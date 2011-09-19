Trending

Wloszczowska races to victory in Czech Cup round

Skarnitzl wins men's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)1:36:54
2Milan Spesny (Cze)0:00:42
3Ondrej Cink (Cze)0:00:52
4Jiri Friedl (Cze)0:01:18
5Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)0:01:33
6Martin Gluth (Ger)0:01:45
7Filip Eberl (Cze)0:02:34
8Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:02:44
9Anton Sintsov (Rus)0:04:07
10Tomas Vokrouhlik (Cze)0:04:52
11Marek Konwa (Pol)0:05:32
12Lukas Sablik (Cze)0:06:16
13Matej Nepustil (Cze)0:06:31
14Michal Kanera (Cze)0:07:40
15Jakub Magnusek (Cze)0:08:39
16Martin Splitek (Cze)0:09:38
17Tomas Bartak (Cze)
18Frantisek Zilak (Cze)
19Jan Jobanek (Cze)
20Martin Haman (Cze)
21Michal Velíšek (Cze)
22Petr Ježek (Cze)
23Vaclav Aska (Cze)
24Jan Svorada (Cze)
25Martin Fucík (Cze)
26Jiri Suta (Cze)
27Jan Kec (Cze)
28Jiri Bartizal (Cze)
29Lucas Musil (Cze)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)1:13:29
2Blaza Klemencic (Slo)0:00:20
3Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol)0:02:24
4Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:02:55
5Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)0:07:53
6Hana Jezkova (Cze)0:08:41
7Lucie Vesela (Cze)0:10:25
8Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
9Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol)
10Michaela Malarikova (Svk)
11Karla Stepanova (Cze)
12Irena Berková (Cze)
13Pavla Novakova (Cze)
14Petra Krbová (Cze)
15Radka Pospíšilová (Cze)
16Sona Jurkova (Cze)
17Zuzana Likarova (Cze)

