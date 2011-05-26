Trending

Tour de Gironde past winners

Champions from 2000-2010

Past Winners

Race History
#
2010Julien Belgy (Fra)
2009Stéphane Rossetto (Fra)
2008Julien Guay (Fra)
2007Jonathan Thiré (Fra)
2006Jérôme Bonnace (Fra)
2005Charles Guilbert (Fra)
2004Vincent Joffre (Fra)
2003Alexandre Urbain (Fra)
2002Mickaël Buffaz (Fra)
2001Gilles Canouet (Fra)
2000Pascal Peyramaure (Fra)

