'I've not felt this good in a long time' - Julian Alaphilippe overcomes doubts as Tour de France nears

Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) recognised that his stunning uphill bunch sprint victory on stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné represents a major and timely boost to his confidence after months of setbacks.

The former world champion produced a blisteringly fast acceleration in the final metres of Monday's to roar past late challenger Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and claim his first WorldTour win since April 2022.

Since that win at Itzulia Basque Country, Alaphilippe had a horror crash in last year’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège, breaking his scapula and two ribs and puncturing a lung. He then went down with COVID-19 last June, missed the Tour de France, and dislocated his shoulder in crashing out of the Vuelta a España ahead of the World Championships.

This year, more crashes and injuries - the latest when he hurt his knee at the Tour of Flanders and effectively wrecked his spring Classics campaign - have blighted Alaphilippe’s fightback. Repeated, acerbic swipes by Soudal-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere about his lack of results have highlighted the Frenchman’s woes.

Alaphilippe’s success in the Dauphiné, where he last had a win on a mountainous stage back in 2019, represents both a comeback for the Frenchman, and augers more than well for his participation in the Tour de France.

"I haven't felt this good in a long time," Alaphilippe said, according to L'Equipe, admitting to having doubts about his ability to recover the sort of form that landed him two world titles and six Tour de France stage wins.

"Doubts, for sure there have been some, but when you go through a difficult period, the only thing to do is to take a good look at yourself, and I've always been able to do that.

"Sometimes you have to know how to accept being far from your level. I never stopped believing. If I had, I wouldn't have won here. It's important to have a strong head. This victory is the proof that I have a strong head."

Alaphilippe has lit up the Tour de France in recent years, winning two stages and the mountains jersey in 2018, taking a further two stages and a remarkable fifth place overall in 2019 after a lengthy stint in the yellow jersey, before winning a stage and wearing yellow again in both 2020 and 2021.

After being forced to sit out last year, hopes will now rise that Alaphilippe can not only return to the Tour but further add to his imprint on the world's biggest race.

"I'm hopeful, quite simply. You cannot predict anything and I'm used to adapting. I've made progress but I'm not getting carried away. You have to stay calm," he said, explaining his double-handed air-padding celebration on Monday.

"That's what was behind my gesture on the finish line: calm, easy. I've not won the Tour today. I've just won a nice stage of the Dauphiné. But I've not felt this good in a long time, and this victory will allow me to race even more freely."