Criterium du Dauphine stage 5 - Live coverage

Refresh

The peloton is currently navigating the neutralised zone ahead and the race is due to hit kilometre zero at 12.50 local time.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) leads the Dauphine by 53 seconds from Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) after yesterday's time trial, with his teammates Primoz Roglic (third at 53 seconds) and Jonas Vingegaard (fourth at 1:26) just behind. The full results are available here:

-160km The peloton is through kilometre zero and stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine is formally underway.

Primoz Roglič was the best placed of the overall contenders in Wednesday's time trial, but the Slovenian could only manage fifth on the day, some 42 seconds down on his teammate Van Aert. He knows that improvement will be needed against the watch come the Tour de France. "It's going OK. Definitely I'm not at my best, but I need these kind of things to improve," Roglič said. "I would say mentally [I'm] good, definitely. I'm pleased with my performance, I really pushed myself and I'm happy about that," he said. Read more here. (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

-153km It's been a very brisk start to proceedings, with a flurry of attack and counter attack. As yet, no move has succeeded in establishing itself, but the high pace is causing some gaps to open in the peloton...

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies) briefly opened a gap over the bunch, but they have been brought to heel. The pace remains high, though the peloton is still just about intact.

-147km The intensity is evident but the deadlock remains unbroken. The early category 3 ascent of the Col des Ecorbans, coming up in 10km or so, might provide some degree of separation for would-be escapees.