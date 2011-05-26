Tour de Gironde past winners
Champions from 2000-2010
Past Winners
|#
|2010
|Julien Belgy (Fra)
|2009
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra)
|2008
|Julien Guay (Fra)
|2007
|Jonathan Thiré (Fra)
|2006
|Jérôme Bonnace (Fra)
|2005
|Charles Guilbert (Fra)
|2004
|Vincent Joffre (Fra)
|2003
|Alexandre Urbain (Fra)
|2002
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra)
|2001
|Gilles Canouet (Fra)
|2000
|Pascal Peyramaure (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy