Live coverage
Circuito de Getxo – Live coverage
Stuyven, Pedersen, Gaviria, Nizzolo and Landa do battle at the Spanish one-day race
There are quite a few big names racing here today, too.
Last year's winner, Jon Aberasturi, wears number one for Caja Rural. Euskaltel-Euskadi are back too, making their third race appearance since their new sponsorship deal.
Movistar have brought their B-team, though JJ Rojas is suited to this kind of terrain.
Trek-Segafredo have their Classics specialists, Jasper Stuyven, Mads Pedersen and Edward Theuns.
UAE Team Emirates are led by Fernando Gaviria, fresh off a stage win at the Vuelta a Burgos.
We have five WorldTour teams in the race today (Movistar, Bahrain McLaren, Trek-Segafredo, UAE Team Emirates and NTT Pro Cycling), as well as seven ProTeams (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Euskaltel-Euskadi, Nippo Delko One Provence, Burgos-BH, Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles, Novo Nordisk and Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec).
The start list is rounded out by six Continental teams (Equipo Kern Pharma, Efapel, Kometa Xstra, Gios Kiwi Atalantico, Feirense and Work Service Dynatek Vega).
There are six laps of a circuit around Getxo for the first 152.5km of the race, with the Alto de Arkalanda (0.8km, 3.6 per cent) climb featuring on the circuit along with a climb across the finish line that measures in at 0.6km and 6.7 per cent gradient.
After the six laps comes another ascent of the Arkalanda before a southern loop taking in the Pike Bidea (2.2km at 9.1 per cent), which peaks 17km from the line and a flat run-in before that final 600-metre climb to the line.
This race is one for the puncheurs and punchy sprinters. Carlos Barbero, Diego Ulissi, Nacer Bouhanni and Giovanni Visconti have all won the race in recent years.
The riders are 2:40 up the road at the moment with 50km of racing gone.
They are: Oier Lazkano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Julen Irizar (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Iván Cobo (Equipo Kern Pharma), Ángel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Riccardo Verza and Danil Viegas (Kometa Xstra), Lionel Taminaux (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles), Luca Pacioni (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec).
It's a rainy day here in Getxo as we start our live coverage in medias res.
The break is already established, with eight men up the road in Getxo, just north of Bilbao in the Basque Country.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Circuito de Getxo 2020, the third Spanish race to take place since the season restarted in late July.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Circuito de Getxo – Live coverageStuyven, Pedersen, Gaviria, Nizzolo and Landa do battle at the Spanish one-day race
-
Punctures, crashes and heat wreck Strade Bianche for Van der Poel, Nibali and GilbertVan Avermaet throws up after intense effort to stay in contention
-
Ellen van Dijk rides Strade Bianche on Koen de Kort's bikeDutchwoman borrows teammate's bike after Trek-Segafredo bikes stolen overnight
-
Mikel Landa: I'm more confident of my form after BurgosBahrain McLaren pro takes second on final stage, second overall
-
Bettiol produces inspired ride at Strade BiancheTuscan EF Pro Cycling rider fourth after aggressive race on local roads
-
Formolo regrets missing out on home victory at Strade Bianche'I suffered in the hot weather' says UAE Team Emirates rider
-
Bernal: I feel good but I need more racingTour de France champion relishing his first race in Europe since Lombardy last October
-
Schachmann: It was a tricky, dangerous Strade BiancheBora-Hansgrohe rider handled the heat and gravel to finish on the podium
-
Jakob Fuglsang: It's nice to be back racing, but wow!Dane regrets going into the red with Strade Bianche attack
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.