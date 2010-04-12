Trending

Numbers favour Kazakhstan in final sprint

Iran rider splits Kazakh domination

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan)2:56:40
2Maxat Ayazbayev (Kazakhstan)
3Ali Khademi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
4Sagyndyk Myrzakhozhayev (Kazakhstan)
5Andrey Clokotovich (Kazakhstan)0:00:19
6Saad Ali Yaseen Al Sammirraie (Iraq)0:02:29
7Roman Dronin (Uzbekistan)
8Chung Yan Wong (Hong Kong, China)0:03:44
9Shiki Kuroeda (Japan)0:09:09
10Chung Luk Chun (Hong Kong, China)
11Denis Shaymanov (Uzbekistan)0:09:14
12Sajjad Hashemi (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:12:10
13Diego Hossfeldd (Qatar)0:13:36
14Ali Abdul Al Rikabi (Iraq)
15Isa Ayoob (Bahrain)0:14:00
16Ali Mohamed (Bahrain)0:14:31
17Abdulaa Tuayen Al Rikabi (Iraq)0:16:14
18Sarawut Sirironnachai (Thailand)
19Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Malaysia)0:18:41
20Wataru Mutsumine (Japan)
21Jefri Amirul Anuar (Malaysia)
22Hsieh Chang Ying (Chinese Taipei)0:18:42
23Ali Sadekrhef Al Shuele (Iraq)
24Yang Wu Hsing (Chinese Taipei)
25Mohamed Alwami (Saudi Arabia)
26Poompat Seehabuntong (Thailand)
27Husain Jasim (Bahrain)
28Abdalla Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)0:18:44
29Thanawut Sanikwathi (Thailand)
30Abdulrahman Abdulaziz (Qatar)0:18:46
31Abdelrahaman Jarboua (Qatar)0:26:45
32Jafaar Mohamed (Bahrain)0:26:47
33Shogo Ichimaru (Japan)0:28:17
34Mgok Tong Ieong (Macao, China)0:28:41

