Trending

Vuelta a Castilla y Leon past winners

1985-2010

2010Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
2009Levi Leipheimer (USA) Astana
2008Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
2007Alberto Contador (Spa) Discovery Channel
2006Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Liberty Seguros-Würth
2005Carlos Garcia (Spa) Comunidad Valenciana
2004Koldo Gil (Spa) Liberty Seguros
2003Francisco Mancebo Pérez (Spa) iBanesto.com
2002Juan Miguel Mercado Martín (Spa) iBanesto.com
2001Marcos A. Serrano (Spa) O.N.C.E.- Eroski
2000Francesco Mancebo (Spa)
1999Leonardo Piepoli (Ita)
1998Aitor Garmendia (Spa)
1997Angel-Luis Casero (Spa)
1996Andrea Peron (Ita)
1995Santiago Blanco (Spa)
1994Melchor Mauri (Spa)
1993Miguel Indurain (Spa)
1991José-Luis Rodriguez (Spa)
1989Federico Echave (Spa)
1988Raimund Dietzen (Ger)
1987Alfonso Gutierrez (Spa)
1986Alfonso Gutiérrez (Spa)
1985Jesús Blanco Villar (Spa)

Latest on Cyclingnews