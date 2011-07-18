Trending

Brixia Tour past winners

Champions from 2001 to 2010

2010Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
2009Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Bossini Docce
2008Santo Anzà (Ita) Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni-Androni Giocattoli
2007Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
2006Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
2005Emanuele Sella (Ita) Ceramica Panaria-Navigare
2004Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Saeco
2003Martin Derganc (Slo) Domina Vacanze
2002Igor Astarloa (Spa) Saeco-Longoni Sport
2001Cadel Evans (Aus) Saeco Macchine Per Caffe

