Emakumeen Saria past winners

From 2001 to 2009

Past winners
2009Noemi Cantele (Ita) Bigla Cycling Team
2008Cancelled
2007Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung
2006Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
2005Mirjam Melchers (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
2004Joane Somarriba Arrola (Spa) Bizkaia-Panda Soft-Durango
2003Joane Somarriba Arrola (Spa) Bizkaia - Spiuk - Sabeco
2002Joane Somarriba (Spa) Deia-Pragma
2001Sara Felloni (Ita) Team Alfa Lum RSM

