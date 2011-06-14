Trending

Lyttle captures opening stage and race lead at Tour de Beauce

PureBlack Racing take first and second in Lac-Etchemin

Podium: Gudsell, Lyttle, Parisien

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The Tour de Beauce gets underway

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Rob Bush (Chipotle) initiated the first break just after the start

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/ 5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) gets some mechanical assistance

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Bernardo Colex (Amore & Vita) and Dominique Rollin (Team Canada)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
TT1 joined UnitedHealthcare in the chase, but it was too little, too late

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The lead bunch

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Alex Howes (Chipotle) and Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
UnitedHealthcare driving the chase

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
It was a big break, with a lot of dangerous riders

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Fran

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Spring in Quebec

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Svein Tuft (Spidertech p/b C10) and Dom Rollin (Team Canada)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Peloton

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Dominique Rollin (Team Canada) getting low

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The break charges over the rollers

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) wins stage 1

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Scott Lyttle (PureBlack Racing) out-paced his breakaway companions to win the opening stage of the Tour de Beauce held in Lac-Etchemin, Quebec. The New Zealander crossed the line ahead of his teammate Tim Gudsell, who placed second on the day, with Francois Parisien (SpiderTech p/b C10) finishing in third.

"The was a great opportunity for me to give a victory to my PureBlack Racing teammates," Lyttle told Cyclingnews. "It is fantastic to win the first stage."

Lyttle will start the 162km stage two in Thetford-Mines as the overall race leader ahead of Gudsell and Parisien. He is also leading the King of the Mountain (KOM), Best Young Rider AND Points classifications.

"Winning the 10-second time bonus at the end of the stage was key for us," Lyttle said. "I knew that would be enough to take the leader's jersey today. I was actually trying to lead-out my teammate Gudsell but I ended up getting a good run to the line with 400 metres to go."

A breakaway of 22 riders emerged following the first KOM of the day, 20km into the stage. The breakaway included many of the top general classification riders and gained more than 15 minutes on the main peloton during the 165km opening stage.

Parisien attacked the breakaway with 10km to go and was joined by Gudsell and Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder). The three were then joined by Lyttle, Ben King (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis), and Brett Tivers (Garneau Club Chaussures). Lyttle jumped with 400 metres to go to win the race.

"I was not surprised that the breakaway gained so much time because all of the good GC guys were there," Parisien said. "It was a GC move and it usually happens in the first two days here. I was right there, but I usually don't sprint, I don't have that snappy connection. I waited until 300 metres to go and I went but obviously that didn't work out."

Large breakaway gains 15 minutes

The Tour de Beauce is known for wet and cold conditions but the previous season's gorgeous warm weather, however, seemed to have continued into the 26th edition this year. The peloton lined up under a slight overcast, which broke into sunshine on the streets of Lac-Etchemin for first stage.

An early breakaway screamed down the stage's opening descent and into a hard left had corner on to Route 276. The seven riders included Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder), Hayden Brooks (V Australia), Scott Lyttle and Mike Northey (PureBlack Racing), Yutaka Ohmura (Fuji), Tommy Nankervis (RealCyclist.com) and former overall winner Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare).

The breakaway was unorganized and continued to reshuffle to include a new group of 10 riders with Lyttle, Bobby Sweeting and Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder), Andrew Randell (SpiderTech p/b C10), Ben King (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis), Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare), Aaron Kemps (V Australia), Owen Harrison (H&R Block), Brett Tivers (Garneau Club Chaussures) and Dominique Rollin (Team Canada).

Lyttle won the stage's first King of the Mountain (KOM) of the day, a short and gradual climb located along Route 275. He out-paced new additions to the breakaway, Thomas Rabou and Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com). The ascent, combined with aggressive speeds, caused the field to split in two with roughly 10 more riders joining the breakaway. The most threatening riders in the move included defending champion Ben Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder), Svein Tuft (SpiderTech p/b C10) along with Mancebo and Rollin.

Adding to the 22-man move were Pat McCarty and Francois Parisien (SpiderTech p/b C10), Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia), Tim Gudsell (PureBlack Racing), Bernard Colex (Amore&Vita), Gael LeBellec and Daniel Fleeman (Raleigh) plus Alex Howes and Robbie Squire (Chipotle Development).

RealCyclist.com, Kenda/5-hour Energy and SpiderTech p/b C10 had strength in numbers and set a quick tempo on the front of the breakaway to establish an initial three-minute gap.

Rollin won the first intermediate sprint located 48kms into the stage. He out-paced Mancebo and Day, who were likely racing for the valuable time bonuses to put toward the overall classification. Rollin picked up full points and additional seconds by winning the second intermediate sprint.

Back in the peloton, UnitedHealthcare put forth several of its riders in an effort to chase, followed by Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis. The two teams contributed in an effort to reduce the time gap. However, they did not receive help from other riders, as most teams were well represented in the breakaway. Once the breakaway established more than three-minutes, the chase let up and the gap exploded to more than 11 minutes.

"We chased with UnitedHealthcare and it started to come back but from what I heard, RealCyclist was working hard in the breakaway," said Will Dugan from Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis, who's teammate Ben King was in the move. "The gap opened up to three minutes and it happened quickly. We would liked to have had more than one rider in that move, and I'm sure UnitedHealthcare would have too."

"Type 1 and our team tried to chase it back," said Eric Greene, UnitedHealthcare DS, who had Morgan Schmitt in the breakaway. "The guys at the front would massage the gap, when we chased, they would go hard. We are not all right with the way the race went today. It will be tough to beat a guy like Mancebo now, who is good in the time trial and will be good on Mont Megantic."

Lyttle won the second KOM ascent, a category two climb located roughly 100km into the stage. The large breakaway shattered into several groups over the climb, but they regrouped along the lengthy descent that followed.

Lyttle won the third and finale KOM of the day and the breakaway maintained a sizable lead heading into the final stretch of the race back to Lac-Etchemin.

"Getting the KOM points was the main objective for the day," Lyttle said. "I ended up having enough left at the end too."

Full Results
1Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing4:03:47
2Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
3Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
4Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures
5Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:00:05
6Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
7Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
8Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
9Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:22
10Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
11Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
12Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
13Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
14Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:36
15Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System0:01:13
16Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia0:01:15
17Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada0:02:32
18Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:51
19Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:40
20Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
21Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
22Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:05:57
23Lachlan Holmes (Aus) H&R Block0:18:23
24Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:21:42
25Sam Witmitz (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures0:22:34
26Pierre-Étienne Boivin (Can) Rocky Mountain
27Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Canada
28Mathieu Roy (Can) Gaspésien
29François Chabot (Can) Gaspésien
30Yutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
31Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
32Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
33Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
34Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
35Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
36Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia
37Laurent Dallaire (Can) Rocky Mountain
38Michael Tkué (Eri) Rocky Mountain
39Philip Mooney (USA) Team Raleigh
40James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
41Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
42Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
43Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
44Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
45Nick Friesen (Can) H&R Block
46Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Rocky Mountain
47James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
48Antoine Matteau (Can) Gaspésien
49Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
50Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
51Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain
52Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
53Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
54Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
55William Blackburn (Can) Gaspésien
56Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
57Cody Canning (Can) Canada
58Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
59Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
60Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
61Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
62Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
63Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
64Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
65Jamie Riggs (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
66Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
67Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
68Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block
69Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
70Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
71Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
72Philippe Nadon (Can) Rocky Mountain
73Pierrick Naud (Can) Rocky Mountain
74Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
75Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
76Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
77Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
78Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
79Rigo Raim (Est) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
80Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
81Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System
82Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
83Chris McGarity (Can) Gaspésien
84Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
85Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
86Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block
87Cody Campbell (Can) Canada
88Rob Britton (Can) Canada
89Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
90Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
91Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
92Owen Harrison (Can) H&R Block
93Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
94Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada
95William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
96Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing
97Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
98Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
99Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
100Zack Garland (Can) H&R Block
101Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
102Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
103David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
104Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
105Dustin MacBurnie (Can) H&R Block
106Adam Thuss (Can) Canada
107James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
108Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
109Georg Tazreiter (Aut) Champion System0:23:56
HDAdrien Calatayud (Fra) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com1:16:14
DNFGoji Kawamura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
DNFYannick Bédard (Can) Gaspésien
DNFMaxime Joly-Smith (Can) Gaspésien

Points
1Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing15pts
2Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing14
3Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1013
4Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures12
5Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team11
6Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team10
7Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis9
8Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C108
9Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C107
10Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder6
11Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team5
12Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh4
13Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita3
14Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder2
15Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System1

Sprint 1
1Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada3pts
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team2
3Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder1

Sprint 2
1Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada3pts
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team2
3Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing1

Mountain 1
1Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing7pts
2Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team5
3Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team3
4Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing2
5Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder1

Mountain 2
1Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing10pts
2Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh8
3Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team6
4Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team5
5Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C104
6Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita3
7Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System2
8Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder1

Mountain 3
1Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing10pts
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team8
3Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures6
4Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder5
5Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh4
6Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team3

Teams
1Team Spidertech Powered By C1012:11:48
2Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:06:28
3Pure Black Racing0:22:07
4Chipotle Development Team0:22:34
5Realcyclist.Com0:26:52
6V Australia0:28:02
7Garneau Club Chaussures0:43:49
8Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis0:44:46
9Team Raleigh0:45:03
10Amore & Vita
11Champion System0:45:54
12Canada0:47:13
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:48:32
14H&R Block1:03:04
15Rocky Mountain1:07:15
16Gaspésien
17Fuji-Cyclingtime.com

General classification after stage 1
1Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing4:03:37
2Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:03
3Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:06
4Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures0:00:10
5Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:00:11
6Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:00:15
7Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
8Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
9Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:31
10Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:32
11Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
12Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
13Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
14Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:46
15Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System0:01:23
16Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia0:01:25
17Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada0:02:36
18Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:01
19Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:50
20Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
21Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
22Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:06:07
23Lachlan Holmes (Aus) H&R Block0:18:33
24Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:21:52
25Sam Witmitz (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures0:22:44
26Pierre-Étienne Boivin (Can) Rocky Mountain
27Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Canada
28Mathieu Roy (Can) Gaspésien
29François Chabot (Can) Gaspésien
30Yutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
31Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
32Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
33Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
34Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
35Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
36Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia
37Laurent Dallaire (Can) Rocky Mountain
38Michael Tkué (Eri) Rocky Mountain
39Philip Mooney (USA) Team Raleigh
40James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
41Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
42Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
43Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
44Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
45Nick Friesen (Can) H&R Block
46Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Rocky Mountain
47James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
48Antoine Matteau (Can) Gaspésien
49Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
50Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
51Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain
52Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
53Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
54Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
55William Blackburn (Can) Gaspésien
56Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
57Cody Canning (Can) Canada
58Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
59Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
60Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
61Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
62Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
63Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
64Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
65Jamie Riggs (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
66Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
67Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
68Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block
69Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
70Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
71Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
72Philippe Nadon (Can) Rocky Mountain
73Pierrick Naud (Can) Rocky Mountain
74Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
75Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
76Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
77Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
78Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
79Rigo Raim (Est) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
80Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
81Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System
82Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
83Chris McGarity (Can) Gaspésien
84Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
85Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
86Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block
87Cody Campbell (Can) Canada
88Rob Britton (Can) Canada
89Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
90Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
91Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
92Owen Harrison (Can) H&R Block
93Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
94Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada
95William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
96Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing
97Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
98Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
99Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
100Zack Garland (Can) H&R Block
101Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
102Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
103David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
104Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
105Dustin MacBurnie (Can) H&R Block
106Adam Thuss (Can) Canada
107James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
108Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
109Georg Tazreiter (Aut) Champion System0:24:06

Points classsification
1Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing15pts
2Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing15
3Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team14
4Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1013
5Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures12
6Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team11
7Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis9
8Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C108
9Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C107
10Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder7
11Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada6
12Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team5
13Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh4
14Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita3
15Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder2
16Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System1

Mountains classification
1Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing27pts
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team17
3Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh12
4Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team8
5Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures6
6Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder6
7Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team5
8Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C104
9Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita3
10Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System2
11Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing2
12Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder1

Teams classification
1Team Spidertech Powered By C1012:11:48
2Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:06:28
3Pure Black Racing0:22:07
4Chipotle Development Team0:22:34
5Realcyclist.Com0:26:52
6V Australia0:28:02
7Garneau Club Chaussures0:43:49
8Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis0:44:46
9Team Raleigh0:45:03
10Amore & Vita
11Champion System0:45:54
12Canada0:47:13
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:48:32
14H&R Block1:03:04
15Rocky Mountain1:07:15
16Gaspésien
17Fuji-Cyclingtime.com

