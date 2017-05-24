Good morning, and a warm welcome to Cyclingnews' live race centre for full coverage of stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia. To be honest, I'm still digesting the drama and controversy of yesterday's queen stage, but onwards we go and there's no pause for thought as we head straight into a stage that, though not as pivotal on paper, isn't lacking in potential for action.

It's a nice morning in Tirano as fans greet the riders and teams. It's another early one, with 219km on the menu. The riders will roll out at 11:15 local time, so in around 20 minutes.

Here's the leader of the race, Tom Dumoulin. That lead seemed really precarious yesterday as the Dutchman pulled over for an emergency toilet stop at the foot of the final climb (yes, really), but he fought bravely to limit his losses and keep hold of the pink jersey.

There was plenty of controversy as Dumoulin's rivals didn't seem to wait around for him. Quintana said his Movistar team knocked off the pace, while Ilnur Zakarin attacked, and Vincenzo Nibali put his team on the front, later arguing that no one has ever waited for him before. Dumoulin refused to blame anyone, though he was deeply disappointed to ships what he saw as two 'unnecessary' minutes to his rivals, on a day when he otherwise had good legs. Here is our full reaction story from his post-stage press conference in Bormio: Dumoulin: The Giro d'Italia is not over

Lots and lots of riders on the rollers and turbos this morning. The climb to Aprica starts almost immediately, and no one wants to hit it cold.

Here's how the GC looks 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 70:14:48

2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:31

3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:12

4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:38

5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:40

6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:05

7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:49

8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:35

9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:20

10 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:07:00

Here's your last chance to catch up on yesterday's craziness, with our full stage 16 report, complete with video highlights, results and a photo gallery. Nibali wins queen stage of Giro d'Italia

We're off The riders are on the move. After a short neutralised section the race proper will begin.

It's set to be a frantic start to the day. This is perhaps the last big chance for a breakaway to go all the way, and there'll be no shortage of interest in getting in there. Likewise, the early climbs represent potential pitfalls for the maglia rosa. He'll have to make sure his legs are warm and his teammates are switched on - they have a really important job in this early part of the stage.

Attacks The flag is waved and the stage is officially underway, with riders duly pinging off the front of the bunch.

Three out in front Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) Pavel Brutt (Gazprom-Rusvelo) Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates)

That trio has a small gap as they hit the climb of Aprica. Here's how it looks.

Rolland, Brutt, and Mohoric have opened up a lead of more than two minutes. All calm in the peloton.

Ok, we sort of billed this as one of those fast-and-furious, anything-can-happen, stage starts. But three men straight into the break and an easy pace in the peloton behind - it's more like a flat stage, as the gap goes out to over 4 minutes. So apologies for that...

210km remaining from 219km As I write that, we do have some action. Michal Schlegel (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF), Tejay Van Garderen (BMC Racing) and Julen Amezqueta (Wilier-Selle Italia) may have left it a little late, but they've decided they'd like to be a part of this breakaway, and they're on the move.

The peloton isn't happy with that, and the pace is upped to snuff out the four-man group. As a result, the gap to the breakaway trio is down to 3:30

208km remaining from 219km Vincenzo Nibali's Bahrain-Merida henchman keep the rhythm elevated in the peloton, and they continue to draw back the three escapees.

Here's a first shot of the break. It started promisingly for them but their fate looks a lot more uncertain at the minute.

BMC's Manuel Senni has a dig but it's short-lived. Rolland, Brutt, and Mohoric are a couple of kilometres away from the top of the climb but their lead has been slashed to 2:30.

Forget what I said just before and go back to what I said in the first place. Nibali's team seem keen to exert some pressure on the race now.

204km remaining from 219km Rolland bags maximum KOM points at the top of Aprica.

Alexander Foliforov breaks free from the peloton to bag some remaining KOM points, along with a couple of other riders. The three out front have a lead of less than two minutes.

Foliforov has formed a mini counter attack with Julen Amezqueta (Wilier-Selle Italia), Dario Cataldo (Astana), and Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac). They're descending towards the second climb of the day.

That four-man group is reeled in by the peloton.

Thibaut Pinot lost his podium position to Vincenzo Nibali yesterday, unable to follow the Italian's attacks on the final climb. The Frenchman had seemed a good bet for the podium but he revealed he's been feeling sub-par for several days now. Here's the full story: Pinot: I didn't have the legs to follow Nibali

188km remaining from 219km The riders reach the end of the descent, and the road starts to kick uphill once again. There's a long way to the top of the Passo del Tonale - the second climb of the day - but, officially, the climb only starts at Ponte di Legno, after 49km. That means it's listed as an 11km ascent, when in reality the road pitches uphill for the best part of 30km.

Fran Ventoso (BMC) and Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) attack from the bunch on the gentle early gradients.

A shot of the Bahrain-Merida-led peloton on the road to Aprica. Photo: @giroditalia

It's kicking off now as we see a group of more than 20 riders ahead of the peloton.

It's going to be hard to get a grip on who exactly is where as the 20-plus group joins Ventoso and Teklehaimanot, and is then added to by more attackers from the bunch. This is a huge group, with a small lead on the peloton.

179km remaining from 219km The peloton seems happy to let this large group go away. They're nearly 1:40 behind now. Rolland, Brutt, and Mohoric remain at the head of the race, with a lead of around 1:20 on the counter-attackers.

Adam Yates moved into the top 10 yesterday, but he was unable to do any damage to his rival for the white jersey, Bob Jungels. Here's our latest story on the young Orica-Scott rider. A mixed day for Yates on Giro d'Italia queen stage

We're working on a full list of the riders in that 40-man chase group. It's taking a bit of time...

171km remaining from 219km The chase group is still a minute behind the three leaders. The peloton is at five minutes, as we approach the official start of the second climb of the day.

With some help from our friends at Cyclingpro, here is the composition of the second group on the road. It's a big one. Valerio Agnoli (Bahrain-Merida), Ben Gastauer and Quentin Jaurégui (Ag2r La Mondiale), Jesper Hansen (Astana), Enrico Barbin and Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani-CSF), Tejay Van Garderen, Manuel Senni, and Francisco Ventoso (BMC Racing), Jan Barta and Jose Mendes (Bora-hansgrohe), Felix Grosschartner, Lukasz Owsian, Branislau Samoilau and Michal Schelgel (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac), Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal), Gorka Izagirre and Rory Sutherland (Movistar), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Orica-Scott), Laurens De Plus and Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors), Natnael Berhane, Omar Fraile, Jacques Janse Van Rensburg, Kristian Sbaragli, and Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data), Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo), Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky), Simon Geschke (Team Sunweb), Peter Stetina and Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Rui Costa, Valerio Conti and Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Julen Amezqueta, Matteo Busato and Ilya Koshevoy (Wilier-Selle Italia), and Sergey Firsanov (Gazprom-Rusvelo).

Here's another look at the Passo del Tonale

Rolland, Brutt, and Mohoric are climbing better than the chase group, which, despite its numerical advantage, is just losing time, and is splintering on the ascent.

158km remaining from 219km Rolland leads the race over the Passo del Tonale, once again picking up maximum KOM points on the second-category climb. He, Brutt, and Mohoric are still working well together.

150km remaining from 219km The peloton crests the climb some almost nine minutes in arrears. No pressure on race leader Dumoulin after yesterday's events. All 22 teams, with the exception of Katusha-Alpecin, have a rider in the break, and they're quite content for this to be a quiet day from a GC perspective.

The riders are all heading downhill on what is a whopping 70km descent.

142km remaining from 219km The leading trio has fragmented as they each take their own lines and risks. Brutt leads the way. Dumoulin's Sunweb team leads the bunch down.

More on yesterday's polemics, with some clarification from the Katusha-Alpecin team. Ilnur Zakarin attacked from the group of favourites as Dumoulin was still trying to come back, and he was widely criticised for doing so. His DS Dmitry Konyshev said Zakarin wasn't aware of the Dumoulin situation and stopped his attack as soon as he was informed over race radio. Here's the story, with more reaction from some of the other protagonists. Konyshev called off Zakarin's attack - News shorts

Brutt and Mohoric are together now at the front of the race. Rolland has been distanced. He's over a minute back, so maybe he has deliberately sat up to put himself in the bigger group behind.

127km remaining from 219km Brutt has racked up 494km in breakaways so far at this Giro, more than anyone else, and he's increasing that lead with every pedal stroke. He and Mohoric have four minutes now on the large group behind.

120km remaining from 219km This descent is a long one and it becomes increasingly gentle. Riders can build up high speeds but there's a lot of pedalling to be done. Sunweb have raised the pace in the peloton. They're 9:15 behind the front of the race.

Jan Polanc is the best-placed rider on GC from the riders out in front of the peloton. He's 13th overall at 12:13. Maxime Monfort is at 14:46.

Sunweb continue to lead the bunch as we head towards the final 100km of today's stage. This is starting to look like a truce between the GC riders, and after yesterday's exploits who can blame them. That said the final half of this stage is almost all uphill.

The wind direction is going to be key for the two men out front but at present they're holding the second group at 5'23.

It's effectively a two-up time trial for the leaders and they're extending their advantage over the main field. The second group on the road are at 5'18.

94km remaining from 219km The chase group, down from the original 40 are trying to organise themselves but they're not making any inroads just yet into the leaders' advantage. It's still holding at 5'14.

The organisation in the chase group is already paying off and they've shaved almost a minute off the gap. It's down to 4'20 with 88km to go.

The two leaders hit the final categorised climb of the day. It's 'just' a third cat climb but it's going to hurt as the two up front are immediately out of the saddle.

They're already over the top of the climb and flying down the descent with the gap to the main field almost thirteen minutes. Brutt, riding with his mouth wide open, isn't holding back as we see the peloton gently roll through the feed zone.

And Brutt has cracked. Big time. He's dropped down to the little ring and he's calling for his team car. Mohoric is pressing on by himself but there's no way Brutt will come back to the front unless the UAE rider waits for him.

Bidon, and another bidon for Brutt. He's really hit the wall on this uncategorised climb. He's still got 83km to go until the finish and you really fear for him out there.

From the chase group we have another attack. It's Izagirre who has gone clear from Movistar with 81km to go. He'll be hoping for a reaction from the chase group and here comes Woods and Pozzato and Polanc. This could be a key selection as we see van Garderen also making a move.

A hairy moment for Quintana, who flings away a bidon with such force that he throws himself off balance and topples into the roadside wall. He doesn't hit the deck but has to stop momentarily.

Mohoric crests the climb alone, but it's not long before the road kicks uphill again, and it's largely uphill all the way to the finish. The Slovenian is losing a bit of time here, with the gap to the chasers coming down to three minutes.

74km remaining from 219km Sunweb, with a few tired looking riders on the front, lead the peloton over the climb, 13:30 behind Mohoric.

Brutt falls back to the chase group and is immediately dropped. Quite the meltdown.

The pace is high in the chase group and several riders have been distanced. It's far from organised at the moment but the attacking nature of things has seen another minute clipped off Mohoric's lead. He's 2 minutes ahead now.

Eight riders have established an advantage in what was the large chase group. They are: De Plus, Devenyns, Busato, Sutherland, Van Garderen, Van Rensburg, Rui Costa, Conti.

Michael Woods has dragged himself up to that group.

This chase group is only a minute back now.

Attacks now from the second of the chase groups.

The situation is changing all the time here. Mohoric is still alone out front but the second group on the road has swelled to 12 riders, with Amexqueta, Roy, and Barbin joining the fray. The Cannondale riders was in fact Rolland, not Woods.

62km remaining from 219km The second chase group continues to splinter. Somewhere in there is Jan Polanc, who is just about the virtual maglia rosa now.

60km remaining from 219km Mohoric is caught That leaves 13 riders out front.

Quick-Step come to the front of the peloton and, after an exchange of words with the pink jersey, they hit the front and raise the pace. They're clearly worried about Polanc who, as well as being a threat to the top 10 now, is also a threat to Bob Jungels' white jersey.

Dries Devenyns gets the message that the peloton have turned on the burners, and he attacks from the lead group. A few riders follow but it's splitting up again.

As Devenyns was attacking, the second chase group was just making contact with the back of the lead group.

A chasing trio of Julien Bernard, Omar Fraile, and Gorka Izaguirre have just made it back to the head of the race. That gives us 25 riders out front now.

47km remaining from 219km The increased urgency in the peloton has seen the gap come down to just over 11 minutes. UAE get themselves organised out front and they're now setting the pace, working to push Polanc as far up the GC as possible.

The 25 riders out front Rui Costa, Valerio Conti, Matej Mohoric, and Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Omar Fraile, Daniel Teklehaimanot and Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Gorka Izaguirre and Rory Sutherland (Movistar), Fran Ventoso and Tejay Van Garderen (BMC), Jan Barta (Bora-Hansgrohe), Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal), Pierre Rolland and Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac), Dries Devenyns and Laurens De Plus (Quick-Step), Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky), Jeremy Roy (FDJ), Julien Amezqueta and Matteo Busato (Wilier-Selle Italia), Felix Gorsschartner and Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), and Enrico Barbin (Bardiani CSF).

42km remaining from 219km So, the race settles down after a long spell of turbulence. Essentially, we have two groups on the road: a lead group of 25, and then peloton with the pink jersey, 10:45 back. At the moment, it's a straight fight for time, with UAE Team Emirates setting the pace in the break in the interests of Jan Polanc, who started the day 12:13 down on Dumoulin. A little later on, though, we'll see the moves being made for the stage win.

LottoNL-Jumbo put a man towards the front of the bunch, exchanging a turn with a Quick-Step representative. Lotto have Kruijswijk in 9th overall, but in the virtual GC - as it stands at this very moment - he's down to 11th due to the presence of Polanc and Monfort up front.

39km remaining from 219km Teklehaimanot moves to the front of the lead group to take some points at the second intermediate sprint of the day.

The second ascent of the Stelvio saw some controversy yesterday but the first ascent gave us a more light-hearted story. A cafe was offering 100 beers to the heaviest rider over the top of the highest points in this year's Giro, and Lotto Soudal's Lars Bak, weighing in at 80kg, took them home. That, and news from Sunweb's manager and Tanel Kangert, in our latest edition of Giro shorts: Bak wins 100 beers for conquering Stelvio - Giro d'Italia shorts

35km remaining from 219km Mohoric, who was out on his own for a good while, continues to drill it on the front of the lead group for Polanc. Conti is just behind him. Costa, the fourth UAE member in there, is a little further back in the group - is he trying to save his resources for the stage win?

31km remaining from 219km A reminder of the stage profile. The leaders are about to start climbing again and, although it's not a proper categorised climb, it's a hard slog and doesn't let up before the finish line.

Three Quick-Steps and two LottoNL-Jumbo's continue to trade turns in the bunch, and Dumoulin and his Sunweb henchmen are perfectly happy about that. The gap is coming down, though not that quickly. 9:45 now with 28km to race.

Fernando Gaviria, resplendent in the maglia ciclamino, does a turn on the front of the peloton. The Colombian has had an extraordinary debut Grand Tour and while there might be no more sprint opportunities for him, he wants to go all the way to Milan and is happy to repay some of the work his teammates had done to tee up his four victories.

23km remaining from 219km At the moment, with the gap at 9 minutes, Polanc is 3:13 down on Dumoulin, but 1:22 up on Jungels and therefore in the virtual white jersey. Quick-Step look good, the way this is going, to keep their man in white by the end of the day.

Mohoric is a machine. After all the work he's done today, he's still drilling it on the front of the lead group.

But UAE are losing time. It's down to 8:30 with 20km to go.

A reminder of the GC. Polanc needs five minutes to infiltrate the top 10. 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 70:14:48

2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:31

3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:12

4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:38

5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:40

6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:05

7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:49

8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:35

9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:20

10 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:07:00

11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:17

12 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:11:29

13 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:13 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:26

15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:46

17km remaining from 219km After more than 200km at the front of the race, Matej Mohoric pulls over and starts pedalling squares. He's completely empty, but what a ride that has been.

Attack from Fraile. The endgame has begun...

Enrico Barbin is the next to try his luck. Rolland goes after him.

Conti and Bernard also respond, and the rest of the riders, lined out, start to come back.

There's a détente, now, but the attacks will come again. And it's Conti now. Again, Rolland responds.

Another re-grouping but now Izaguirre is on the move. Fraile follows, as do the rest of them. Conti goes again now.

Everyone looks around as the young Italian slips up the road. Who's going to respond?

13km remaining from 219km One of the Quick-Step duo does, but he soon looks around and asks who else is going to contribute. Lots of splits in the lead group, now.

It's Sutherland chasing down Conti. Busato is there with him and now Woods is coming over. Bernard wants in, too.

Others come back to the chasers now, but several have been distanced.

Van Garderen, Costa, Izaguirre make it up there as Conti is caught. That gives us seven out front. For now...

11km remaining from 219km Conti attacks again. Costa can follow the wheels.

Meanwhile the peloton have reduced the gap to 6:45.

A brief injection of pace is followed by a lull. That gives the dropped riders a chance to make it back, and Quick-Step lead the chase, having missed out.

Conti attacks as the second group comes back, but it's short-lived. Busato is the next to go and drags five with him.

The attacks are coming thick and fast as the group comes back together and then gets blown apart all over again. Devenyns tries his luck.

Rolland goes now. Could this be the Frenchman's day?

The Cannondale-Drapac man has a decent gap here and he gives it full gas. Who's going to take responsibility for the chase? It probably should be the teams with more than one.

6km remaining from 219km Jacques Janse Van Rensburg is the man chasing but Rolland has 17 seconds...

Van Garderen is forced to the front of the chase group but he doesn't want to do too much. Rolland's teammate, Woods, is sitting second wheel, doing his best to prevent an organised chase.

5km remaining from 219km Rolland takes 17 seconds into the final five kilometres. This is promising...

The chase group continues to thin. There are now 14 riders in there.

4km remaining from 219km 25 seconds for Rolland. Reaction needed from the chasers. And soon.

No one wants to take this on and potentially drag someone else to the line. Van Garderen does another mini turn, as does Costa, but they're all looking at each other...

3km remaining from 219km 30 seconds for Rolland with just over 3km to go. Rolland has a great chance here.

Rolland hasn't won a race in two years. Cannondale-Drapac haven't won a Grand Tour stage in two years. This would be a big win.

2km remaining from 219km 25 seconds for Rolland now. De Plus leads the chase.

2km remaining from 219km Rolland, hands in the drops, body starting to move with the effort, is holding his advantage. Can he hold on?

De Plus continues to lead the chase, but it's too late.

1km remaining from 219km Flamme rouge for Rolland. 28 seconds in hands. Work still to do, but he has this.

Rolland grimaces as he continues to give it everything in the final 600m.

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) wins stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia

The Frenchman sits up, beaming, puts his hands on his head in disbelief, then points to the sponsors on his jersey. A fine win.

Here comes the chase group. Costa takes the sprint for second - not that it'll mean much.

Sutherland took third from the chase group.

It's still calm in the peloton and they're pushing on to the finish now. It's been five minutes since Rolland crossed the line.

The peloton comes into the final kilometre now. 6:45 is the current gap.

And they cross the line 7:53 down on Rolland.

A first shot of our stage winner

Top 10 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 05:42:56

2 Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Emirates 00:00:24

3 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team

4 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team

5 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina

6 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors

7 Felix Gro§schartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

8 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data

9 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac

10 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo

It seems Polanc, who couldn't keep up with the chase group, lost over two minutes at the end there. I believe he'll jump into the top 10, but only just, slotting into 10th at the expense of Adam Yates. That would also move him into second, above Yates, in the white jersey standings.

And here's confirmation of the new GC

1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 04:05:38

2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 00:00:31

3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 00:01:12

4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 00:02:38

5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 00:02:48

6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 00:03:05

7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:03:49

8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 00:04:35

9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 00:06:20

10 Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Emirates 00:06:33

Pierre Rolland speaks "I'm just so happy. I've waited for this moment for such a long time. In 2015 I finished second in a Tour de France stage, and last year was just a year to forget for me - I crashed twice in the Tour. It's been a long wait. I've worked so hard this winter with Jonathan Vaughters, my new coach. My winter was so so hard, and now I've won because of my work. "Today I thought 'ok, yesterday was a super hard stage and everyone is completely tired'.Sometimes after a hard stage I go from the start, but I didn't think there'd be just three of us. I took the first climb easy, the second climb easy, then waited for the big group. Those big groups are never easy to manage - they're like a big lottery. At the end everyone is dead, you follow attacks, again, again, again. One moment I went, I had my teammate Michael Woods back there for the sprint if it came back. With 1km to go I knew I'd won, and I'm just so happy, it's difficult to explain."

Photo: @giroditalia

Eurosport grab a word with Woods before our very own Stephen Farrand has a longer chat with the Canadian for a story that you can read later today. "He [Pierre] is just the greatest guy," says Woods. "It’s so special to have a win – we needed this. It's awesome. The plan was for Pierre to go long and me for the sprint, and once Pierre went off I was just shutting it down, and he held on. "Tomorrow is a big day. Davide Formolo is riding aweome so we're right behind him, but now we'’e got that win we've got that momentum."

"I was never worried," says the maglia rosa, Tom Dumoulin. "We needed to chase harder than expected, but I was never worried for my jersey. I knew the other teams would stress before us. They waited, waited, waited, for a very long time before coming to help, but that’s their decision. Polanc moved above some guys but that’s their problem – my jersey is safe. My boys did an amazing job today."

Another trip to the podium and another day in pink for Dumoulin Photo: @giroditalia

Here's our report page. Plenty of photos in there already. Giro d'Italia: Rolland takes solo victory on stage 17

Eurosport's Laura Meseguer grabs a word with an emotional Cannondale DS, Charly Wegelius. "It’s very important for us," he says. "The whole team has worked a lot. The whole Giro we’ve been so close so many times, but nothing worked out. But everyone kept trying – all the staff – and I think we really deserve it. "Every day we look for opportunities and we’re prepared to do everything to try and take them, even if it means pulling on the flat to take back breaks. We invest in what we’re doing, and it paid off eventually."

Fancy taking a look at all the snap post-stage reactions in one handy place? Well, here you go: Giro d'Italia: Stage 17 finish line quotes

Today was pretty inconsequential as far as the GC is concerned. I'm pretty sure I won't be saying that this time tomorrow. Here's what we have in store on stage 18.