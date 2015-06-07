Welcome to live coverage of the Critérium du Dauphiné stage 1 from Ugine to Albertville.

Now that we've all had time to recover from the epic that was the Giro d'Italia. We turn our focus to the Dauphiné and the Tour de France. Welcome to our live coverage of the opening stage from Ugine to Albertville.

We're just over 10 minutes from the start of today's stage. Andrew Talansky is on the start line with his number one dossard. He'll have a hard job defending his title with many big Tour contenders looking for a good performance ahead of July. Here's the full start list for the 2015 Critérium du Dauphiné.

.@chrisfroome : derniers réglages avant le départ / ready to go #Dauphine http://t.co/Fcr8CowUIA @dauphine Sun, 7th Jun 2015 10:20:33

And the riders are off through the neutralised section. Here's a quick look at what they face today.

Talansky is the defending champion after he jumped from third to first on the final day. This is how things ended last year. 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 31:08:08

2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:27

3 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:35

4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43

5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20

6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:05

7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:12

8 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:59

9 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:03:04

10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:17

167 riders signed on this morning with Giant-Alpecin only fielding a team of seven. As the riders approach the start proper, why not take a look at our race preview.

Official start of 1st stage #dauphine and 4th stage #skodatour! @Lotto_Soudal Sun, 7th Jun 2015 10:35:17

No riders have broken free of the peloton yet after 5 kilometres of racing. Today's stage features a circuit finish, which starts just over 30 kilometres into the stage. There are no intermediate sprints at this year's race but bonus seconds will be available at the finish.

Less than 10km into the race and we've got our first abandon. Gert Dockx has climbed off after getting involved in a crash. The team believe he may have suffered a broken collarbone.

122km remaining from 132km The other riders involved in the crash with Dockx are making their way back into the peloton as four riders go on the attack, we'll bring you their names as we have them.

The four escapees, who made it away after 11 kilometres of racing are Maarten Wynants (LottoNL-Jumbo), Romain Guillemois (Europcar), Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) and Björn Thurau (Bora-Argon 18).

116km remaining from 132km The four escapees have 1:50 on the bunch as we near the first climb of the day the fourth category Cote d'Esserts-Blay.

The advantage of the four leaders has grown quickly to 4:05 on the peloton after 16 kilometres of racing.

The Dauphiné isn't the only racing on today. Bradley Wiggins will make his attempt at the Hour Record this evening. Take a closer look at Wiggins' Pinarello track bike that he will be hoping to ride to victory.

Daniel Teklehaimanot takes the point at the top of the first climb. The MTN-Qhubeka rider is hoping to become the first Eritrean to ride the Tour de France and a good day out in the break certainly won't hurt his chances.

105km remaining from 132km The escapees continue to build a substantial lead over the peloton. After 25 kilometres they have a 6:45 advantage.

102km remaining from 132km The leaders are approaching the finish line for the first time, they will cross it five more times before they will compete for the stage victory - totaling seven passages over the line today.

Lampre-Merida and Cannondale-Garmin are the two teams doing the chasing. Sacha Modolo is riding for the former and will be looking to carry on his strong form from the Giro d'Italia.

93km remaining from 132km After peaking at just over 7 minutes, the gap had stabilised at 6:50. The peloton seems happy with this advantage for now.

Teklehaimanot mops up more mointains points. We've still got five more lots of points available but the MTN rider is on course to put himself in the jersey for tomorrow.

Vincenzo Nibali is one of the many Tour de France contenders using this race as preparation for the Grand Tour. It's his first racing appearance since the Tour de Romandie but the Italian is happy with where he is at the moment. Click here to read his full comments ahead of the race.

84km remaining from 132km #Dauphine The finish line, waiting for the riders to arrive later this afternoon. Will it be a bunch sprint? http://t.co/F79m6NWKyV @GiantAlpecin Sun, 7th Jun 2015 11:43:35

The gap continues to come down as the near the completion of another lap. The four leaders have 5:26 on the peloton.

2ème passage sur la ligne d'arrivée / riders crossing the finish line for the 2nd time #dauphine https://t.co/38fMhztnoy @dauphine Sun, 7th Jun 2015 11:53:56

A problem for Teklehaimanot and he has to have a wheel change. A terrible time for it as the break was going uphill.

71km remaining from 132km After a furious chase, Teklehaimanot has made it back to the leading group but their advantage has dropped to 4:55 after 60 kilometres of racing.

More problems for MTN rider Teklehaimanot. He obviously wasn't happy with the new wheel and has decided to change his whole bike this time. He'll have to waste yet more energy chasing back on.

Here are some images from before the start at #Dauphine ! http://t.co/hh4OpjMswJ @Etixx_QuickStep Sun, 7th Jun 2015 12:08:15

Today's stage is expected to be contested with a bunch sprint, due to the flat finish. Nacer Bouhanni is one of the home favourites for victory today. He had this to say to the Le Tour website ahead of the stage. "My feelings are good,” he said. “I'm building up my shape for the Tour de France. I didn't go and see the côte du Villard, we'll do it six times during the race anyway. I hope there'll be a sprint at the end and I'll try and take my chance to win.”

59km remaining from 132km The escapees hit the fifth KOM of the day and Teklehaimanot takes the points again. He's got six points in that competition with six more available before the finish.

55km remaining from 132km Bauke Mollema looks like he might have had a problem. The Trek Factory Racing rider has just rejoined the back of the peloton.

Confirmation injury Gert Dockx after crash in #dauphine: broken elbow and collarbone. @Lotto_Soudal Sun, 7th Jun 2015 12:23:58

The peloton is stringing out as they up the pace in pursuit of these escapees. The gap ticks down to just 2:26 with 50 kilometres remaining.

Another home rider who will be hoping for success today is AG2R-La Mondiale's Samuel Dumoulin. The Frenchman is certain that it will come down to a bunch gallop this afternoon. “I don't think there are many possible scenarios," he told the race website. "It's going to be a bunch sprint! I haven't had a clear look at the start list but Nacer Bouhanni and Luka Mezgec should be the favourites.” Sacha Modolo who claimed two stages at the Giro is another one, so are Kris Boeckmans who already won eight races this year, Edvald Boasson Hagen who became a winner again at the Tour des Fjords last Sunday, Tyler Farrar, Vicente Reynes, Yannick Martinez, Kevin Reza…"

41km remaining from 132km Another time over the Cote du Villard and Teklehaimanot leads the escape over the top once again. He's added another two points to his tally and he'll have the mountains jersey tomorrow. The gap to the escapees is just 2 minutes now.

The break look like their struggling a little bit now as the peloton continues to bring them back. They've got just 1:49 on the bunch now.

35km remaining from 132km Lampre-Merida have one man on the front of the peloton as they have done for most of the race. They've got Sacha Modolo in the team this week. Modolo had a great Giro d'Italia and he's certainly one of the favourites today.

Many of the GC favourites, including Froome, Nibali and Valverde are sitting near the front of the bunch. With nothing to gain but a lot to lose today, they're just trying to keep their noses clean.

The escapees cross the line and they've got just two laps remaining. The gap is down to 1:44.

29km remaining from 132km A number of teams moving up to the front including Cannondale-Garmin and Orica-GreenEdge. Etixx-QuickStep and IAM Cycling also near the head of the bunch.

As they take on the penultimate climb of the day Thurau has pushed on. Teklehaimanot is the only rider that can stick with him as Wynants and Guillemois have been dropped.

Thurau gets a small gap on Teklehaimanot and takes the points at the top of the climb. They've still got a small gap on their two former break companions.

22km remaining from 132km Tony Martin is now on the front of the peloton. He may be looking to do something himself in this finale but Julian Alapilippe is the team's likely contender.

18km remaining from 132km The two riders out front are holding the peloton off for the moment and the gap is hanging steady at around 1:30.

At the front of the peloton several teams are now fighting for position and there are a number of trains forming. Cannondale, Sky and Cannondale all have riders on the front.

The bell has been sounded and Sky lead the peloton over the line. 15km to go and the escapees have 1:11 on the bunch.

There are still two points available in the mountains competition. We'll have to wait and see the time gap at the top of the climb but the two leaders are likely to sit up once they've battled it out for the points.

Thurau distances Teklehaimanot as the attacks begin from the peloton. Nathan Haas has a go but next up it's Tony Martin and he forces a gap.

12km remaining from 132km Daniel Oss attacks now and he's alone ahead of the peloton. A small group containing Martin and Alaphilippe are chasing him.

Oss catches Teklehaimanot as Thurau crests the final climb.

Teklehaimanot will still be in the mountain's jersey at the end of today.

Oss has dropped Teklehaimanot as the peloton groups back together after those series of attacks.

Looks like Nibali and Froome were towards the back when that split happened but they are now back to the front of the main group.

10km remaining from 132km Four riders have bridged over to Oss. Kennaugh and Grivko are part of the group but they are soon brought back by the peloton.

Thurau has 20 seconds on the chasers, who have held off the peloton for just a little bit longer. The peloton can see him though when they get onto the long straight roads.

8km remaining from 132km The chasing group are playing around and don't seem to be working well together. Nobody really looks willing to do the chasing. They're 10 seconds ahead of the bunch, who have them in their sights.

There are a couple of spits of rain coming down at we close in on the final five kilometres. The peloton has split under the pace since the final climb.

Thurau knows that his day is done and he's soft pedaling now as he waits for the catch.

3km remaining from 132km The five-man chasing group have caught Thurau but they've only got 13 seconds on the bunch.

Steven Cummings is now on the front of the peloton for MTN-Qhubeka as they gear up for the sprint.

Still a small bit of daylight between Kennaugh's group and the peloton. That means @TeamSky don't need to chase. 7km to go #Dauphine @TeamSky Sun, 7th Jun 2015 13:38:59

1km remaining from 132km The peloton continues to close on the leading group as Kennaugh decides to have a go.

The other escapees have now been caught so it's just Kennaugh out on his own with just over a kilometre to go.

Flamme rouge and a BMC rider is now trying to chase him down.

The BMC rider is caught and Orica take up the pace setting.

Kennaugh still has a couple of hundred metres on the peloton.

Kennaugh wins

Modolo took second place behind Kennaugh with Boasson Hagen taking third.