Classic Brugge-De Panne Men - LIVE
Peloton tackles 195km from Bruges to De Panne in mid-week Classic
Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025 - Everything you need to know
Race situation
The race starts at 11.50 GMT.
The race starts in the picturesque town of Brugge, and the riders are currently sampling the sights as they make their way through the neutralised section.
Of the five races, this is the one that’s best suited to a sprint, as illustrated by an illustrious start list of fast finishers that includes Tim Merlier, Jonathan Milan and Jasper Philipsen.
Cycling’s Flemish Week kicks off today at Classic Brugge-De Panne, the first of five cobbled classics in the space of just twelve days that culminates in the Tour of Flanders a week on Sunday.
Hello and welcome to the 2025 Classic Brugge-De Panne!
Volta a Catalunya stage 3 Live - Major mountain test awaits the riders
As it happened: British one-two in bunch sprint on Volta a Catalunya stage two
