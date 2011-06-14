Trending

Champions from 1961-2010

2010Jacek Morajko (Pol)
2009Artur Detko (Pol)
2008Marcin Sapa (Pol)
2007Mateusz Komar (Pol)
2006Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol)
2005Cezary Zamana (Pol)
2004Ondrej Fadrny (Cze)
2003Cezary Zamana (Pol)
2002Radoslaw Romanik (Pol)
2001Zbigniew Piatek (Pol)
2000Grzegorz Rosolinski (Pol)
1999Tomasz Brozyna (Pol)
1998Zbigniew Piatek (Pol)
1997Dainis Ozols (Lat)
1996Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)
1995Tomasz Brozyna (Pol)
1994Piotr Przydzial (Pol)
1991Jacek Bodyk (Pol)
1990Andrzej Mackowski (Pol)
1989Zbigniew Piatek (Pol)
1988Zdzislaw Krudysz (Pol)
1987Andrzej Sypytkowski (Pol)
1986Pawel Bartkowiak (Pol)
1985Zbigniew Albin (Pol)
1984Tadeusz Krawczyk (Pol)
1983Roman Cieslak (Pol)
1982Jan Muzyka (Pol)
1981Czeslaw Lang (Pol)
1980Roman Cieslak (Pol)
1979Krzysztof Sujka (Pol)
1978Tadeusz Mytnik (Pol)
1977Ryszard Szurkowski (Pol)
1976Stanislaw Szozda (Pol)
1975Janusz Kowalski (Pol)
1974Ryszard Szurkowski (Pol)
1973Jerzy Rzepka (Pol)
1972Edward Barcik (Pol)
1971Zbigniew Krzeszowiec (Pol)
1970Jan Backowski (Pol)
1969Bogdan Langiewicz (Pol)
1968Marian Forma (Pol)
1967Henryk Wozniak (Pol)
1966Czeslaw Polewiak (Pol)
1965Marian Forma (Pol)
1964Józef Dylik (Pol)
1963Franciszek Surminski (Pol)
1962Antoni Palka (Pol)
1961Roman Chtiej (Pol)

