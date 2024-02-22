E3 Saxo Classic 2024 route
The course for the 2024 Saxo Classic includes 17 'bergs' and several sections of cobblestone roads across the 207 kilometre route from Harelbeke and back.
The route heads east through Oudenaarde into the Flemish Ardennes, including the key Tour of Flanders climbs, the Paterberg and Oude Kwaremont in the final 50km with the Tiegemberg the last climb inside 20km to go.
E3 Saxo Classic climbs
- Katteberg (750m, 6% average, maximum 11% grade), km. 27.1 (175km to go)
- La Houppe (1880m, 4.8% avg., 10% max), km. 86.1 (116)
- Kanarieberg (1050m, 7.7% avg, 14% max) km. 92.3 (109.8)
- Oude Kruisberg (800m, 4.8% ave. 9% max) km 100.2 (101.9)
- Knokteberg (1260m, 7% avg, 13% max) km 108 (94.1)
- Hotondberg (1200m (4% avg, 8% max) km 111.9 (90.2)
- Kortekeer (1000m, 6.4% avg, 17% max) km 119 (83.1)
- Taaienberg (700m, 6.3% avg, 16% max) km 123.7 (78.4)
- Berg ten Stene (1300m, 5.2% avg, 9% max) km 129.7 (72.4)
- Boigneberg (1000m, 5.2%, 12.3% max) km. 134.9 (67.2)
- Eikenberg (1250m, 6.2% avg, 10% max) km. 139.3 (67.2)
- Stationberg (700m, 3.2% avg, 10% max) km 144.7 (57.4)
- Kapelberg (750m, 7.1% avg., 14% max) km. 155.6 (46.5)
- Paterberg (400m, 12.9% avg, 20.3% max) km. 159.7 (42.4)
- Oude Kwaremont (2200m, 4% avg, 11.6% max) km. 162.5 (39.6)
- Karnemelkbeekstraat (1530m, 4.9% avg, 18% max) km. 170.3 (31.8)
- Tiegemberg (750m, 5.6% avg, 9% max) km. 182.1 (20)
