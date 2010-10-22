Conegliano – Gardeccia-Val di Fassa

The brutality continues

Today's itinerary features the Giau, which at 2,236m is the scene of this year's Cima Coppi prize, awarded to the first rider at the race's highest point. It also holds the dreaded Fedaia and culminates in a long climb to the Val di Fassa summit finish, which has a gravel final section. These three stern tests are preceded by two other major climbs on a stage that's a huge 230km. Expect a long breakaway with climbers who are out of overall contention. They could hold on to decide the day's spoils but if the battle for the pink jersey is still raging, today's victor could well be overall champion too.

Details

Distance: 229km

Highest point: 2,236m

Category: Mountain stage

Simoni says...

"The Giau and Marmolada are both monstrous. Somebody will crack here, I'm pretty sure of it, because it's just a war of attrition at this point. It's difficult to call, but Menchov, if he's good, will be there or thereabouts…"

Map

Image ©: RCS Sport

Profile

Image ©: RCS Sport

Profile - Final kilometres

Image ©: RCS Sport