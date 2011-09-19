Wloszczowska races to victory in Czech Cup round
Skarnitzl wins men's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|1:36:54
|2
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|0:00:42
|3
|Ondrej Cink (Cze)
|0:00:52
|4
|Jiri Friedl (Cze)
|0:01:18
|5
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)
|0:01:33
|6
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|0:01:45
|7
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|0:02:34
|8
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|0:02:44
|9
|Anton Sintsov (Rus)
|0:04:07
|10
|Tomas Vokrouhlik (Cze)
|0:04:52
|11
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|0:05:32
|12
|Lukas Sablik (Cze)
|0:06:16
|13
|Matej Nepustil (Cze)
|0:06:31
|14
|Michal Kanera (Cze)
|0:07:40
|15
|Jakub Magnusek (Cze)
|0:08:39
|16
|Martin Splitek (Cze)
|0:09:38
|17
|Tomas Bartak (Cze)
|18
|Frantisek Zilak (Cze)
|19
|Jan Jobanek (Cze)
|20
|Martin Haman (Cze)
|21
|Michal Velíšek (Cze)
|22
|Petr Ježek (Cze)
|23
|Vaclav Aska (Cze)
|24
|Jan Svorada (Cze)
|25
|Martin Fucík (Cze)
|26
|Jiri Suta (Cze)
|27
|Jan Kec (Cze)
|28
|Jiri Bartizal (Cze)
|29
|Lucas Musil (Cze)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)
|1:13:29
|2
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo)
|0:00:20
|3
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol)
|0:02:24
|4
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|0:02:55
|5
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
|0:07:53
|6
|Hana Jezkova (Cze)
|0:08:41
|7
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|0:10:25
|8
|Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
|9
|Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol)
|10
|Michaela Malarikova (Svk)
|11
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|12
|Irena Berková (Cze)
|13
|Pavla Novakova (Cze)
|14
|Petra Krbová (Cze)
|15
|Radka Pospíšilová (Cze)
|16
|Sona Jurkova (Cze)
|17
|Zuzana Likarova (Cze)
