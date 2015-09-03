Offredo hoping to nullify FDJ contract and move abroad

Image 1 of 5 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) had an aggressive race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Marc Madiot embraces French culture with frites? Image 4 of 5 Cannondale-Garmin boss Jonathan Vaughters in early-2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) is under contract for next season with his current team but that hasn't stopped the French one-day rider from looking for a new squad.

The rider signed a two-year deal with Marc Madiot's FDJ team at the start of the 2015 season but has apparently struck a deal with his current team – if he finds a new team for 2016 he can leave FDJ with their blessing and his current deal nullified.

Speaking exclusively with Cyclingnews, Offredo said, "I'm still in contract with FDJ because I signed a new two-year contract last year. I want to say that I have a lot of respect for Marc Madiot and FDJ. He is like a father figure to me and the team, FDJ, is a very strong and very big squad. However I had a discussion with Marc Madiot and I told him that I wanted to leave the team because I wanted to discover something new. This is about trying to try something new. It's not that I don't like FDJ, it's a team that is very close to my heart."

Offredo has been riding under Madiot's wing since turning professional in 2008. Despite a promising start to his career with a number of encouraging results Offredo has struggled in recent years and he was forced to serve a 12-month ban for a whereabouts violations in 2012.

"After my ban two years ago it was a really hard period for me. The team were a little responsible for that ban and I've been where I am for eight years. I have good relationship with my manager though."

At present Offredo is just talking to teams and he's reached out to both Cannondale Garmin's Jonathan Vaughters and MTN-Qhubeka. It's all about finding a new experience and a new culture.

"Maybe something like Garmin or MTN because I needed a new project and a new motivation. Marc Madiot has agreed to my request.

"If I don't have another opportunity then I'll stay with FDJ. I don't want to stop cycling so if nothing comes, then I will stay with FDJ next year. This is just about trying to find a team with another culture."

Offredo hasn't given himself a timescale to work with, safe in the knowledge that he has a team already in FDJ should his main wish not be granted. The situation is that he has worked with Madiot for so long that there appears to be a strong bond between rider and manager.

"I'm talking with some teams but there's no real answer at the moment. I want to talk with some big teams because I want show that even though I'm in contract that I have a motivation to discover something new. I want to be at a big team, I don't know where, but it probably won't be with a French team.

"I've sent Vaughters a message last week because it's been complicated trying to call him and I'm waiting for an answer. I'm also been in touch with MTN but I'm open to anything."