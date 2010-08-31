Trending

Tour de Slovaquie past winners

1986-2009

Past winners
2009Leigh Howard (Aus) Australia National Team
2008Kristoffer Gudmund Nielsen (Den) Team GLS - Pakke Shop
2007Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Van Vliet-EBH Advocaten
2006Radoslwa Romanik (Pol) DHL - Author
2005Martin Prázdnovský (Svk) CK ZP Sport A.S. Podbrezova
2004Piotr Chmielewski (Pol) Action ATI
2003Ondrej Sosenka (Cze) CCC Polsat
2002Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Crescent CK
2001Frantisek Trkal (Cze)
2000Rene Andrle (Cze) Wüstenrot-ZVVZ
1999Ondrej Sosenka (Cze)
1998Andrej Hauptmann (Slo)
1997Jaromír Purmensky´ (Cze)
1996Jan Valach (Svk)
1995Frantisek Trkal (Cze)
1994Vladimír Svehlík (Cze)
1993Sergej Gonchar (Ukr)
1992Lubor Tesar (Cze)
1991Heinrich Trumheller (Ger)
1990Miroslav Liptak (Cze)
1989Pavel Tonkov (Rus)
1988Tomas Sedlacek (Cze)
1987Ivan Ivanov (Rus)
1986Vaclav Toman (Cze)

Latest on Cyclingnews