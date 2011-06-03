Trending

Coupe des Nations Ville de Saguenay: past winners

Podiums from 2008-2010

2010
1Luka Mezgec (Slo)
2Camilo Suárez (Col)
3Benjamin King (USA)

2009
1Johan Le Bon (Fra)
2Nico Keinath (Ger)
3Sergio Henao (Col)

2008
1Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den)
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por)
3Alfredo Balloni (Ita)

