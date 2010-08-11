Trending

Eneco Tour past winners

2005-2009

2009Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Columbia-HTC
2008José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2007José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2006Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2005Bobby Julich (USA) Team CSC

