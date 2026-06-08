Tour de France 2026 stage 8 preview
July 11, 2026; Périgueux - Bergerac, 182km
- Stage 8: Périgueux - Bergerac
- Date: July 11, 2026
- Distance: 180.4km
- Start time: 13:15 CET
- Finish time: 17:31 CET
Stage 8 keeps the sprinters happy with a 180.4km run through the Dordogne from Périgueux to Bergerac with just 1,150 metres of climbing. The intermediate sprint comes 122km in, which means the sprinters' teams will have the breakaway on a short leash all day, with both the stage win and the battle for the green jersey heating up.
Bergerac has hosted two Tour stage finishes. In 2014, Lithuania’s Ramunas Navardauskas caught the peloton out with a masterful attack 13 kilometres from the finish. In 2017, Marcel Kittel’s speed enabled him to clinch the 13th of his 14 Tour victories.
Mountains
- Côte de Domme (cat. 4, 3.7km at 3.3%), km. 102.6
- Côte du Buisson-de-Cadouin (cat 4, 2.2km at 5.6%), km. 140.4
Sprints
- Saint-Cyprien, km. 122.8
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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