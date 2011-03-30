Trending

Grand Prix de la Ville de Nogent-sur-Oise past winners

Champions from 2001 to 2010

2010Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
2009Martin Pedersen (Dan) Team Capinordic
2008Not held
2007Mateusz Mroz (Pol)
2006Jos Pronk (Ned) Procomm-Van Hemert
2005Tristan Valentin (Fra) Auber 93
2004Kilian Patour (Fra) Credit Agricole Espoirs
2003Marc Chanoine (Bel) Multisport Cycling
2002Pascal Carlot (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
2001Philippe Vereecke (Bel) Kortrik Groeninge Spurters

