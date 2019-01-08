Image 1 of 12 Second place finisher Lucas Plapp gets aero (Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia) Image 2 of 12 Celebrations for Liam Magennis (Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia) Image 3 of 12 The top thee in the u23 Australian time trial championships (Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia) Image 4 of 12 (L-R) Lucas Plapp, Liam Magennis and Samuel Jenner (Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia) Image 5 of 12 Liam Magennis won the u23 time trial title at the Australian national championships (Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia) Image 6 of 12 Samuel Jenner on his way to third place (Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia) Image 7 of 12 Time trial winner Liam Magennis (Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia) Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia) Image 9 of 12 Third place finisher Samuel Jenner (Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia) Image 10 of 12 Liam Magennis on his way to victory (Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia) Image 11 of 12 Alastair Christie-Johnston gets as aero as possible (Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia) Image 12 of 12 Liam Magennis waits to make his start (Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)

Liam Magennis was able to get the better of junior 2018 World Championship time trial silver medallist Lucas Plapp to win the under-23 Australian national time trial title in Buninyong, Victoria, on Tuesday, with Samuel Jenner taking third place.

Magennis, of the Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team – the feeder team to the WorldTour squad EF Education First Pro Cycling – was the second-to-last rider to leave the start house, with Jenner (Team Wiggins Le Col) setting off a minute behind him.

Plapp (InForm TM-Insight Make) had come in with a new best time, but none of the six riders to set off after him could beat it until Magennis streaked home to better it by 20 seconds, with Jenner's time – another 16 seconds back on Plapp – good enough for third on the 29.5km course.

