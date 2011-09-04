Giro della Romagna past winners
Champions from 1910 to 2010
|2010
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|2009
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Liquigas
|2008
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Barloworld
|2007
|Eddy Serri (Ita) Miche
|2006
|Santo Anza (Ita) Selle Italia-Serramenti Diquigiovanni
|2005
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team L.P.R.
|2004
|Gianluca Bortolami (Ita) Lampre
|2003
|Fabio Sacchi (Ita) Team Saeco
|2002
|Gianluca Bortolami (Ita) Tacconi Sport-Emmegi
|2001
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Liquigas-Pata
|2000
|Dimitri Konychev (Rus) Fassa Bortolo
|1999
|Roberto Conti (Ita) Mercatone Uno-Bianchi
|1998
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Asics-CGA
|1997
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita)
|1996
|Andrea Ferrigato (Ita)
|1995
|Davide Cassani (Ita)
|1994
|Roberto Petito (Ita)
|1993
|Pascal Richard (Swi)
|1992
|Beat Zberg (Swi)
|1991
|Franco Ballerini (Ita)
|1990
|Maximilian Sciandri (Ita)
|1989
|Maximilian Sciandri (Ita)
|1988
|Stefan Joho (Swi)
|1987
|Ezio Moroni (Ita)
|1986
|Lech Piasecki (Pol)
|1985
|Claudio Corti (Ita)
|1984
|Pierino Gavazzi (Ita)
|1983
|Alfons De Wolf (Bel)
|1982
|Moreno Argentin (Ita)
|1981
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
|1980
|Pierino Gavazzi (Ita)
|1979
|Giam. Baronchelli (Ita)
|1978
|Valerio Lualdi (Ita)
|1977
|Roberto Ceruti (Ita)
|1976
|Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
|1974
|Franco Bitossi (Ita)
|1973
|Wladimiro Panizza (Ita)
|1972
|Pietro Guerra (Ita)
|1971
|Franco Bitossi (Ita)
|1970
|Davide Boifava (Ita)
|1969
|Dino Zandegu (Ita)
|1968
|Felice Gimondi (Ita)
|1967
|Bruno Mealli (Ita)
|1966
|Gianni Motta (Ita)
|1965
|Dino Zandegu (Ita)
|1964
|Adriano Durante (Ita)
|1963
|Bruno Mealli (Ita)
|1962
|Diego Ronchini (Ita)
|1961
|Adriano Zamboni (Ita)
|1960
|Giorgio Tinazzi (Ita)
|1959
|Silvano Ciampi (Ita)
|1958
|Carlo Zorzoli (Ita)
|1957
|Ercole Baldini (Ita)
|1956
|Pierino Baffi (Ita)
|1955
|Fiorenzo Magni (Ita)
|1954
|Giuseppe Minardi (Ita)
|1953
|Giancarlo Astrua (Ita)
|1952
|Luciano Maggini (Ita)
|1951
|Fiorenzo Magni (Ita)
|1950
|Livio Isotti (Ita)
|1949
|Fausto Coppi (Ita)
|1948
|Vito Ortelli (Ita)
|1947
|Fausto Coppi (Ita)
|1946
|Fausto Coppi (Ita)
|1943
|Mario Fazio (Ita)
|1938
|Pierino Favalli (Ita)
|1937
|Osvaldo Bailo (Ita)
|1935
|Learco Guerra (Ita)
|1934
|Aldo Canazza (Ita)
|1931
|Ettore Meini (Ita)
|1930
|Armando Zucchini (Ita)
|1929
|Alfredo Binda (Ita)
|1928
|Antonio Negreni (Ita)
|1927
|Allegro Grandi (Ita)
|1926
|Costante Girardengo (Ita)
|1925
|Angelo Gremo (Ita)
|1924
|Luigi Magnotti (Ita)
|1923
|Giovanni Brunero (Ita)
|1922
|Costante Girardengo (Ita)
|1921
|Giovanni Roncon (Ita)
|1914
|Giovanni Cervi (Ita)
|1913
|Angelo Gremo (Ita)
|1912
|Dario Beni (Ita)
|1911
|Giovanni Micheletto (Ita)
|1910
|Jean-Baptiste Dortinacq (Fra)
