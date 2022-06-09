Criterium du Dauphine stage 5 - Live coverage

Live coverage

Van Aert carries overall lead after mid-race time trial

Stage 5 profile Criterium du Dauphine

The Alps are drawing nearer at Critérium du Dauphiné, but today's 162km run from Thizy-les-Bourgs to Chaintré could provide an opportunity for the fast men. There are four classified hills dotted along the parcours, including the Col du Bois Clair and Côte de Vergisson in the finale, which might provide a springboard for attackers to upset the odds.

The peloton is currently navigating the neutralised zone ahead and the race is due to hit kilometre zero at 12.50 local time.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) leads the Dauphine by 53 seconds from Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) after yesterday's time trial, with his teammates Primoz Roglic (third at 53 seconds) and Jonas Vingegaard (fourth at 1:26) just behind. The full results are available here:

-160km

The peloton is through kilometre zero and stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine is formally underway.

Primoz Roglič was the best placed of the overall contenders in Wednesday's time trial, but the Slovenian could only manage fifth on the day, some 42 seconds down on his teammate Van Aert. He knows that improvement will be needed against the watch come the Tour de France.  "It's going OK. Definitely I'm not at my best, but I need these kind of things to improve," Roglič said. "I would say mentally [I'm] good, definitely. I'm pleased with my performance, I really pushed myself and I'm happy about that," he said. Read more here.

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey prior to the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

-153km

It's been a very brisk start to proceedings, with a flurry of attack and counter attack. As yet, no move has succeeded in establishing itself, but the high pace is causing some gaps to open in the peloton...

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies) briefly opened a gap over the bunch, but they have been brought to heel. The pace remains high, though the peloton is still just about intact.

-147km

The intensity is evident but the deadlock remains unbroken. The early category 3 ascent of the Col des Ecorbans, coming up in 10km or so, might provide some degree of separation for would-be escapees. 

-140km

French champion Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) accelerates off the front of the bunch and brings Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies) with him. This duo has a small lead over the peloton on the approach to the day's first climb.

