Live coverage
Criterium du Dauphine stage 5 - Live coverage
By Barry Ryan published
Van Aert carries overall lead after mid-race time trial
Critérium du Dauphiné race hub
How to Watch to the Dauphine - Live streaming
Critérium du Dauphiné: Ganna wins stage 4 time trial
Julio Jiménez: The watchmaker of Ávila
The Alps are drawing nearer at Critérium du Dauphiné, but today's 162km run from Thizy-les-Bourgs to Chaintré could provide an opportunity for the fast men. There are four classified hills dotted along the parcours, including the Col du Bois Clair and Côte de Vergisson in the finale, which might provide a springboard for attackers to upset the odds.
The peloton is currently navigating the neutralised zone ahead and the race is due to hit kilometre zero at 12.50 local time.
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) leads the Dauphine by 53 seconds from Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) after yesterday's time trial, with his teammates Primoz Roglic (third at 53 seconds) and Jonas Vingegaard (fourth at 1:26) just behind. The full results are available here:
-160km
The peloton is through kilometre zero and stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine is formally underway.
Primoz Roglič was the best placed of the overall contenders in Wednesday's time trial, but the Slovenian could only manage fifth on the day, some 42 seconds down on his teammate Van Aert. He knows that improvement will be needed against the watch come the Tour de France. "It's going OK. Definitely I'm not at my best, but I need these kind of things to improve," Roglič said. "I would say mentally [I'm] good, definitely. I'm pleased with my performance, I really pushed myself and I'm happy about that," he said. Read more here.
-153km
It's been a very brisk start to proceedings, with a flurry of attack and counter attack. As yet, no move has succeeded in establishing itself, but the high pace is causing some gaps to open in the peloton...
Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies) briefly opened a gap over the bunch, but they have been brought to heel. The pace remains high, though the peloton is still just about intact.
-147km
The intensity is evident but the deadlock remains unbroken. The early category 3 ascent of the Col des Ecorbans, coming up in 10km or so, might provide some degree of separation for would-be escapees.
-140km
French champion Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) accelerates off the front of the bunch and brings Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies) with him. This duo has a small lead over the peloton on the approach to the day's first climb.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Criterium du Dauphine stage 5 - Live coverageVan Aert carries overall lead after mid-race time trial
-
Best cycling jerseys 2022 - get kitted out for summerWe round up the best cycling jerseys to keep you cool while you are cruising now the warm weather has arrived
-
Julio Jiménez: The watchmaker of ÁvilaObituary for multiple Tour KOM winner and inspirational Spanish racer
-
Lappartient: UCI is not naive when it comes to dopingUCI president on ITA partnership, testing, intelligence, ketones, and funding
-
The wrong kind of limits - A whole new world at Team SkyAn extract from Steve Cummings' autobiography 'The Break: Life as a Cycling Maverick'
-
Pro Cycling Manager 2022 and Tour de France 2022 PC games both launch todayIt's indoor cycling, but without the effort
-
Kooij wins sprint on ZLM Tour stage 1Jumbo-Visma sprinter claims first leader's jersey ahead of Mareczko and Viviani
-
Wiebes plans for hat-trick of victories at Women's TourOverall leader expresses confidence in her versatility as the race heads into hillier terrain on stage 4
-
Jumbo-Visma in control but Roglic there to be tested – Critérium du Dauphiné analysisDutch squad occupy three of the top four GC spots after stage 4 TT – now their rivals need to be bold in the mountains