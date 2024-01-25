Classic Brugge-De Panne past winners 2024
Past winners 1977-2023
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2023
|Jasper Philipsen (BEL) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2022
|Tim Merlier (BEL) Alpecin-Fenix
|2021
|Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2020
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2019
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2018
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2017
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2016
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2015
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2014
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2013
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2012
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2011
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|2010
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin–Transitions
|2009
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas
|2008
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|2007
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Lampre–Fondital
|2006
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Discovery Channel
|2005
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Discovery Channel
|2004
|George Hincapie (USA) U.S. Postal Service
|2003
|Raivis Belohvošciks (Lat) Marlux-Wincor Nixdorf
|2002
|Peter Van Petegem (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
|2001
|Nico Mattan (Bel) Cofidis
|2000
|Viatcheslav Ekimov (Rus) U.S. Postal Service
|1999
|Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites
|1998
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Asics-C.G.A.
|1997
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-GB
|1996
|Viatcheslav Ekimov (Rus) Rabobank
|1995
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mercatone Uno–Saeco
|1994
|Fabio Roscioli (Ita) Brescialat–Ceramiche Refin
|1993
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) WordPerfect–Colnago–Decca
|1992
|Frans Maassen (Ned) Buckler–Colnago–Decca
|1991
|Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Buckler–Colnago–Decca
|1990
|Erwin Nijboer (Ned) Stuttgart
|1989
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic-Isostar
|1988
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic-Isostar
|1987
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic-Isostar
|1986
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic
|1985
|Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel) La Redoute
|1984
|Bert Oosterbosch (Ned) Panasonic
|1983
|Cees Priem (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1982
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1981
|Jan Bogaert (Bel) Vermeer Thijs
|1980
|Sean Kelly (Irl) Splendor-Admiral
|1979
|Gustave Van Roosbroeck (Bel) IJsboerke-Warncke
|1978
|Guido Van Sweevelt (Bel) IJsboerke-Gios
|1977
|Roger Rosiers (Bel) Frisol-Thirion-Gazelle
