Champions from 2004 to 2010

2010Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemicals Team
2009Ahad Kazemi Sarai (IRI)
2008Hossein Askari (IRI)
2007Hossein Askari (IRI)
2006Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI)
2005Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI)
2004Alexey Kolessov (Kaz)

