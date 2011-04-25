Trending

Int. Ronde van Noord-Holland past winners

Champions from 1946 to 2010

Past winners
2010Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
2009Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Continental
2008Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano
2007Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
2006Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
2005Paul van Schalen (Ned) AXA Cycling Team
2004Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Lotto-Domo
2003Jans Koerts (Ned) BankGiroLoterij Cycling Team
2002Rudi Kemna (Ned) Bankgiroloterij Cycling Team
2001Stefan Van Dijk (Ned)
2000Björnar Vestöl (Nor)
1999(2) Jans Koerts(Ned)
1998Louis De Koning (Ned)
1997Björn Vonk (Ned)
1996Rudi Kemna(Ned)
1995John Den Braber (Ned)
1994Luc Reijrink (Ned)
1993(2) Patrick Rasch(Ned)
1992Henri Dorgelo (Ned)
1991Jans Koerts (Ned)
1990(2) Erwin Kistemaker(Ned)
1989Eric Stroombergen (Ned)
1988David Pots (Ned)
1987Patrick Rasch(Ned)
1986Ralph Moorman (Ned)
1985Gérad Schipper (Ned)
1984Nico Van der Klundert(Ned)
1983Erwin Kistemaker (Ned)
1982Théo Wallenburg (Ned)
1981Peer Maas (Ned)
1980Théo Hogervorst (Ned)
1979Théo De Rooy (Ned)
1978Henk Mustaars (Ned)
1977Bart Van Est (Ned)
1976AdriVan Houwelingen (Ned)
1975P. Van der Kruijs (Ned)
1974Théo Smit (Ned)
1973Piet VanKatwijk (Ned)
1972Wim De Waal (Ned)
1971Nanno Bakker (Ned)
1970TinoTabak (Ned)
1969(2) Harry Jansen (Ned)
1968Harry Jansen (Ned)
1967Wim Du Bois (Ned)
1966Eddy Beugels (Ned)
1965Evert Dolman (Ned)
1964Gerben Karstens (Ned)
1963Marinus Paul (Ned)
1962Henk Cornelisse (Ned)
1961Jan Jansen (Ned)
1960Ab Sluis (Ned)
1959(2) Harry Scholten (Ned)
1958Harry Scholten (Ned)
1957Joop Van den Putten (Ned)
1956Jan Rol (Ned)
1955RenéVan Meenen (Ned)
1954Karel Keepers (Ned)
1953Wout Verhoeven (Ned)
1952PietVan Roon (Ned)
1951Hans Dekkers (Ned)
1950Wout Wagtmans (Ned)
1949PietVerwijmeren (Ned)
1948Hans Krever (Ned)
1947Gèrard Van Beek (Ned)
1946Joop Middelink(Ned)

