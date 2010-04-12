Numbers favour Kazakhstan in final sprint
Iran rider splits Kazakh domination
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan)
|2:56:40
|2
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kazakhstan)
|3
|Ali Khademi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|4
|Sagyndyk Myrzakhozhayev (Kazakhstan)
|5
|Andrey Clokotovich (Kazakhstan)
|0:00:19
|6
|Saad Ali Yaseen Al Sammirraie (Iraq)
|0:02:29
|7
|Roman Dronin (Uzbekistan)
|8
|Chung Yan Wong (Hong Kong, China)
|0:03:44
|9
|Shiki Kuroeda (Japan)
|0:09:09
|10
|Chung Luk Chun (Hong Kong, China)
|11
|Denis Shaymanov (Uzbekistan)
|0:09:14
|12
|Sajjad Hashemi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:12:10
|13
|Diego Hossfeldd (Qatar)
|0:13:36
|14
|Ali Abdul Al Rikabi (Iraq)
|15
|Isa Ayoob (Bahrain)
|0:14:00
|16
|Ali Mohamed (Bahrain)
|0:14:31
|17
|Abdulaa Tuayen Al Rikabi (Iraq)
|0:16:14
|18
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Thailand)
|19
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Malaysia)
|0:18:41
|20
|Wataru Mutsumine (Japan)
|21
|Jefri Amirul Anuar (Malaysia)
|22
|Hsieh Chang Ying (Chinese Taipei)
|0:18:42
|23
|Ali Sadekrhef Al Shuele (Iraq)
|24
|Yang Wu Hsing (Chinese Taipei)
|25
|Mohamed Alwami (Saudi Arabia)
|26
|Poompat Seehabuntong (Thailand)
|27
|Husain Jasim (Bahrain)
|28
|Abdalla Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)
|0:18:44
|29
|Thanawut Sanikwathi (Thailand)
|30
|Abdulrahman Abdulaziz (Qatar)
|0:18:46
|31
|Abdelrahaman Jarboua (Qatar)
|0:26:45
|32
|Jafaar Mohamed (Bahrain)
|0:26:47
|33
|Shogo Ichimaru (Japan)
|0:28:17
|34
|Mgok Tong Ieong (Macao, China)
|0:28:41
