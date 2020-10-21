Giro d'Italia: French COVID-19 rules mean Agnello and Izoard cut from stage 20

COVID-19 restrictions in France have forced the organisers of the Giro d'Italia to massively change Saturday's final mountain stage to Sestriere.

The race will no longer climb the 2744m-high Colle dell'Agnello and cross into France for the Col d'Izoard, instead climbing to Sestriere three times.

The new 181-kilometre stage will include around 4,000 metres of climbing on wider, faster roads instead of the 5,500 vertical metres of the original 198km route.

The loss of the Colle dell'Agnello means Thursday's stage 18 over the Passo dello Stelvio – the Cima Coppi – is likely to be the decisive high climb of this year's Giro d'Italia.

"We're definitely going up the Stelvio [on stage 18] but we've got to change the penultimate stage," Giro d'Italia race director Mauro Vegni announced on Italian television after stage 17.

"The French authorities have withdrawn the permission for the race to go on their roads due to the new anti-COVID-19 crowd rules. So we can't climb the Colle dell'Agnello, the Izoard and the climb of Montgenèvre.

"I can confirm the rumours that we'll climb up to Sestriere three times, once from Pragelato [east] and then twice from the Susa/Cesena [west] side."

Snow is also forecast for the Alps on Friday meaning the dirt road Colle delle Finestre, where Chris Froome attacked alone in 2018, cannot be used. The road has not been prepared after recent snow falls, and bad weather could have lead to the cancellation of the whole stage.

Vegni took the safe option and three climbs up to Sestriere on wide main roads will ensure the stage goes ahead even in the case of worsening weather. The climb tops out at just over 2,000 metres of altitude, in contrast to the 2,733 of the Agnello and 2,360 of the Izoard.

"The new stage gives us the guarantees that it can be held if there's bad weather," Vegni said. "We haven't been able to create the amount or difficulty of climbing but there will still be around 4,000 metres of climbing."

The revamped stage 20 should now follow a flat opening to Pinerolo before gradually climbing to the base of Sestriere and up the climb from the east (9.2km at 5.4 per cent) before looping round to tackle it twice from the west (11.3km at 6.1 per cent).

Vegni said he was surprised that riders had not tried to attack during stage 17 to Madonna di Campiglio, suggesting the changes to stage 20 mean that stage 18 over the Stelvio is the only real chance to revolutionise the race and take the leader's maglia rosa from João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

"I don't want to be a directeur sportif but I was surprised that nobody attacked today," Vegni said.

"Perhaps, as we say, they simply 'didn't have it', or they haven't realised that they only really have tomorrow (Thursday) to make a difference and try to shake-up the Giro. Three times up to Sestriere is hard but if Almeida gets through the Stelvio stage, it'll be difficult to attack him."