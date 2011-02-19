Van Der Haar races to U23 victory
Boulo in second; Adams in third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|0:47:13
|2
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:34
|3
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|0:01:08
|4
|Micki van Empel (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|0:01:22
|5
|Marcel Meisen (Ger)
|0:01:39
|6
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|7
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|0:01:51
|8
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|0:02:23
|9
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:02:33
|10
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|0:02:51
|11
|Niels Koyen (Bel)
|0:04:05
|12
|Kenneth Hansen (Den)
|0:04:13
|13
|Corné van Kessel (Ned)
|0:04:55
|14
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor
|0:04:59
|15
|Zeb Veestraeten (Bel)
|0:05:39
|16
|Bart Barkhuis (Ned) WV Meteoor Assen-Roden
|0:05:53
|17
|Hendrik Sweeck (Bel)
|0:06:08
