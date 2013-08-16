Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage five of the Eneco Tour. The stage is a 13.2km individual time trial around Sittard/Geleen.

The time trial follows an out and back course, with several climbs and a series of corners.

The early riders and several potential stage winners have already completed the course.

As expected, Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) has set a fast time, the fastest so far, stopping the clock in 16:13 for the 13.km course.

Manuele Boaro (Saxo-Tinkoff) is second fastest in 16:32.

Canada's Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) is currently third fastest in a time of 16:37.

Wiggins covered the course at an average of 48.798km/h despite the rolling roads, narrow country roads and corners.

Daniele Bennati (Saxo-Tinkoff) is now the third fastest, with a time of 16:27.

There will be a battle for the stage victory and for the race lead today. Every second will be vital.

Luke Durbridge (Orica) stops the clock in a time of 16:27 to take second place.

Bennati's exact time was 16:28, leaving him third for now.

Jesse Sergent (Radioshack) sets off. He could be a contender today.

Sergent is powering along in his tucked zero position.

He won the time trial at the 2011 Eneco Tour.

This time trial is all about speed and aero positioninig on the bike.

Gabriele Rasch (Team Sky) sets a time of 17:38.

Tom Veelers (Argos-Shimano) sets a time of 18:00.

Here's Wiggins in action on his Pinarello Bollide TT bike at the recent Tour of Poland.

Dutch TT champion Liewe Westra is in action now. He was fourth last year.

Bob Jungels (Radioshack) went close to hitting the barriers as he took a corner. He is giving it 100%.

Sergent blasts past his minute man Dan Dyke (Accent Jobs). Can he set the fastest time?

It's going to be close.

Yes! Jesse Sergent sets a time of 16:08.

The Kiwi beats Wiggins by five seconds.

Jungels does a good ride in a time of 16:32. 23 seconds behind his Radioshack teammate Sergent.

Lars Boom (Belkin) and Taylor Phinney (BMC) will be hoping to beat Sergent's time later. Boom is last off today, as race GC leader.

Westra does a ride! He sets 16:21.

Westra is 13 seconds behind Sergent.

The general classification is still close but the time trial will be vital. This is the top ten overall: 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 16:06:15

2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:01

3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:03

4 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:06

5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07

6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:09

7 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:13

8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:15

9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17

10 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise

Tersptra uses his track and lead out speed to set 16:29.

Sylvain Chavanel (OPQS) is out on the course. He could win today, the technical course suits his riding style.

Chavanel is the current French national champion.

Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) pulls out a surprise time of 16:18, to take third place.

Chavanel takes a drink and throws his bottle away. He's powering along in a good aero tuck.

Chavanel is reportedly three seconds faster at the intermediate time split.

Here comes Pieter Weening (Orica) he sets 16:30. He could be an overall contender.

Chavanel gets it!

He finishes fast, with a time of 16:04, beating Sergent.

Can Phinney beat 16 minutes? We'll soon find out. He's about to set off.

Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) does a good ride, setting 16:08.

That pushes Wiggins out of the top three.

Phinney is spinning his gear on the technical course, bouncing on and off the kerbs and paving.

Tyler Farrar (Grmin-Sharp) sets off. He could well today.

Philippe Gilbert sets off in his red BMC kit. He can't wear the road race world champion's rainbow jersey today.

Gilbert finished second in the Belgian TT championships last weekend.

The sun is out for the time trial, with huge crowds at the roadside. However rain is forecast for the final two stages in the Ardennes and Flanders hills.

A speed camera captures Phinney travelling at 64km/h!

Phinney has a great TT position, with a flat back and and aero tuck.

Here comes Phinney but he's not going to win.

He sets 16:15, 11 seconds down on Chavanel. He probably hoped to do better.

Perhaps the only rider who can beat Chavanel is Lars Boom (Belkin). he has justed started his ride and is last rider off.

Boom looks fast and committed, diving into an early corner.

Boom is fighting his bike, trying to get maximum speed.

Farrar finishes steady, setting 16:44.

Here comes Gilbert.

He sets 16:35, losing some precious time to Chavanel and others. That will affect his overall chances.

Stybar is also off the pace. He sets 16:42.

Demare sets 17:15. He won a great sprint stage and is only 21.

Boom is reported to be 8 seconds slower than Chavanel at the intermediate time split. He has to fight to limit his losses and think of overall victory on Sunday.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) finishes with a time of 16:53.

Boom is next in.

Boom is not going to win but sets a good time.

of 16:24. That's enough to hold the race lead.

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) is confirmed as the time trial winner. He set a time of 16:04.

Chavanel moves up to second overall, just four seconds down on Boom.

This year's Eneco Tour is still wide open. Saturday's stage is in the Ardennes hills, with the finish atop the La Redoute climb. Sunday's stage is in the Flanders hills and ends with the Muur van Geraardsbergen.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) also has a chance of victory. Time bonuses will also play a factor and make for a very close race.

Phinney is eight seconds down overall, in fourth place.

Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) is third overall, also at eight seconds.

We'll have a full report, huge photo gallery and news from the Eneco Tour very soon on Cyclingnews.com.