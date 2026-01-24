'It was going to be 50/50 whether or not we had a stage today' – Changing the plans as altered Tour Down Under stage 4 survives the heat

News
By published

Race director Stuart O'Grady said there was 'no hesitation' in making decision to remove Willunga Hill as 'it's sad from a racing point of view … but it's the most common sense and sensible decision for rider safety and public safety'

BRIGHTON, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 24: A general view of the peloton prior to the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Stage 4 a 130.8km stage from Brighton to Willunga / #UCIWT / on January 24, 2026 in Brighton, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
The race rolling out through neutral behind the race director's car on the modified stage 4 of the Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 4 of the Santos Tour Down Under may have had to be shortened – with the removal of the three ascents of the iconic climb of Willunga Hill – but in fire danger conditions that reached an "extreme" rating and with forecast maximum temperatures of 43°C it had in fact been touch and go whether the racing could go ahead at all.

"We're very grateful to be down here. It was going to be 50/50 whether or not we had a stage today, and there were lots of meetings going on behind the scenes, even during the stage yesterday," race director Stuart O'Grady outlined at the start line in Brighton before the racing got underway. "But we've listened to the emergency services, CFS [Country Fire Service], and especially SAPOL [South Australia Police], who were quite concerned about mass gatherings on Willunga Hill.

"So this stage now, I guess, flips things around and being a past rider for me now, it's an opportunity to attack in the crosswinds, to change the race up to another level. So there could be a really, really aggressive style of racing," said O'Grady before it unfolded.

He wasn't wrong, with a strong early attack from the trio of Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla), Rémi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ United) and Matthew Greenwood (ARA Australian Cycling) and then, after they were caught, a charged sprint to the line won by Ethan Vernon (NSN Cycling).

Cyclingnews is on the ground for the season-opening 2026 Tour Down Under, and a subscription gives you unlimited access to our unrivalled coverage. From breaking news and analysis to exclusive interviews and tech, we've got you covered as the new season gets underway in Australia. Find out more.

TOPICS
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.