Stage 15 Preview
Stage 15 map and profile
Conegliano – Gardeccia-Val di Fassa
The brutality continues
Today's itinerary features the Giau, which at 2,236m is the scene of this year's Cima Coppi prize, awarded to the first rider at the race's highest point. It also holds the dreaded Fedaia and culminates in a long climb to the Val di Fassa summit finish, which has a gravel final section. These three stern tests are preceded by two other major climbs on a stage that's a huge 230km. Expect a long breakaway with climbers who are out of overall contention. They could hold on to decide the day's spoils but if the battle for the pink jersey is still raging, today's victor could well be overall champion too.
Details
Distance: 229km
Highest point: 2,236m
Category: Mountain stage
Simoni says...
"The Giau and Marmolada are both monstrous. Somebody will crack here, I'm pretty sure of it, because it's just a war of attrition at this point. It's difficult to call, but Menchov, if he's good, will be there or thereabouts…"
Map
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile - Final kilometres
Image ©: RCS Sport
