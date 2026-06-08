Tour de France 2026 stage 16 preview
July 21, 2026; Évian-les-Bains - Thonon-les-Bains, 26km
- Stage 16: Évian-les-Bains - Thonon-les-Bains ITT
- Date: July 21, 2026
- Distance: 21.1km
- Start time: 13:00 CET
- Finish time: 17:50 CET
Stage 16, the Tour’s only individual time trial will provide the chance for specialists to claw back time lost to the climbers in the Vosges and Alps. The 16.1km route, along the shores of Lake Geneva, can really be divided into three parts: one third uphill, a third downhill and a third flat.
From Évian-les-Bains, the road climbs immediately, rising 9.7 kilometres at 4.3% to the summit of the Côte de Larringes at 799 metres, for the second time check. A technical descent then brings the riders down to the third intermediate check at kilometre 18.1, before the final flat run-in to Thonon-les-Bains with at least seven corners to negotiate in the last five kilometres before the finish line at the Château de Ripailles.
Mountains
- Côte de Larringes (cat. 2, 9.7km at 4.3%), km. 9.7
Time checks
- L’X, km. 4.8
- Côte de Larringes, km. 9.7
- Thonon-les-Bains-Bord de Dranse, km. 18.1
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.