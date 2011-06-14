Image 1 of 20 Podium: Gudsell, Lyttle, Parisien (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 20 The Tour de Beauce gets underway (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 20 Rob Bush (Chipotle) initiated the first break just after the start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 20 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 20 Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/ 5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) gets some mechanical assistance (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 20 Bernardo Colex (Amore & Vita) and Dominique Rollin (Team Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 20 TT1 joined UnitedHealthcare in the chase, but it was too little, too late (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 20 The lead bunch (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 20 Alex Howes (Chipotle) and Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 20 UnitedHealthcare driving the chase (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 20 It was a big break, with a lot of dangerous riders (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 20 Fran (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 20 Spring in Quebec (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 20 Svein Tuft (Spidertech p/b C10) and Dom Rollin (Team Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 20 Peloton (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 20 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 20 Dominique Rollin (Team Canada) getting low (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 20 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 20 The break charges over the rollers (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 20 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) wins stage 1 (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Scott Lyttle (PureBlack Racing) out-paced his breakaway companions to win the opening stage of the Tour de Beauce held in Lac-Etchemin, Quebec. The New Zealander crossed the line ahead of his teammate Tim Gudsell, who placed second on the day, with Francois Parisien (SpiderTech p/b C10) finishing in third.

"The was a great opportunity for me to give a victory to my PureBlack Racing teammates," Lyttle told Cyclingnews. "It is fantastic to win the first stage."

Lyttle will start the 162km stage two in Thetford-Mines as the overall race leader ahead of Gudsell and Parisien. He is also leading the King of the Mountain (KOM), Best Young Rider AND Points classifications.

"Winning the 10-second time bonus at the end of the stage was key for us," Lyttle said. "I knew that would be enough to take the leader's jersey today. I was actually trying to lead-out my teammate Gudsell but I ended up getting a good run to the line with 400 metres to go."

A breakaway of 22 riders emerged following the first KOM of the day, 20km into the stage. The breakaway included many of the top general classification riders and gained more than 15 minutes on the main peloton during the 165km opening stage.

Parisien attacked the breakaway with 10km to go and was joined by Gudsell and Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder). The three were then joined by Lyttle, Ben King (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis), and Brett Tivers (Garneau Club Chaussures). Lyttle jumped with 400 metres to go to win the race.

"I was not surprised that the breakaway gained so much time because all of the good GC guys were there," Parisien said. "It was a GC move and it usually happens in the first two days here. I was right there, but I usually don't sprint, I don't have that snappy connection. I waited until 300 metres to go and I went but obviously that didn't work out."

Large breakaway gains 15 minutes

The Tour de Beauce is known for wet and cold conditions but the previous season's gorgeous warm weather, however, seemed to have continued into the 26th edition this year. The peloton lined up under a slight overcast, which broke into sunshine on the streets of Lac-Etchemin for first stage.

An early breakaway screamed down the stage's opening descent and into a hard left had corner on to Route 276. The seven riders included Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder), Hayden Brooks (V Australia), Scott Lyttle and Mike Northey (PureBlack Racing), Yutaka Ohmura (Fuji), Tommy Nankervis (RealCyclist.com) and former overall winner Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare).

The breakaway was unorganized and continued to reshuffle to include a new group of 10 riders with Lyttle, Bobby Sweeting and Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder), Andrew Randell (SpiderTech p/b C10), Ben King (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis), Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare), Aaron Kemps (V Australia), Owen Harrison (H&R Block), Brett Tivers (Garneau Club Chaussures) and Dominique Rollin (Team Canada).

Lyttle won the stage's first King of the Mountain (KOM) of the day, a short and gradual climb located along Route 275. He out-paced new additions to the breakaway, Thomas Rabou and Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com). The ascent, combined with aggressive speeds, caused the field to split in two with roughly 10 more riders joining the breakaway. The most threatening riders in the move included defending champion Ben Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder), Svein Tuft (SpiderTech p/b C10) along with Mancebo and Rollin.

Adding to the 22-man move were Pat McCarty and Francois Parisien (SpiderTech p/b C10), Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia), Tim Gudsell (PureBlack Racing), Bernard Colex (Amore&Vita), Gael LeBellec and Daniel Fleeman (Raleigh) plus Alex Howes and Robbie Squire (Chipotle Development).

RealCyclist.com, Kenda/5-hour Energy and SpiderTech p/b C10 had strength in numbers and set a quick tempo on the front of the breakaway to establish an initial three-minute gap.

Rollin won the first intermediate sprint located 48kms into the stage. He out-paced Mancebo and Day, who were likely racing for the valuable time bonuses to put toward the overall classification. Rollin picked up full points and additional seconds by winning the second intermediate sprint.

Back in the peloton, UnitedHealthcare put forth several of its riders in an effort to chase, followed by Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis. The two teams contributed in an effort to reduce the time gap. However, they did not receive help from other riders, as most teams were well represented in the breakaway. Once the breakaway established more than three-minutes, the chase let up and the gap exploded to more than 11 minutes.

"We chased with UnitedHealthcare and it started to come back but from what I heard, RealCyclist was working hard in the breakaway," said Will Dugan from Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis, who's teammate Ben King was in the move. "The gap opened up to three minutes and it happened quickly. We would liked to have had more than one rider in that move, and I'm sure UnitedHealthcare would have too."

"Type 1 and our team tried to chase it back," said Eric Greene, UnitedHealthcare DS, who had Morgan Schmitt in the breakaway. "The guys at the front would massage the gap, when we chased, they would go hard. We are not all right with the way the race went today. It will be tough to beat a guy like Mancebo now, who is good in the time trial and will be good on Mont Megantic."

Lyttle won the second KOM ascent, a category two climb located roughly 100km into the stage. The large breakaway shattered into several groups over the climb, but they regrouped along the lengthy descent that followed.

Lyttle won the third and finale KOM of the day and the breakaway maintained a sizable lead heading into the final stretch of the race back to Lac-Etchemin.

"Getting the KOM points was the main objective for the day," Lyttle said. "I ended up having enough left at the end too."

Full Results 1 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 4:03:47 2 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 3 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 4 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures 5 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:05 6 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 7 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 8 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 9 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:22 10 Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 11 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 12 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 13 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 14 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:00:36 15 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 0:01:13 16 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 0:01:15 17 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada 0:02:32 18 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:51 19 Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:40 20 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 21 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 22 Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:05:57 23 Lachlan Holmes (Aus) H&R Block 0:18:23 24 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:21:42 25 Sam Witmitz (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:22:34 26 Pierre-Étienne Boivin (Can) Rocky Mountain 27 Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Canada 28 Mathieu Roy (Can) Gaspésien 29 François Chabot (Can) Gaspésien 30 Yutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 31 Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System 32 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 33 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 34 Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team 35 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita 36 Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia 37 Laurent Dallaire (Can) Rocky Mountain 38 Michael Tkué (Eri) Rocky Mountain 39 Philip Mooney (USA) Team Raleigh 40 James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing 41 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 42 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 43 Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 44 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 45 Nick Friesen (Can) H&R Block 46 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Rocky Mountain 47 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 48 Antoine Matteau (Can) Gaspésien 49 Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 50 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 51 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain 52 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 53 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System 54 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 55 William Blackburn (Can) Gaspésien 56 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 57 Cody Canning (Can) Canada 58 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 59 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 60 Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 61 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 62 Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures 63 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 64 Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 65 Jamie Riggs (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 66 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 67 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 68 Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block 69 Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia 70 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 71 Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita 72 Philippe Nadon (Can) Rocky Mountain 73 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rocky Mountain 74 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 75 Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 76 Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 77 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 78 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita 79 Rigo Raim (Est) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 80 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 81 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System 82 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 83 Chris McGarity (Can) Gaspésien 84 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 85 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 86 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block 87 Cody Campbell (Can) Canada 88 Rob Britton (Can) Canada 89 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 90 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System 91 Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing 92 Owen Harrison (Can) H&R Block 93 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 94 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada 95 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 96 Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing 97 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 98 Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 99 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 100 Zack Garland (Can) H&R Block 101 Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 102 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 103 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 104 Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing 105 Dustin MacBurnie (Can) H&R Block 106 Adam Thuss (Can) Canada 107 James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 108 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 109 Georg Tazreiter (Aut) Champion System 0:23:56 HD Adrien Calatayud (Fra) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 1:16:14 DNF Goji Kawamura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com DNF Yannick Bédard (Can) Gaspésien DNF Maxime Joly-Smith (Can) Gaspésien

Points 1 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 15 pts 2 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 14 3 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 13 4 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures 12 5 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 11 6 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 10 7 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 9 8 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 8 9 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 7 10 Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 6 11 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 5 12 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 4 13 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 3 14 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 2 15 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 1

Sprint 1 1 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada 3 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 2 3 Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 1

Sprint 2 1 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada 3 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 2 3 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 1

Mountain 1 1 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 7 pts 2 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 5 3 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 3 4 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 2 5 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 1

Mountain 2 1 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 10 pts 2 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 8 3 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 6 4 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 5 5 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 4 6 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 3 7 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 2 8 Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 1

Mountain 3 1 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 10 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 8 3 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures 6 4 Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 5 5 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 4 6 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 3

Teams 1 Team Spidertech Powered By C10 12:11:48 2 Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:06:28 3 Pure Black Racing 0:22:07 4 Chipotle Development Team 0:22:34 5 Realcyclist.Com 0:26:52 6 V Australia 0:28:02 7 Garneau Club Chaussures 0:43:49 8 Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis 0:44:46 9 Team Raleigh 0:45:03 10 Amore & Vita 11 Champion System 0:45:54 12 Canada 0:47:13 13 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:48:32 14 H&R Block 1:03:04 15 Rocky Mountain 1:07:15 16 Gaspésien 17 Fuji-Cyclingtime.com

General classification after stage 1 1 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 4:03:37 2 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:00:03 3 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:06 4 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:00:10 5 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:00:11 6 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:15 7 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 8 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 9 Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:00:31 10 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:32 11 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 12 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 13 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 14 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:00:46 15 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 0:01:23 16 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 0:01:25 17 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada 0:02:36 18 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:01 19 Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:50 20 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 21 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 22 Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:06:07 23 Lachlan Holmes (Aus) H&R Block 0:18:33 24 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:21:52 25 Sam Witmitz (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:22:44 26 Pierre-Étienne Boivin (Can) Rocky Mountain 27 Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Canada 28 Mathieu Roy (Can) Gaspésien 29 François Chabot (Can) Gaspésien 30 Yutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 31 Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System 32 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 33 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 34 Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team 35 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita 36 Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia 37 Laurent Dallaire (Can) Rocky Mountain 38 Michael Tkué (Eri) Rocky Mountain 39 Philip Mooney (USA) Team Raleigh 40 James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing 41 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 42 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 43 Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 44 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 45 Nick Friesen (Can) H&R Block 46 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Rocky Mountain 47 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 48 Antoine Matteau (Can) Gaspésien 49 Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 50 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 51 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain 52 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 53 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System 54 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 55 William Blackburn (Can) Gaspésien 56 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 57 Cody Canning (Can) Canada 58 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 59 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 60 Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 61 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 62 Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures 63 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 64 Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 65 Jamie Riggs (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 66 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 67 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 68 Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block 69 Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia 70 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 71 Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita 72 Philippe Nadon (Can) Rocky Mountain 73 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rocky Mountain 74 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 75 Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 76 Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 77 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 78 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita 79 Rigo Raim (Est) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 80 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 81 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System 82 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 83 Chris McGarity (Can) Gaspésien 84 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 85 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 86 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block 87 Cody Campbell (Can) Canada 88 Rob Britton (Can) Canada 89 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 90 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System 91 Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing 92 Owen Harrison (Can) H&R Block 93 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 94 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada 95 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 96 Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing 97 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 98 Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 99 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 100 Zack Garland (Can) H&R Block 101 Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 102 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 103 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 104 Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing 105 Dustin MacBurnie (Can) H&R Block 106 Adam Thuss (Can) Canada 107 James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 108 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 109 Georg Tazreiter (Aut) Champion System 0:24:06

Points classsification 1 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 15 pts 2 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 15 3 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 14 4 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 13 5 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures 12 6 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 11 7 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 9 8 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 8 9 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 7 10 Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 7 11 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada 6 12 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 5 13 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 4 14 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 3 15 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 2 16 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 1

Mountains classification 1 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 27 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 17 3 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 12 4 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 8 5 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures 6 6 Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 6 7 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 5 8 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 4 9 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 3 10 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 2 11 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 2 12 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 1