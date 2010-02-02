Past winners of Etoile de Bessèges
Overall race winners 1971-2009
|2009
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Boygyues Telecom
|2008
|Iouri Trofimov (Rus) Bouygues Telecom
|2007
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Cofidis
|2006
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Chocolade Jacques Vlaanderen
|2005
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) La Française des Jeux
|2004
|Laurent Brochard (Fra) Ag2r-Prevoyance
|2003
|Fabio Baldato (Ita) Alessio
|2002
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Lotto-Adecco
|2001
|Nico Eeckhout (Bel)
|2000
|Jo Planckaert (Bel)
|1999
|Daniel Lefevre (Fra)
|1998
|Jo Planckaert (Bel)
|1997
|Patrice Halgand (Fra)
|1996
|Jan Svorada (Cze)
|1995
|Sergej Outschakov (Ukr)
|1994
|Jean-Paul Van Poppel (Ned)
|1993
|Armand De las Cuevas (Fra)
|1992
|Beat Zberg (Swi)
|1991
|Jan Wijnands (Ned)
|1990
|Frans Maassen (Ned)
|1989
|Etienne De Wilde (Bel)
|1988
|Adri Van der Poel (Ned)
|1987
|Ronan Pensec (Fra)
|1986
|Niki Ruttimann (Swi)
|1985
|Guy Nulens (Bel)
|1984
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
|1983
|Bert Oosterbosch (Ned)
|1982
|Cees Priem (Ned)
|1981
|Jan Raas (Ned)
|1980
|Franky De Gent (Bel)
|1979
|Jacques Michaud (Fra)
|1978
|Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
|1977
|Willy Planckaert (Bel)
|1976
|Maurice Le Guilloux (Fra)
|1975
|Patrick Beon (Fra)
|1974
|Jacques Esclassan (Fra)
|1973
|Robert Mintkiewicz (Fra)
|1972
|Jean-Luc Molineris (Fra)
|1971
|Jean-Luc Molineris (Fra)
