Circuit des Ardennes International past winners

From 1951 to present

Past winners
2009Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
2008Jan Bakelants (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
2007Jérôme Coppel (Fra) CR 4 Chemins Roanne
2006Sergey Kolesnikov (Fra) Omnibike Moscou
2005Florian Morizot (Fra) UV Aube
2004Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Russian National Team
2003Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Bianchi Scandinavia
2002Nicolas Dumont (Fra) CC Etupes
2001Cédric Loue (Fra) VC Rouen
2000Jérôme Desjardins (Fra) VC Rouen
1988Dimitri Jdanov (Fra) USSR National Team
1987Laurent Pillon (Fra) French National Team A
1986Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Czech National Team
1985Mario Hernig (GDR) East German National Team
1984Heinz Imboden (Swi) Swiss National Team
1983Bruno Wojtinek (Fra) French National Team
1982Milan Jurco (Cze) Czech National Team
1981Michael Klasa (Cze) Czech National Team
1980Zdenek Bartonicek (Cze) Czech National Team
1979Daniel Leveau (Fra) Lecoulant
1978Daniel Yon (Fra) Peugeot
1977Christian Calzati (Fra) Lyonnais
1963Marcel Hocquaux (Fra) ASPTT Metz
1962John Geddes (GBr) UVC Aube
1961Noel Chavy (Fra) Dôle
1960André Geneste (Fra) Reims
1959Robert Pallu (Fra) VC Mathalien
1958Bruno Modenese (Fra) VC Sedan
1957Edouard Delberghe (Fra) Valenciennes
1956Bruno Modenese (Fra) VC Sedan
1955Eugène Tamburlini (Fra) Troyes
1954Louis Deprez (Fra) Saint Omer
1953Albert Platel (Fra) RC Arras
1952André Geneste (Fra) Reims
1951Jacques Michel (Fra) Saint-Quentin

