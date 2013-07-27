Hola! Welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of the Clasica San Sebastian, the 232km one-day classic held in the heart of the Basque Country.

The racing is well underway in the Basque Countryside, with as ever the Jaizkibel climb set to see the major attacks during the final part of the race.

Some of the biggest names in the peloton lined-up for the start in San Sebastian, including Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff), Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Bauke Mollema (Belkin).

54km remaining from 232km The riders are currently on the Arkale climb after already covering the Jaizkibel for the first time. The second passage of the two climbs will decide the race and end with just 15km to go.

The racing started fast with Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol), Luca Wackermann (Lampre-Merida), Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) and Francisco Aramendia (Caja Rural) forming the early break.

They opened an 11-minute gap but then split into two groups are being chased by the Movistar lead peloton.

The Clasica is often held in sunny conditions but this year the weather is cloudy with the odd drop of rain.

44km remaining from 232km Wackerman and Krizek have been caught by a chase group that includes Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step). However the Movistar is chasing hard and going right past them.

Valverde and Quintana surge away and cut through the breakaway on the early slopes on the second climb of the Jaizkibel.

Quintana is now leading the front group, pushing hard on the pedals. Behind the peloton is braking into several different groups.

Other riders have joined the front group, including Roman Kreuziger.

As ever the climb is packed with Basque cycling fans dressed in orange.

As the climb eases for a section, the chasers lead by Belkin are trying to get across to the lead group.

39km remaining from 232km Gesink is doing a huge turn for Belkin. Richie Porte (Team Sky) is also in the group of chasers

The chase group consists of around 20 riders.

Quintana has eased up after doing a lot of work for Valverde. He's caught by the chasers.

Upfront Kreuziger goes on the attack.

Kreuziger has a significant gap but still faces 37km of racing.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel) is also in the chase group despite a nasty crash after just five kilometres. His jersey is shredded on his back but he wants a result for the troubled Basque team.

Valverde's group is about to catch Kreuziger but other groups are further behind.

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) in action.

32km remaining from 232km The riders are on the fast descent now. Kreuziger has been caught, creating an eight-rider front group.

Omega Pharma is trying to lead the chase but the riders behind seem tired.

The eight are on the main road, working smoothly together.

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) has missed the attack but teammate Yannick Eijssen is in the move.

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) is also there.

22km remaining from 232km The rain could be a factor today. The roads are now wet.

Chavanel and Astarloza (Euskaltel) tried to chase but seem to have ran out of power to get across the gap.

We stand corrected. The two are about to get across the gap. but can they hang on the final climb?

And they make it. Chavanel quickly grabs some race food, while the team cars come up to talk to their riders and give them a last bottle.

Behind several teams are blocking the chase but Jan Bakelants (Radioshack-Leopard) is trying to chase alone.

The Arkale climb is only 2.7km long but is likely to spark several attacks.

Three riders are about to get across to the front, to form a 13-rider group.

Landa and Roche are chasing after Gallopin, as the teams with more than one rider try their hand.

Gallopin leads the chasers by 15 seconds with the others at 25 seconds.

The descent is wet!

13km remaining from 232km Will the race comeback together or has Gallopin got a chance of victory?

10km remaining from 232km The five chasers are working together in pursuit of Gallopin but he is giving it everything to stay away.

Gallopin is on a wide highway on the way back to San Sebastian. The chasers can see him but they don't seem to have the conviction to go and catch him.

6km remaining from 232km Gallopin has a 500m lead on the chasers. He's tucked low on the bike, giving it everything.

4km remaining from 232km Gallopin leads by 25 seconds now. This little rise will decide if he can stay away to the finish.

Gallopin is out of the saddle and being cheered by the crowd but is going deep.

3km remaining from 232km Gallopin has lost 10 seconds but is now on the descent to the finish. He still leads by 15 seconds.

2km remaining from 232km The gap is 23 seconds. They're not going to catch Gallopin now.

Gallopin turns left onto the San Sebastian seafront. It's almost time to celebrate.

Gallopin puts his arms up and wins the 2013 Clasica di San Sebastian.

Valverde wins the sprint for second place ahead of Kreuziger and Nieve but almost 30 seconds down on Gallopin.

That's a great solo win for Tony Gallopin (Saxo-Tinkoff). He attacked alone on the Arkale climb and held off the chase.

Gallopin will pull on the Basque beret as winner of the Clasica San Sebastian.

We'll have full results, a race report and news from the Clasica San Sebastian very soon on Cyclingnews.