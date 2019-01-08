Trending

Magennis takes U23 Australian national time trial title

Plapp 20 seconds back in second, Jenner third

Second place finisher Lucas Plapp gets aero

(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)
Celebrations for Liam Magennis

(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)
The top thee in the u23 Australian time trial championships

(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)
(L-R) Lucas Plapp, Liam Magennis and Samuel Jenner

(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)
Liam Magennis won the u23 time trial title at the Australian national championships

(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)
Samuel Jenner on his way to third place

(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)
Time trial winner Liam Magennis

(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)
(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)
Third place finisher Samuel Jenner

(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)
Liam Magennis on his way to victory

(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)
Alastair Christie-Johnston gets as aero as possible

(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)
Liam Magennis waits to make his start

(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)

Liam Magennis was able to get the better of junior 2018 World Championship time trial silver medallist Lucas Plapp to win the under-23 Australian national time trial title in Buninyong, Victoria, on Tuesday, with Samuel Jenner taking third place.

Magennis, of the Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team – the feeder team to the WorldTour squad EF Education First Pro Cycling – was the second-to-last rider to leave the start house, with Jenner (Team Wiggins Le Col) setting off a minute behind him.

Plapp (InForm TM-Insight Make) had come in with a new best time, but none of the six riders to set off after him could beat it until Magennis streaked home to better it by 20 seconds, with Jenner's time – another 16 seconds back on Plapp – good enough for third on the 29.5km course.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team00:38:03
2Lucas Plapp (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make0:00:20
3Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Le Col0:00:36
4Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:39
5Alastair Christie-Johnston (Aus) Team BridgeLane0:01:17
6Riley Fleming (Aus) GPM-Stulz
7Sam Bascombe (Aus) Team Nero Bianchi0:01:53
8Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:02:40
9Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team BridgeLane0:02:42
10Connor Sens (Aus) X-Speed United0:02:49
11Carter Turnbull (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make0:03:00
12Jordan Louis (Aus) Nero KOM Racing0:03:26
13Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:03:31
14Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental Team0:04:01
15Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Team0:04:06
16Rudy Porter (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make0:04:07
17Tom Gough (Aus)0:04:10
18Tom Benton (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make0:04:11
19Bentley Niquet-Olden (Aus) Team Nero Bianchi0:04:14
20Iven Bennett (Aus) Butterfields - Appselec p/b VDR0:04:18
21Lucas Hoffman (Aus)0:04:33
22Will Moloney-Morton (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make0:04:43
23David Williams (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make0:06:06
24Lachlan Darch (Aus) Butterfields - Appselec p/b VDR0:06:09
25Patrick Brett (Aus)0:06:23
26William Pender-Buchan (Aus) MTOSS Racing0:06:25
27Aron Barclay (Aus)0:06:43
28Luke Wight (Aus)0:06:53
29Tristan Saunders (Aus) Butterfields - Appselec p/b VDR0:07:27
30Hayden Turton (Aus)0:07:41
31Matthew Harvey (Aus)0:08:46
DNFTimothy Harvey (Aus)
DNSBen Metcalfe (Aus) Team BridgeLane
DNSNicholas White (Aus) Team BridgeLane
DNSHarry Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro
DNSNicholas Torney (Aus)
DNSXavier Cooper (Aus)

