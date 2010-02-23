Trending

2009Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
2008Steven De Jongh (Ned) Quick Step
2007Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step - Innergetic
2006Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick Step
2005George Hincapie (USA) Discovery Channel
2004Steven De Jongh (Ned) Rabobank
2003Roy Sentjens (Ned) Rabobank
2002Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Ag2r-Prevoyance
2001Peter Van Petegem (Bel) Mercury
2000Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
1999Jo Planckaert (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar
1998Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar
1997Johan Museeuw (Bel)
1996Rolf Sörensen (Den)
1995Frédéric Moncassin (FRA)
1994Johan Museeuw (Bel)
1992Olaf Ludwig (Ger)
1991Johnny Dauwe (Bel)
1990Hendrik Redant (Bel)
1989Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
1988Hendrik Redant (Bel)
1987Ludo Peeters (Bel)
1985William Tackaert (Bel)
1984Joseph Lammertink (Ned)
1983Jan Raas (Ned)
1982Gregor Braun (Ger)
1981Joseph Jacobs (Bel)
1980Jan Raas (Ned)
1979Walter Planckaert (Bel)
1978Patrick Lefevere (Bel)
1977Patrick Sercu (Bel)
1976Frans Verhaegen (Bel)
1975Frans Verhaegen (Bel)
1974Wilfried Wesemael (Bel)
1973Walter Planckaert (Bel)
1972Gustaaf Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
1971Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1970Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1969Freddy Decloedt (Bel)
1968Eric Leman (Bel)
1967Daniel Van Rijckeghem (Bel)
1966Gustave Desmet (Bel)
1965Guido Reybrouck (Bel)
1964Arthur De Cabooter (Bel)
1963Noél Fore (Bel)
1962Piet Rentmeester (Ned)
1961Alfred De Bruyne (Bel) - Leon Van Daele (Bel)
1960Joseph Planckaert (Bel)
1959Gentiel Saelens (Bel)
1958Gilbert Desmet (Bel)
1957Joseph Verhelts (Bel)
1956Henri Denijs (Bel)
1955Joseph Planckaert (Bel)
1954Leon Van Daele (Bel)
1953Leopold De Graeveleyn (Bel)
1952André Maelbrancke (Bel)
1951André Declerck (Bel)
1950Valére Ollivier (Bel)
1949Albert Decin (Bel)
1948Achiel Buysse (Bel)
1947André Pieters (Bel)
1946Henri Delmuyle (Bel)

