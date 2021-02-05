Etoile de Bessèges stage 3 - Live race coverage

Refresh

Alberto Bettiol (EF) is also there but the peloton reacts and splits under the high speed.

Tim Wellens (Lotto) and Greg van Avermaet (AG2R) are in the front group.

We have more attacks and more big names on the move. This time Egan Bernal of Ineos is aggressive. He is joined by Nibali and three others.

The Côte de Portes is just 8km away. It climbs 7.1km but is gradual at 4%.

The trio have been pulled back on the descent.

Ben Hermans (Israel) has joined Nibali and Perez.



Michał Kwiatkowski of Ineos was unfortunate to puncture on the climb but is chasing to get back in to the peloton.

Here we go! Vincenzo Nibali (Trek) and Anthony Perez (Cofidis) have attacked on the climb.

This was the roll out of the stage. 🇫🇷 #EDB2021We’re off! 💪🏻pic.twitter.com/Xuhedw43lXFebruary 5, 2021

The GPM Côte de Portes comes after 28km but an non-categorised climb before that is making everyone suffer.

Five riders immediately attacked to get a gap before the first climb but they have been closed down.

The riders faced 1.5km of neutralised riding but the flag has now dropped. Race on!

It's cloudy and there's a risk of rain in the Gard department of France, near Avignon and Nimes. But it is a pleasant 15C.

Alpecin-Fenix where one of the team doing a warm-up. #EDB2021Warming-up on the rollers. Expect a fiery start! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2ig76RUSJEFebruary 5, 2021

Pete Cossins is at the Etoile des Besseges for Cyclingnews and took this photo of the peloton. Besseges peloton ready to head out. A lot of teams warming up on the rollers before this hilly stage #EtoiledeBesseges pic.twitter.com/Js2KKAW0BsFebruary 5, 2021

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are ready to roll out of Besseges for the 155km stage. There are some early climbs and so some riders have been warming up on the rollers.