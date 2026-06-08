Tour de France 2026 stage 16 preview

Stage 16: Évian-les-Bains - Thonon-les-Bains ITT

Date: July 21, 2026

Distance: 21.1km

Start time: 13:00 CET

Finish time: 17:50 CET

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 16, the Tour’s only individual time trial will provide the chance for specialists to claw back time lost to the climbers in the Vosges and Alps. The 16.1km route, along the shores of Lake Geneva, can really be divided into three parts: one third uphill, a third downhill and a third flat.

From Évian-les-Bains, the road climbs immediately, rising 9.7 kilometres at 4.3% to the summit of the Côte de Larringes at 799 metres, for the second time check. A technical descent then brings the riders down to the third intermediate check at kilometre 18.1, before the final flat run-in to Thonon-les-Bains with at least seven corners to negotiate in the last five kilometres before the finish line at the Château de Ripailles.

Mountains

Côte de Larringes (cat. 2, 9.7km at 4.3%), km. 9.7

Time checks

L’X, km. 4.8

Côte de Larringes, km. 9.7

Thonon-les-Bains-Bord de Dranse, km. 18.1