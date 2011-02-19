Trending

Van Der Haar races to U23 victory

Boulo in second; Adams in third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:47:13
2Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:34
3Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:01:08
4Micki van Empel (Ned) ZZPR.nl0:01:22
5Marcel Meisen (Ger)0:01:39
6Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:43
7Twan van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl0:01:51
8Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:02:23
9Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:02:33
10Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) ZZPR.nl0:02:51
11Niels Koyen (Bel)0:04:05
12Kenneth Hansen (Den)0:04:13
13Corné van Kessel (Ned)0:04:55
14Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor0:04:59
15Zeb Veestraeten (Bel)0:05:39
16Bart Barkhuis (Ned) WV Meteoor Assen-Roden0:05:53
17Hendrik Sweeck (Bel)0:06:08

