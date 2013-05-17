Good morning and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage from stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia.

This morning's headlines centre around the news that Bradley Wiggins and Ryder Hesjedal have both pulled out of the race. Both riders dropped out of the GC fight over the last few days and have become ill.

On yesterday's stage 12 Wiggins lost more time on the final wet descent and dropped out of the top ten. Hesjedal has been struggling since the individual time trial last weekend. Sky will look to Uran, currently third overall, to lead the team now, while Garmin Sharp will concentrate on stage wins.

Today the Giro moves into Fausto Coppi’s Piedmont and rides, as near as makes no difference, right past his doorstep. Flat for the opening 190 kilometres, the Giro's longest stage will roll through the sumptuous vineyards of the Langhe before concluding at Cherasco, close to Cuneo. Balocco, the new sponsors of the pink jersey, are close by in Fossano, so the Giro needs to be on its best behaviour today.

Attacks will go on the climb to Narzole, seven teasing kilometres out but ultimately this is likely to be won by a sprinter.

We're already under way, the riders have left the start line. Above us we have a few clouds but the sun has started to poke through. It's the same at the finish too.

With Wiggins dropping out, here's how the top ten look going into today's stage: 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46:28:14

2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41

3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:04

4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:12

5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:13

6 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:55

7 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:03:35

8 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:05

9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:17

10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:21

If Uran hadn't waited for Wiggins in the opening week he'd be about a minute closer but Evans is right up there too, just 41 seconds off Nibali's lead. Other than a mediocre team time trial BMC haven't put a foot wrong and Evans' looks to be getting and better with each day. His durability has to be a factor and the question remains as to whether Nibali can avoid having a bad day in the final week of racing. The race is still wide open.

On the subject of Evans, our video team (it's actually just one person) talked to Max Sciandri about Evans's chances. You can watch the video, right here.

Today, despite the distance, should be another chance for the sprinters. Yesterday Mark Cavendish picked up his 100th win as a pro. We put together this gallery of images from his wins.

We also asked the question as to whether the 2011 World Champion is the best sprinter of all time. Let me know your thoughts here.

Away from the bad weather and the superb racing at this year's Giro d'italia and the Vance report is out. It basically paves the way for Matt White to return to GreenEdge but it also allows Stephens carry on with his story from his career. Stephen's position is similar to that of Laurent Jalabert, although the Frenchman was actually under oath this week when he said he didn't want to compete in the 'arms race'.

236km remaining from 254km Just under 18 km into the stage and the rain is starting to come down on the peloton. There have been no attacks of note, with the peloton still together.

Nacer Bouhanni pulled out of the race at the end of yesterday's stage but there are still a number of sprinters still here. Cavendish, obviously, but Viviani, Goss, Nizzolo, Modolo and Ferrari are all in the mix. Bennati, he's still here too. The long distance could suit him today.

Omega Pharma were keen to stress at the start this morning that they expected to see more effort from the other sprinters' teams in chasing down a break.

Cavendish already has three wins to his name in this year's race and for the likes of Goss and Ferrari, today could be there last chance in the race. The next two days in the mountains could see a number of sprinters head home.

Still no action from the peloton as we approach the first hour of racing.

And we have a break. Hondo, Andriato and Ermeti, have gone clear and they have a lead of 3'20.

Danilo Hondo (RadioShack Leopard), Giairo Ermeti (Androni Giocattoli) and Rafael Andriato (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) are clear of the peloton. That's a bit of a surprise to see such a small group go clear but the sprinter's teams will be happy with that number, and the riders in the move.

218km remaining from 254km 36km raced and the break has 3'40 over the peloton.

Hondo is the best placed rider in GC to make it into the three man move. However he's 1:22:16 down on Nibali so he's no threat whatsoever.

The German is a stage winner in the Giro before. He picked up two wins in 2001 and was tipped to be the next Erik Zabel. It didn't quite work out for the German but he did manage a second place in Milan-San Remo before serving out a one year's doping suspension. Since his return he's become one of the most respected leadout men in the peloton.

It looks as though a counter attack has closed up to the three early escapees.

The six leaders are now: Danilo Hondo (RadioShack Leopard), Giairo Ermeti (Androni Giocattoli), Rafael Andriato (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia), Pablo Lastras Garcia (Movistar Team), Tobias Ludvigsson (Team Argos-Shimano) and Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol) There's one Bardiani rider stuck in between the peloton and the break but the gap is still around the 4 minute mark.

The early break will be happy to have the extra fire power with them as the Bardiani rider makes contact, so that's seven leaders. Danilo Hondo (RadioShack Leopard), Giairo Ermeti (Androni Giocattoli), Rafael Andriato (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia), Pablo Lastras Garcia (Movistar Team), Tobias Ludvigsson (Team Argos-Shimano), Nicola Boem (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) and Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol)

211km remaining from 254km The two moves have formed one and they're instantly working well together and have put 7'30 into the peloton.

Breaking news: The Madrid prosecutor has said he will appeal the Puerto verdict, ask for Fuentes to have his suspension extended, and the blood bags kept. The story is right here.

That's hugely significant, that the Madrid office has chipped in with WADA and the UCI for an appeal. The prosecutor will also make a case for Saiz to be given a suspended sentence.

In the break Lastras and Hondo can both reminisce about the 2001 Giro d'Italia. Hondo won two stages that year, but Lastras also picked up a stage win as well. The Spanish rider, 37, has actually won stages in all three grand tours. Didn't he have the bow and arrow celebration in the Tour? He's also ridden for the same team since 1997, turning pro the year after Miguel Indurain retired.

Lastras' last big individual win came at Totana in the 2011 Vuelta when he finished clear of the Chavanel. The Spaniard was also part of the Movistar team that won the TTT in last year's Spanish home tour.

Bak has also won a couple of stages in grand tours courtesy of TTTs but last year he picked up his maiden individual stage win at the Giro, leading the race into Sestri Levante.

The gap is now out to 10 minutes with the bunch yet to react.

179km remaining from 254km After 75km of racing the gap has gone out to 12 minutes.

Maglia Rosa (General Classification) Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Maglia Rossa (Points): Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Maglia Azzurra (Mountains): Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole CSF Inox)

Maglia Bianca (Young Rider): Rafal Majka (Team Saxo Tinkoff)



The lead continues to grow for the seven men in the break with their advantage moving out to 13 minutes.

Today Mark Cavendish is riding a new Specialized Venge, with a custom design to celebrate his 100 wins in professional cycling. To see images, just click here.

Ermeti has already been on the attack in this year's Giro d'Italia. Androni have thrown riders up the road in nearly every move but they've still not picked up the stage win they've focused on throughout the race. Savio will no doubt be committing riders up the road throughout the remainder of the race but perhaps they lack someone who can finish off the job?

142km remaining from 254km 112km into the stage and the bunch are content to let the break hover around 13 minutes clear. They can still bring them back but they'll have to start working soon.

The break have passed through the feedzone at Pontecurone. If there's going to be a reaction from the peloton it will come soon after they pass through the same spot.

The gap has started to come down already in fact. It's down to 9 minutes but holding.

GreenEDGE, without a stage win in this year's race, are currently setting the pace on the front of the peloton.

Here comes the cavalry. Astana, Saxo Bank, Omega Pharma, they've joined the chase now too.

As a result the gap is now down to 6'30. We're going to have another sprint.

The pace has in fact split the peloton into two groups, with a 30 second margin between the two echelons.

GreenEdge still have a man on the front of the peloton but the majority of the riders near the head of the peloton are from QuickStep.

The break are trying to react by increasing their pace but the gap continues to come down.

There's been a crash in the bunch. It looks like Bobridge is down. He's on his feet now and getting a new bike.

Up ahead Hondo takes a long pull on the front of the peloton. We've 99 km to go

Bobridge came down with Le Bon, but both riders are now chasing back to the peloton.

The gap is down to just 2'46 and the pace in the peloton is so high that riders are already starting to lose contact.

The pace has eased off slightly in the peloton and the gap to the break has gone out to 3'45.

Evans at the moment is sitting right on Nibali's wheel, with a BMC teammate just behind him.

73km remaining from 254km 73km to go and the gap is down to 2'40.

We've already seen a few splits in the peloton due to the pace and some cross winds. All the GC contenders need to pay attention and keep to the head of the peloton

Omega Pharma continue to do the majority of the pace setting. They're confident that Cavendish can come up trumps once again, despite the third category climb inside the final 40km.

The leaders have just 2'00 minutes advantage, having peaked out at 13'00 earlier in the stage.

The Hondo Odyssey is almost at an end. The gap is down to less than two minutes.

There's a crash in the middle of the field. Three riders from the Colombia team are in the middle of the action

The break is still hanging on. The Hondo accord at 1'47. He just has to hope that the crosstour can hang out there a little bit longer. There's still a lot of zest in the move.

A number of riders from the break start calling for their team cars. Hondo's civic duty is to carry on working though as the likes of Bak drop back to the team car.

46km remaining from 254km Lastras now on the front of the break as they start the third category climb.

There's a counter attack from the peloton with Garzelli going clear with a rider from Androni.

It's Rosa. These two will be looking to catch the leading seven before the top of the climb.

Boem, Bak and Lastras are clear of the rest of the break on the climb as more riders join up with the Garzelli group including Pirazzi.

Paolini, Proni and Caruso have joined the counter attack too. It's a crucial moment for the sprinters' teams.

Ermeti is about to be swallowed up by the peloton. He can't beat the bunch on his own.

Cavendish is near the front of the bunch on the climb.

Boem is doing all the work out front.

The trio still have around 4km of the climb remaining with Boem still willing to do all the work on the front. Bak and Lastras are getting easy rides.

The counter attack appears to have been brought back and Vini Fantini lead the peloton at 35 seconds.

Mark Cavendish is riding a newly designed Specialized Venge today. You can see the bike here.

The three leaders go over the top of the climb, the gap down to just 18 seconds.

There are a number of small bumps in the road between now and the finish, a few opportunities to attack the sprinters, perhaps.

Now Bak and Lastras come through and the trio form a short unity out on the road.

Having taken their foot off the gas on the climb Quickstep move up to the front of the peloton once again.

Lastras has created a short gap at the front of the race.

Boem and Bak make contact with the Movistar rider.

The trio are about to be closed down with the advantage down to just 13 seconds.

Viviani is surrounded by his Cannondale teammates. The Italian has lacked the speed to beat Cavendish so far in this year's race but he has another chance today.

25km remaining from 254km Inside the final 25km with the gap moving out to 28 seconds.

20km remaining from 254km 20km to go and the gap is now out to 48 seconds as the peloton eases off slightly.

There's still one short climb to come, at roughly 7-8km to go.

Boem looks to be struggling while Bak still seems strong.

And Vini Fantini start attacking, with Proni creating a gap.

He establishes a gap but then sits up.

And this gentle rise is enough to see Boem attack and Bongiorno his teammate attacks from the field.

Bongiorno pushes on in pursuit of Lastras and Bak and now two riders from Vini Fantini attack.

As up ahead Lastras has attacked and has a small gap on Bak.

Attacks right left and centre as Astana take control of the front of the peloton.

QuickStep do all the chasing now with Cavendish all the way up in third wheel.

Lastras is about to be caught but the counter attack that now includes Bak is only about 40 meters ahead of the peloton.

11km remaining from 254km 11km to go and the nine man group have pushed ahead, their lead at about 10 seconds now.

Ferrari has been dropped from the peloton.

Gatto leads the break on the final climb with 7.5 km to go. Bongiorno is on his wheel.

It looks like the leaders have extended their lead to maybe 15 seconds or so.

Caruso attacks from the break.

Nibali at the head of the peloton briefly with 5km to go it's still all to play for.

Caruso is well clear of both the chase and the peloton.

The bunch has now caught the counter attack.

Cannondale are now setting the pace on the front of the bunch for Viviani. Cavendish is near the front but without any teammates at the moment.

Di Luca has attacked from the peloton.

But Caruso now has 14 seconds with 3km remaining.

The gap down to 8 seconds.

As the Katusha ride starts to toil as he moves into the final 2km.

Now QuickStep move back to the front. GreenEdge, Cannondale are all in there.

Caruso has been caught.

Three Cannondale riders on the right.

Vivivani takes it up..

Cavendish opens up on the right hand side but here comes Nizzolo

Cavendish takes it. His fourth win in the race so far.

Well Viviani's leadout man created a gap and Viviani couldn't close it, so when he opened up his sprint Cavendish was already on the march. The British rider was boxed in and had a lot to do with 500 meters left but he was too good today.

1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6:09:55

2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard

3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano

4 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling

6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

7 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff

8 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida

9 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ

10 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli

Here's the GC after today: 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team

2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41

3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:04

4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:12

5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:13

6 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:55

7 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:03:35

8 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:05

9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:17

10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:21