dutch rider is a real talent and has stepped up in the last year or so with some consistent performances. He didn’t have a great Classics campaign, and the form hasn’t quite been there this year. But of course you don’t win a race like the Rhône-Alpes Isère Tour, if you’re not a solid bike rider.

Hirt isn't going to trouble the leaders today, he's already 25 seconds down at the intermediate time check.

Dennis is nine second faster than the leader at the intermediate check. Has he paced this correctly?

Dennis takes one sector very well but then runs a little wide around one corner, but he quickly corrects his line and he's closing in on his minute man. Dennis is on track to set the fastest time with time to spare.

Dennis out of the saddle, sprinting for the line and he takes the lead with a time of 12'04. That's faster by 33 seconds.

Now take a moment to read up on Philippa York's view on why Dennis can one day win a Grand Tour.

No one has mentioned him but could Kiryienka spring a surprise? This is probably not long enough in terms of race profile for the 36-year-old but everyone knows what sort of engine he has. He’s won three stages in the Giro before, so he enjoys this race, but he’s here for Froome and nothing else this time around. He starts in two minutes.

Cadel Evans, he did lead the Vuelta for one day back in 2009. Stand corrected by our European correspondent Alasdair Fotheringham.

De Marchi is now starting his TT. The Italian will be charged with going in breaks this year, and supporting Dennis if need be in the mountains.

Decent effort from Marcato who takes third at the line with 12'44. Dennis is still way out front by 33 seconds.

Florian Senechal is next to leave the start house. The 24-year-old is another one of the young Quick-Step Floors riders who has stepped up this year. This is the Frenchman’s fourth Grand Tour, and although not the strongest time trialist here, he’s worth watching, simply because he and his team have been in such great form so far this season.

Dennis showed that starting out steady, and then holding something back for the second half of the TT really paid off. Kiryienka is going to give us a good reference in terms of Dennis' effort but there's still a lot of 'big hitters' to come with Froome, Dumoulin and Martin among them.

Kiryienka takes third at the line, but 43 seconds down on Dennis. Again, he came back in the second half of the course. That's Kiryienka by the way. Not 'Kiryi', or 'Vasil' as some less impartial commentators refer to him as.

Niklas Eg. Here’s an interesting one. First year at WorldTour and he’s making his Grand Tour debut, not bad for the 23-year-old Dane, who moved up from Team Virtu at the end of last year. Third in Avenir last year, he was 5th in Croatia last month, and also impressed on the mountain stage at the Abu Dhabi Tour. He’s certainly one for the future. Trek haven’t put all their eggs in one basket. Let’s hope this Grand Tour doesn’t scramble him. Sorry, I was only yoking but I really think that he’s going to have an Eg-ceptional race.

Senechal 16th at the line. Roman Kreuziger is setting himself on the start ramp. The 31-year-old had three top-ten results in the Ardennes and is performing well in a contract year. This is a huge race for him though. He could be key for Yates and/or Chaves in the mountains but he could also play an important role if Mitchelton are in the running for the teams’ prize. I also have a feeling he could be Mitchelton’s top GC rider in the race.



Luis Leon Sanchez is hurtling through the corners, and looking strong in the opening sectors. Just then he drops his chain but he recovers well.

And now it’s Sheffield Uni’s gift to altitude training research, Sergio Henao. Once ninth in this race, (2012) he’s here exclusively for Froome’s challenge. The Colombia won Paris-Nice last year but could only manage 12th this time around. He was strong in the Ardennes, however and has been one of Team Sky’s most consistent performers in this race over the years.

A break for the staff in the start house as the time ticks by, and through the slot that was set for Siutsou's start. Won the Tour of Croatia last month, so was in form. The 35-year-old won a stage here in 2009, twice made the top ten, and was going to be crucial for Bahrain Merida. Out due to a crash, and the team are down to 7 riders already.

Kreuziger sprints for the line and takes 12, at 12'57. He looked a lot faster but couldn't make up any ground in the second half of the TT. Dennis is still well clear of the main field. Martin, Froome, and Dumoulin still to come, however.

12th for Luis Leon Sanchez on the line.

Henao sprints home and takes 7th. That's a fine ride from the Colombian rider.

Robert Gesink powers into this TT. The Dutch rider wasn’t at his best at the Classics but few can argue with his experience and pedigree. He’s here for stage wins and to support George Bennett who is targeting the GC, and is riding his first Grand Tour since crashing out of last year’s Tour de France and injuring his back. He has a very impressive palmares, having won a stage at the Vuelta in 2016, both Canadian WT races, and the Tour of California. He’s made the top-ten before in Grand Tours, but he’s taking a pause from the aims, as he hunts stage wins. There are plenty of chances for him in this year’s race.

Nieve rolls down the ramp and starts his effort. He was one of the best signings over the winter, coming on board from Team Sky in order to beef up the Australian team’s climbing contingent. It’s been a tough start to the year for the former Euskaltel rider but like Kreuziger he’s here with plenty of experience, and a role within the Mitchelton team. Nieve only came back from injury at Liege-Bastogne-Liege but he looked good at the Tour de Romandie a week or so ago. This first week is all about getting form, and keeping out of trouble for the talented climber.

Multiple former World TT champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) is off second last in the TT and had this to say about the route to Cyclingnews. “It’s quite a hard one, not what I expected, super-nice but more like a rollercoaster than a time trial. I feel good, I didn’t prepare specifically for this course, but I have prepared more for the later stages than for this chrono.”





“Gearing is going to be very important. I’m expecting big gaps, between 30 seconds and over a minute between the top favourites.”

Ben O'Connor comes to the line and takes 11th. That's a really good ride from the young rider. He wasn't holding back in the last 1km, that's for sure, but he'll be happy with that ride.

Valerio Conti takes second at the finish. Very good ride from the UAE Team Emirates rider.

Bilbao is second at the intermediate check, only nine seconds down on Dennis. That's one to watch.

And here's footage of the Froome crash from earlier this morning. He wasn't going through the corner with a huge amount of speed but it looked like a heavy fall. You can see the video here.

Biibao has caught and passed his one-minute man and looks on course for a top-10 finish at the very least. Ryan Mullen, the Irish TT champion, is off in a few minutes. Barry Ryan spoke to the Trek rider earlier this week, ahead of the TT.

And Bilbao takes second on the line, 16 seconds down on Dennis.

Didn't see this one coming and Gonçalves has gone fastest at the intermediate check. That's a surprise and not a good sign for Dennis with the riders still to come. Let's see how the Katusha rider holds up in the second half of the TT.

Irishman Ryan Mullen starts his effort. This is the Trek rider’s first Grand Tour and he’s been looking forward to this all year. We spoke to him back in February at the Volta ao Algarve and he was already raving about the Giro. He has a win already this year, having won a TT in Argentina.

Gonçalves comes to the line but it's not enoughand the Katusha rider is 10 seconds down. It's enough for provisional second.

Svein Tuft is the oldest man in the race, at 41. Here he goes, starting is final Giro before hanging up his wheels at the end of the season. He’s worn the maglia rosa here, back in 2014, and is a real team-player. He’ll be looking after Mitchelton’s riders on the flat sections of the Giro but a top 20 ride here would be possible, it just depends on whether the Canadian wants to take any risks through the corners or not.

Thibaut Pinot, fourth in 2017, starts in ten minutes.

Here comes Mullen, over the line and 27th place, 55 seconds down on Dennis.

And now it’s Pinot who rolls down the start ramp. Not a contender for the win today but the Frenchman will be going all-out to ensure that he doesn’t lose time to his key rivals – Dumoulin and Froome, and perhaps put time into Fabio Aru. Pinot was of course fourth in the Giro last year, and won the recent Tour of the Alps, so he’s the form rider coming into the race.

Up next is Modolo. Some pressure on this man’s shoulders at the Giro this year. Yes, he’s won a race already this season – probably should have been two – but this is his home tour and the sprint field isn’t that deep. He wont get many better chances to add to his tally of wins. Today is just about getting around but there are a couple of chances Modolo will fancy in the opening week. He won two stages back in 2015, of course.

And now it’s the turn of Tim Wellens. He’s recently re-signed with Lotto Soudal – a great bit of business for the Belgian team, who are heavily linked to Greg Van Avermaet. Wellen has kicked on this year and produced some fine results. Stage 4, with it’s uphill kick to the line, could be for him, so a chance of wearing the maglia rosa isn’t out of the question if he posts a decent time today.

Here comes Bennett. The Kiwi is a dark horse for the podium this year but if all goes to plan he should be looking for at least a 5-10 position on GC. He can climb, he’s not too shabby against the clock and he has a robust looking LottoNL team around him that know how to protect a GC rider. He’s probably a year or so ahead of Dennis in terms of GC prospects but a good result today, and a tidy ride on Etna could set him up for up for a solid first half of the race

Pinot 5 seconds down at the intermediate. What does he have left in the tank for the second half of the stage?

Haga takes 17th at the line. Simon Yates rolls down the ramp to some polite encouragement from the fans by the side of the road. Two top-tens in Grand tours, and with a very strong team around him, and Chaves, this is an excellent chance for Mitchelton to gain another podium place in a Grand Tour. Yates has shown form already this year, with second and a stage in Paris-Nice and a stage and fourth in Catalunya.



It's not pretty but Pinot is just about holding his own. He comes over the line with 12'35 to take 7th fastest.

Wellens takes 5th at the finish.

Alex Dowsett is next out of the start house. He of course won a TT against Wiggins at the Giro in 2013. Since then the Brit has established himself as a dependable time trialists. He’s picked up wins here and there and of course set an hour record. The time trial later in the race is probably better for him in terms of length but he’ll be looking for a top-10 today at least. Interesting story about Dowsett, we were on the same Easyjet flight from Romandie back to the UK last week. I tapped him on the shoulder with my magazine (Procycling of course) and wished him luck for the upcoming Giro. I’m sure that as he rolls down the ramp right now, pushing close to 1000w those words will still be ringing in his ears.

4th fastest for Yates at the intermediate. That's a really good ride from the Mitchelton rider. As we seen seen though, the real time gaps are made in the second half of the course.

Here comes Sam Oomen. He’s a real talent. Genuinely interesting fact this time is that Sunweb called him in for several interviews before offering him a contract. They don’t just sign on talent and Oomen told me that the long interviews, involved him having to predict how he would react in a number of scenarios, both on and off the bike. That’s common place in the ‘real world’ but not so much in sport.

Schachmann is up next, and we've just over 20 riders yet to start.

Dennis still leads, but we still have Tony Martin, Froome, and Dumoulin to come.

Lutsenko, he looks rapid, and with 3km he takes a corner beautifully. We don't know his time but Astana have been consistently strong today.

Michael Woods has started and so has Victor Campenaerts. For an interesting story about the European time trial champion, listen to the last 10 mins of our recent podcast.

Poels is out on the road as well. We've not time checks for him just yet as we see Yates hit the line and take 4th, only 18 seconds down on Dennis. That's a really impressive ride from the Mitchelton man.

Riders are getting closer to Dennis but the Australian is still sitting in the hot seat. It's crunch time now for the BMC rider in terms of the maglia rosa. Lutsenko takes 18th at the finish. Not the time we had been expecting after a fast start.

Louis Meintjes is off next. We’re into the last 15 riders. The South African has three top-ten rides in Grand Tours under his belt. This, however, is his first Giro d’Italia. If he rides to type he’ll net another consistent result but a lot of people would dearly like to see the climber try and take a race by the scruff of the neck. Is he a follower or leader?

Schachmann fastest at the intermediate, by four seconds. Impressive from the Quick-Step rider.

It's time for Aru. He looks calm, rolls down the ramp, and his Giro has begun.

Jos van Emden is on the road. He won the final TT in the Giro last year. What can he do today?

All eyes on Schachmann, who was fourth seconds up at the intermediate check. And Dowsett takes third, 14 seconds down.

Campenaerts is second at the intermediate but here comes Schachmann. He's faded, and lost over 15 seconds at the line.

Pozzovivo is looking good here, and he takes 7th, 25 seconds down on Dennis. That's great time for the Italian but we still need to see Dumoulin and Froome.

And Lopez is off. He crashed this morning, so this is a major test for him.

Formolo waves to the crowd and then heads down the ramp.

And now it's Froome.

Froome also crashed this morning, but he has to put that out of his mind, and put in a time today. He finished his recon but lets see how he goes.

Campenaerts takes the same time as Dennis, 12'04 but it's the Australian who leads.

And now it's Tony Martin who rolls down the start ramp.

Just Dumoulin left to come.

Aru loses 48 seconds at the finish. And Dumoulin is off.

Dumoulin in the rainbow jersey clicks through the gears and takes the first corner. He looks dialled in as we see Froome bounce around a corner further along the course. The road surface really isn't great.

Dumoulin is a vision of perfect grace on a TT bike but he has to match that with power today. We see Dennis on the hotseat, he can't watch!

Formolo hits the intermediate and is off the pace, 16 seconds down already.

Froome is off the pace. We didn't get a clear shot but it looked like he was 50 seconds down at the intermediate. We need to check that.

Correction Froome was 19 seconds down, in around 50th place, at the intermediate check.

We've not seen Chaves at all but he comes to the line and takes 34th, 44 seconds down on Dennis.

Martin isn't going to challenge Dennis, he's 19 seconds down at the intermediate check. That's too much time to make up on Dennis. What can Dumoulin do?

Dumoulin is fastest at the intermediate, by less than a second, so that's four up on Dennis.

Dumoulin is flying along but what does he have for the last part of this technical course?

Formolo now comes to the line and takes... 23rd, 38 seconds down on Dennis.

Froome is almost home 500m to go.

Froome over the line and takes 19th, 35 seconds down.

All eyes on Dumoulin now as he motors towards the finish. Dennis can only watch on.

Dennis knows that this is going to be close. Martin will come over the line soon though, as we see Roche finish down the order.

Martin to the line 8th, 25 seconds down on Dennis.

And Dumoulin is closing....

It's going to be close.

12'02 and Dumoulin takes the win and the jersey by two seconds.

Dennis is edged out, and Dumoulin is back in pink at the Giro d'Italia. The defending champion opens his race with a massive result.

The world champion is surrounded by cameras. He's put over 25 seconds into Froome, who crashed in the recon this morning.

37 seconds. That's a huge chunk of time for Froome to lose on day one of the Giro d'Italia.

We have our brief results, photos, and report, right here.

There were so many questions hanging over Dumoulin coming into the race - over his form, and his morale but he's put in a resounding performance today. A win, a big gap over Froome. We'll need to look down the list of other GC contenders.

Dumoulin has just called this a perfect result. It's hard to disagree at this point.

General classification after stage 1





Earlier today Froome crashed while out on a course recon. You can read about that here. He's not talked to the press at the finish, from what we gather, and has headed to the Team Sky hotel. Here's our story about his fall from earlier today.

Scrolling through the results, Simon Yates will be incredibly happy with his result, just 20 seconds down on Dumoulin, and 17 ahead of Froome. Pozzovivo more than held his own with 10th spot, and the same time as Tony Martin. That's right... the same time at Tony Martin.





Betancur was up there in 11th, while Pinot won't be too happy to lose 30 seconds on Dumoulin over such a short course. At the same time the Frenchman ha put time into Froome, and a number of other rivals. Chaves has lost 46 seconds

Bennett 49 seconds

Aru 50 seconds

Lopez 57 seconds

Woods 1'01

Meintjes 1'08

