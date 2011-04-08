Circuit des Ardennes International past winners
Champions from 1951 to 2010
|2010
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|2009
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|2008
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|2007
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) CR 4 Chemins Roanne
|2006
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Fra) Omnibike Moscou
|2005
|Florian Morizot (Fra) UV Aube
|2004
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Russian National Team
|2003
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Bianchi Scandinavia
|2002
|Nicolas Dumont (Fra) CC Etupes
|2001
|Cédric Loue (Fra) VC Rouen
|2000
|Jérôme Desjardins (Fra) VC Rouen
|1988
|Dimitri Jdanov (Fra) USSR National Team
|1987
|Laurent Pillon (Fra) French National Team A
|1986
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Czech National Team
|1985
|Mario Hernig (GDR) East German National Team
|1984
|Heinz Imboden (Swi) Swiss National Team
|1983
|Bruno Wojtinek (Fra) French National Team
|1982
|Milan Jurco (Cze) Czech National Team
|1981
|Michael Klasa (Cze) Czech National Team
|1980
|Zdenek Bartonicek (Cze) Czech National Team
|1979
|Daniel Leveau (Fra) Lecoulant
|1978
|Daniel Yon (Fra) Peugeot
|1977
|Christian Calzati (Fra) Lyonnais
|1963
|Marcel Hocquaux (Fra) ASPTT Metz
|1962
|John Geddes (GBr) UVC Aube
|1961
|Noel Chavy (Fra) Dôle
|1960
|André Geneste (Fra) Reims
|1959
|Robert Pallu (Fra) VC Mathalien
|1958
|Bruno Modenese (Fra) VC Sedan
|1957
|Edouard Delberghe (Fra) Valenciennes
|1956
|Bruno Modenese (Fra) VC Sedan
|1955
|Eugène Tamburlini (Fra) Troyes
|1954
|Louis Deprez (Fra) Saint Omer
|1953
|Albert Platel (Fra) RC Arras
|1952
|André Geneste (Fra) Reims
|1951
|Jacques Michel (Fra) Saint-Quentin
