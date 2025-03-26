Classic Brugge-De Panne Men - LIVE

By last updated

Peloton tackles 195km from Bruges to De Panne in mid-week Classic

Route for 2025 Classic Brugge-De Panne

(Image credit: Classic Brugge-De Panne)

Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025 - Everything you need to know

Refresh

BRUGGE BELGIUM MARCH 26 A general view of the peloton prior to the 49th Classic BruggeDe Panne 2025 Mens Elite a 1956km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWT on March 26 2025 in Brugge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The race starts in the picturesque town of Brugge, and the riders are currently sampling the sights as they make their way through the neutralised section.

Of the five races, this is the one that’s best suited to a sprint, as illustrated by an illustrious start list of fast finishers that includes Tim Merlier, Jonathan Milan and Jasper Philipsen.

Cycling’s Flemish Week kicks off today at Classic Brugge-De Panne, the first of five cobbled classics in the space of just twelve days that culminates in the Tour of Flanders a week on Sunday.

Hello and welcome to the 2025 Classic Brugge-De Panne!

More live reports
The Volta a Catalunya 2025 peloton

Volta a Catalunya stage 3 Live - Major mountain test awaits the riders
Ethan Vernon beats Matthew Brennan and Kaden Groves to take victory on stage two at Volta a Catalunya 2025

As it happened: British one-two in bunch sprint on Volta a Catalunya stage two
Apple AirPods Pro 2 and charging case

At $169.99 the Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 have hit the cheapest price we've seen this year – a must-buy in Amazon Big Spring Sale?
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews