Étoile de Bessèges stage 5 – Live race coverage

1 HAYTER Ethan (INEOS Grenadiers) 15'21"58

2 VAN DEN BERG Lars (Groupama-FDJ) 16'06"34

3 RUTSCH Jonas (EF Education-Nippo) 16'07"43

4 BOHLI Tom (Cofidis) 16'13"19

5 LOUVET Louis (St-Michel-Auber 93) 16'29"71

6 DEVRIENDT Tom (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) 16'42"31

7 GAMPER Patrick (BORA-Hansgrohe) 16'48"86

8 REPA Vojtech (Equipo Kern Pharma) 16'56"16

9 TERPSTRA Niki (Total Direct Energie) 16'56"37

10 TESSON Jason (St-Michel-Auber 93) 17'00"77

Now Mullen hits the steeper section and he's out of the saddle almost right away. Suddenly that minute man finds a few more seconds and pulls away again.

Mullen is about to catch his minute man but the's not yet on the final climb, although the road is already gently starting to rise.

The Ineos rider is still leading by 45 seconds.

Renard has just hit the final part of the climb but he's 1'13 down on Hayter.

Ryan Mullen could be competitive today, and he's on the flatter section, where he'll hope to gain as much time on the climbers as possible.

Further out on the course and Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team has just started.

A handful of riders come over the top of the climb and hit the finish but none of them are even close to Hayter at this point. Still a lot of strong riders, and Ganna to come.

That time from Hayter, by the way, is the joint-second fastest of the past 3 years of the TT.

Kwiatkowski is 48 seconds off Wellens's lead but only 4 seconds off second place. He's probably the biggest threat today in terms of the GC standings.

A few more early pace-setters trickle over the line but Hayter - the second year pro from Ineos still sits in the hotseat.

Alexis Renard has just rolled down the start ramp. In an interview with Sep Vanmarcke the Belgian had lots of good things to say about his news Israel Start-Up Nation teammate. The story is right here.

Regarding today's course, it's a flat opening 8.5 kilometres culminating in a 2.5-kilometre, 8 per cent climb. Wellens should have more than enough to claim his first stage race title of 2021.

On the other side of the planet Australian road nationals have concluded with the elite road races. Results and reports can be found for both events, right here.

Earlier this morning Greg Van Avermaet rode recon over the course. He's within a few seconds of the podium thanks to his consistency, and would love to open his AG2R account with a decent result.

Weather wise, the sun is out and we've got some gorgeous early spring weather. Patrick Gamper from Bora is currently hurtling towards the uphill finish. We'll have some finish times for you shortly.

Here are those stage 4 results and how things stand on GC coming into today's final stage. Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3:22:57 2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:17 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 5 Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal WB 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 7 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 August Jensen (Nor) Delko 10 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation General classification after stage 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:40:54 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:44 3 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:46 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:48 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:49 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:50 7 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 8 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

We already have riders out on the course and the early pace setters are close to finishing. You can find a list of all the start times, right here. Ganna won yesterday and he's the out-right favorite for today too.



