Giro della Romagna past winners

Champions from 1910 to 2010

Past winners
2010Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
2009Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Liquigas
2008Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Barloworld
2007Eddy Serri (Ita) Miche
2006Santo Anza (Ita) Selle Italia-Serramenti Diquigiovanni
2005Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team L.P.R.
2004Gianluca Bortolami (Ita) Lampre
2003Fabio Sacchi (Ita) Team Saeco
2002Gianluca Bortolami (Ita) Tacconi Sport-Emmegi
2001Davide Rebellin (Ita) Liquigas-Pata
2000Dimitri Konychev (Rus) Fassa Bortolo
1999Roberto Conti (Ita) Mercatone Uno-Bianchi
1998Michele Bartoli (Ita) Asics-CGA
1997Francesco Casagrande (Ita)
1996Andrea Ferrigato (Ita)
1995Davide Cassani (Ita)
1994Roberto Petito (Ita)
1993Pascal Richard (Swi)
1992Beat Zberg (Swi)
1991Franco Ballerini (Ita)
1990Maximilian Sciandri (Ita)
1989Maximilian Sciandri (Ita)
1988Stefan Joho (Swi)
1987Ezio Moroni (Ita)
1986Lech Piasecki (Pol)
1985Claudio Corti (Ita)
1984Pierino Gavazzi (Ita)
1983Alfons De Wolf (Bel)
1982Moreno Argentin (Ita)
1981Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
1980Pierino Gavazzi (Ita)
1979Giam. Baronchelli (Ita)
1978Valerio Lualdi (Ita)
1977Roberto Ceruti (Ita)
1976Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
1974Franco Bitossi (Ita)
1973Wladimiro Panizza (Ita)
1972Pietro Guerra (Ita)
1971Franco Bitossi (Ita)
1970Davide Boifava (Ita)
1969Dino Zandegu (Ita)
1968Felice Gimondi (Ita)
1967Bruno Mealli (Ita)
1966Gianni Motta (Ita)
1965Dino Zandegu (Ita)
1964Adriano Durante (Ita)
1963Bruno Mealli (Ita)
1962Diego Ronchini (Ita)
1961Adriano Zamboni (Ita)
1960Giorgio Tinazzi (Ita)
1959Silvano Ciampi (Ita)
1958Carlo Zorzoli (Ita)
1957Ercole Baldini (Ita)
1956Pierino Baffi (Ita)
1955Fiorenzo Magni (Ita)
1954Giuseppe Minardi (Ita)
1953Giancarlo Astrua (Ita)
1952Luciano Maggini (Ita)
1951Fiorenzo Magni (Ita)
1950Livio Isotti (Ita)
1949Fausto Coppi (Ita)
1948Vito Ortelli (Ita)
1947Fausto Coppi (Ita)
1946Fausto Coppi (Ita)
1943Mario Fazio (Ita)
1938Pierino Favalli (Ita)
1937Osvaldo Bailo (Ita)
1935Learco Guerra (Ita)
1934Aldo Canazza (Ita)
1931Ettore Meini (Ita)
1930Armando Zucchini (Ita)
1929Alfredo Binda (Ita)
1928Antonio Negreni (Ita)
1927Allegro Grandi (Ita)
1926Costante Girardengo (Ita)
1925Angelo Gremo (Ita)
1924Luigi Magnotti (Ita)
1923Giovanni Brunero (Ita)
1922Costante Girardengo (Ita)
1921Giovanni Roncon (Ita)
1914Giovanni Cervi (Ita)
1913Angelo Gremo (Ita)
1912Dario Beni (Ita)
1911Giovanni Micheletto (Ita)
1910Jean-Baptiste Dortinacq (Fra)

