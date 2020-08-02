Circuito de Getxo – Live coverage

Refresh

There are quite a few big names racing here today, too. Last year's winner, Jon Aberasturi, wears number one for Caja Rural. Euskaltel-Euskadi are back too, making their third race appearance since their new sponsorship deal. Movistar have brought their B-team, though JJ Rojas is suited to this kind of terrain. Trek-Segafredo have their Classics specialists, Jasper Stuyven, Mads Pedersen and Edward Theuns. UAE Team Emirates are led by Fernando Gaviria, fresh off a stage win at the Vuelta a Burgos.

We have five WorldTour teams in the race today (Movistar, Bahrain McLaren, Trek-Segafredo, UAE Team Emirates and NTT Pro Cycling), as well as seven ProTeams (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Euskaltel-Euskadi, Nippo Delko One Provence, Burgos-BH, Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles, Novo Nordisk and Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec). The start list is rounded out by six Continental teams (Equipo Kern Pharma, Efapel, Kometa Xstra, Gios Kiwi Atalantico, Feirense and Work Service Dynatek Vega).

There are six laps of a circuit around Getxo for the first 152.5km of the race, with the Alto de Arkalanda (0.8km, 3.6 per cent) climb featuring on the circuit along with a climb across the finish line that measures in at 0.6km and 6.7 per cent gradient. After the six laps comes another ascent of the Arkalanda before a southern loop taking in the Pike Bidea (2.2km at 9.1 per cent), which peaks 17km from the line and a flat run-in before that final 600-metre climb to the line.

This race is one for the puncheurs and punchy sprinters. Carlos Barbero, Diego Ulissi, Nacer Bouhanni and Giovanni Visconti have all won the race in recent years.

The riders are 2:40 up the road at the moment with 50km of racing gone. They are: Oier Lazkano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Julen Irizar (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Iván Cobo (Equipo Kern Pharma), Ángel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Riccardo Verza and Danil Viegas (Kometa Xstra), Lionel Taminaux (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles), Luca Pacioni (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec).

It's a rainy day here in Getxo as we start our live coverage in medias res. The break is already established, with eight men up the road in Getxo, just north of Bilbao in the Basque Country.