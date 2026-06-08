Tour de France 2026 stage 8 preview

Stage 8: Périgueux - Bergerac

Date: July 11, 2026

Distance: 180.4km

Start time: 13:15 CET

Finish time: 17:31 CET

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 8 keeps the sprinters happy with a 180.4km run through the Dordogne from Périgueux to Bergerac with just 1,150 metres of climbing. The intermediate sprint comes 122km in, which means the sprinters' teams will have the breakaway on a short leash all day, with both the stage win and the battle for the green jersey heating up.

Bergerac has hosted two Tour stage finishes. In 2014, Lithuania’s Ramunas Navardauskas caught the peloton out with a masterful attack 13 kilometres from the finish. In 2017, Marcel Kittel’s speed enabled him to clinch the 13th of his 14 Tour victories.

Mountains

Côte de Domme (cat. 4, 3.7km at 3.3%), km. 102.6

Côte du Buisson-de-Cadouin (cat 4, 2.2km at 5.6%), km. 140.4

Sprints

Saint-Cyprien, km. 122.8