Tour of Malpolska: past winners
Champions from 1961-2010
|#
|2010
|Jacek Morajko (Pol)
|2009
|Artur Detko (Pol)
|2008
|Marcin Sapa (Pol)
|2007
|Mateusz Komar (Pol)
|2006
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol)
|2005
|Cezary Zamana (Pol)
|2004
|Ondrej Fadrny (Cze)
|2003
|Cezary Zamana (Pol)
|2002
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol)
|2001
|Zbigniew Piatek (Pol)
|2000
|Grzegorz Rosolinski (Pol)
|1999
|Tomasz Brozyna (Pol)
|1998
|Zbigniew Piatek (Pol)
|1997
|Dainis Ozols (Lat)
|1996
|Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)
|1995
|Tomasz Brozyna (Pol)
|1994
|Piotr Przydzial (Pol)
|1991
|Jacek Bodyk (Pol)
|1990
|Andrzej Mackowski (Pol)
|1989
|Zbigniew Piatek (Pol)
|1988
|Zdzislaw Krudysz (Pol)
|1987
|Andrzej Sypytkowski (Pol)
|1986
|Pawel Bartkowiak (Pol)
|1985
|Zbigniew Albin (Pol)
|1984
|Tadeusz Krawczyk (Pol)
|1983
|Roman Cieslak (Pol)
|1982
|Jan Muzyka (Pol)
|1981
|Czeslaw Lang (Pol)
|1980
|Roman Cieslak (Pol)
|1979
|Krzysztof Sujka (Pol)
|1978
|Tadeusz Mytnik (Pol)
|1977
|Ryszard Szurkowski (Pol)
|1976
|Stanislaw Szozda (Pol)
|1975
|Janusz Kowalski (Pol)
|1974
|Ryszard Szurkowski (Pol)
|1973
|Jerzy Rzepka (Pol)
|1972
|Edward Barcik (Pol)
|1971
|Zbigniew Krzeszowiec (Pol)
|1970
|Jan Backowski (Pol)
|1969
|Bogdan Langiewicz (Pol)
|1968
|Marian Forma (Pol)
|1967
|Henryk Wozniak (Pol)
|1966
|Czeslaw Polewiak (Pol)
|1965
|Marian Forma (Pol)
|1964
|Józef Dylik (Pol)
|1963
|Franciszek Surminski (Pol)
|1962
|Antoni Palka (Pol)
|1961
|Roman Chtiej (Pol)
