Magennis takes U23 Australian national time trial title
Plapp 20 seconds back in second, Jenner third
Liam Magennis was able to get the better of junior 2018 World Championship time trial silver medallist Lucas Plapp to win the under-23 Australian national time trial title in Buninyong, Victoria, on Tuesday, with Samuel Jenner taking third place.
Magennis, of the Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team – the feeder team to the WorldTour squad EF Education First Pro Cycling – was the second-to-last rider to leave the start house, with Jenner (Team Wiggins Le Col) setting off a minute behind him.
Plapp (InForm TM-Insight Make) had come in with a new best time, but none of the six riders to set off after him could beat it until Magennis streaked home to better it by 20 seconds, with Jenner's time – another 16 seconds back on Plapp – good enough for third on the 29.5km course.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|00:38:03
|2
|Lucas Plapp (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make
|0:00:20
|3
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Le Col
|0:00:36
|4
|Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:00:39
|5
|Alastair Christie-Johnston (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|0:01:17
|6
|Riley Fleming (Aus) GPM-Stulz
|7
|Sam Bascombe (Aus) Team Nero Bianchi
|0:01:53
|8
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:02:40
|9
|Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|0:02:42
|10
|Connor Sens (Aus) X-Speed United
|0:02:49
|11
|Carter Turnbull (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make
|0:03:00
|12
|Jordan Louis (Aus) Nero KOM Racing
|0:03:26
|13
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:03:31
|14
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental Team
|0:04:01
|15
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Team
|0:04:06
|16
|Rudy Porter (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make
|0:04:07
|17
|Tom Gough (Aus)
|0:04:10
|18
|Tom Benton (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make
|0:04:11
|19
|Bentley Niquet-Olden (Aus) Team Nero Bianchi
|0:04:14
|20
|Iven Bennett (Aus) Butterfields - Appselec p/b VDR
|0:04:18
|21
|Lucas Hoffman (Aus)
|0:04:33
|22
|Will Moloney-Morton (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make
|0:04:43
|23
|David Williams (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make
|0:06:06
|24
|Lachlan Darch (Aus) Butterfields - Appselec p/b VDR
|0:06:09
|25
|Patrick Brett (Aus)
|0:06:23
|26
|William Pender-Buchan (Aus) MTOSS Racing
|0:06:25
|27
|Aron Barclay (Aus)
|0:06:43
|28
|Luke Wight (Aus)
|0:06:53
|29
|Tristan Saunders (Aus) Butterfields - Appselec p/b VDR
|0:07:27
|30
|Hayden Turton (Aus)
|0:07:41
|31
|Matthew Harvey (Aus)
|0:08:46
|DNF
|Timothy Harvey (Aus)
|DNS
|Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|DNS
|Nicholas White (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|DNS
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro
|DNS
|Nicholas Torney (Aus)
|DNS
|Xavier Cooper (Aus)
