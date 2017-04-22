Trending

Champions 2008-2016

Festival Elsy Jacobs past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo–Liv
2015Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo–Liv
2014Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo–Liv
2013Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank
2012Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank
2011Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland bloeit
2010Emma Pooley (Gbr) Cervelo Test Team
2009Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus)
2008Monia Baccaille (Ita) Fenixs

 

