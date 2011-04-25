Int. Ronde van Noord-Holland past winners
Champions from 1946 to 2010
|2010
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2009
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|2008
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|2007
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2006
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|2005
|Paul van Schalen (Ned) AXA Cycling Team
|2004
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Lotto-Domo
|2003
|Jans Koerts (Ned) BankGiroLoterij Cycling Team
|2002
|Rudi Kemna (Ned) Bankgiroloterij Cycling Team
|2001
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned)
|2000
|Björnar Vestöl (Nor)
|1999
|(2) Jans Koerts(Ned)
|1998
|Louis De Koning (Ned)
|1997
|Björn Vonk (Ned)
|1996
|Rudi Kemna(Ned)
|1995
|John Den Braber (Ned)
|1994
|Luc Reijrink (Ned)
|1993
|(2) Patrick Rasch(Ned)
|1992
|Henri Dorgelo (Ned)
|1991
|Jans Koerts (Ned)
|1990
|(2) Erwin Kistemaker(Ned)
|1989
|Eric Stroombergen (Ned)
|1988
|David Pots (Ned)
|1987
|Patrick Rasch(Ned)
|1986
|Ralph Moorman (Ned)
|1985
|Gérad Schipper (Ned)
|1984
|Nico Van der Klundert(Ned)
|1983
|Erwin Kistemaker (Ned)
|1982
|Théo Wallenburg (Ned)
|1981
|Peer Maas (Ned)
|1980
|Théo Hogervorst (Ned)
|1979
|Théo De Rooy (Ned)
|1978
|Henk Mustaars (Ned)
|1977
|Bart Van Est (Ned)
|1976
|AdriVan Houwelingen (Ned)
|1975
|P. Van der Kruijs (Ned)
|1974
|Théo Smit (Ned)
|1973
|Piet VanKatwijk (Ned)
|1972
|Wim De Waal (Ned)
|1971
|Nanno Bakker (Ned)
|1970
|TinoTabak (Ned)
|1969
|(2) Harry Jansen (Ned)
|1968
|Harry Jansen (Ned)
|1967
|Wim Du Bois (Ned)
|1966
|Eddy Beugels (Ned)
|1965
|Evert Dolman (Ned)
|1964
|Gerben Karstens (Ned)
|1963
|Marinus Paul (Ned)
|1962
|Henk Cornelisse (Ned)
|1961
|Jan Jansen (Ned)
|1960
|Ab Sluis (Ned)
|1959
|(2) Harry Scholten (Ned)
|1958
|Harry Scholten (Ned)
|1957
|Joop Van den Putten (Ned)
|1956
|Jan Rol (Ned)
|1955
|RenéVan Meenen (Ned)
|1954
|Karel Keepers (Ned)
|1953
|Wout Verhoeven (Ned)
|1952
|PietVan Roon (Ned)
|1951
|Hans Dekkers (Ned)
|1950
|Wout Wagtmans (Ned)
|1949
|PietVerwijmeren (Ned)
|1948
|Hans Krever (Ned)
|1947
|Gèrard Van Beek (Ned)
|1946
|Joop Middelink(Ned)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy