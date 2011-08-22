Trending

Giro Valle d'Aosta past winners

Champions from 2000-2010

#
2010Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha
2009Thibault Pinot (Fra) France
2008Michele Gaia (Ita) Bergamasca 1902 Colpack De Nardi
2007Alex Cano (Col) Unidelta Bottoli Arvedi Garda
2006Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) U.C. Palazzago Saclà Maiet Europea
2005Morris Possoni (Ita) Unidelta Egidio Colibrì Garda
2004Tomasz Nose (Slo) Slovenia
2003Marco Marzano (Ita) Ceramiche Pagnoncelli
2002Marco Marzano (Ita) Sintofarm Feralpi
2001Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Vellutex Zoccorinese
2000Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Vellutex Zoccorinese

