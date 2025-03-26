Classic Brugge-De Panne Men - LIVE

Refresh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The race starts in the picturesque town of Brugge, and the riders are currently sampling the sights as they make their way through the neutralised section.

Of the five races, this is the one that’s best suited to a sprint, as illustrated by an illustrious start list of fast finishers that includes Tim Merlier, Jonathan Milan and Jasper Philipsen.

Cycling’s Flemish Week kicks off today at Classic Brugge-De Panne, the first of five cobbled classics in the space of just twelve days that culminates in the Tour of Flanders a week on Sunday.